Arts  •  Parties

Chloë Sevigny, Joan Jonas and More: A Who’s Who of Dia Art Foundation’s Spring Benefit

The elegant mid-day event honored artists Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Maren Hassinger, Mary Heilmann, Rita McBride, Steve McQueen and Meg Webster.

By
Maja Hoffmann, Theaster Gates and Julianne Moore. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Dia Art Foundation has been a staple of New York’s cultural scene for more than three decades. Dia Chelsea, in particular, has been an artistic fixture in the neighborhood since 1987, aside from a handful of relocations and planned closures for renovation. The organization also maintains the cavernous and beautiful Dia Beacon, the upstate museum on the Hudson that holds the organization’s collection of artworks from the 1960s to the present day.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a rel="nofollow noreferer" href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

That’s where sundry artists, art collectors, patrons, museum professionals and celebrities from film, fashion and culture gathered late last week to celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary with a morning reception in the Richter gallery and an elegant seasonally inspired luncheon in the Felix Gonzalez-Torres galleries. This year’s Dia Spring Benefit was co-chaired by Matthieu Blazy, Charles de Gunzburg, Maja Oeri and Paul Pfeiffer and sponsored by Bottega Veneta.

Notables in attendance included the Walker Art Center’s Mary Ceruti, MoMA’s Stuart Comer, the Studio Museum in Harlem’s Thelma Golden, the Brooklyn Museum’s Anne Pasternak, LACMA’s Michael Govan, Creative Time’s Justine Ludwig, Dia Art Foundation’s Courtney J. Martin and the Whitney’s Scott Rothkopf; Hollywood favorites Sydney Lemmon, Chloë Sevigny, Julianne Moore and Frances McDormand; and entrepreneur Deena Abdulaziz, writer and fashion personality Derek Blasberg, art collector and patron Maja Hoffman, architect Frida Escobedo, art collector Stephanie Ingrassia, art advisor Nazy Nazhandv, writer and curator Antwaun Sargent, heiress Maja Oeri, entrepreneur and socialite Lauren Santo Domingo, art collectors Jamie and Robert Soros and celebrity stylist Kate Young.

SEE ALSO: Edible Pearls and Red Carpet Parrots – A Look Inside MoMA PS1’s 2024 Gala and Afterparty

There were also, of course, gallerists aplenty: David Nolan, Amalia Dayan and Adam Lindemann, Marc Glimcher, Stefania Bortolami, Roland Augustine, Timothy Blum, Almine and Bernard Ruiz Picasso, among many, many others. And then there were the artists, a group that included Theaster Gates, Fred Eversley, Glenn Ligon, Louise Lawler, Joan Jonas, Marilyn Minter, Monique Péan, Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Carol Bove and again, many others.

Before guests dispersed, they enjoyed a unique opportunity to explore the expansive galleries sans crowds at their leisure, including a first look at a new immersive commission, Bass, by Steve McQueen, who was honored at the event along with artists Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Maren Hassinger, Mary Heilmann, Rita McBride and Meg Webster (all of whom currently have work on show at the institution).

Thelma Golden and Jeffrey Gibson

Thelma Golden and Jeffrey Gibson. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Sydney Lemmon and Zoe Winters

Sydney Lemmon and Zoe Winters. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Joan Jonas

Joan Jonas. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Derek Blasberg, Lauren Santo Domingo and Chloë Sevigny

Derek Blasberg, Lauren Santo Domingo and Chloë Sevigny. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Fred Eversley

Fred Eversley. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Ivy Shapiro, Haans Nicholas Mott, Spencer Bailey and Emma Bowen

Ivy Shapiro, Haans Nicholas Mott, Spencer Bailey and Emma Bowen. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Steve McQueen, Frances McDormand and Joan Jonas

Steve McQueen, Frances McDormand and Joan Jonas. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Hannah Gottlieb-Graham and Miles Greenberg

Hannah Gottlieb-Graham and Miles Greenberg. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Kate Young

Kate Young. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Antwaun Sargent and Jenny Kim

Antwaun Sargent and Jenny Kim. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Adam Pendleton, Fairfax Dorn and Nathalie de Gunzburg

Adam Pendleton, Fairfax Dorn and Nathalie de Gunzburg. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Jane Skinner Goodell and Roger Goodell

Jane Skinner Goodell and Roger Goodell. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Lauren Santo Domingo

Lauren Santo Domingo. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Aziz Abdulaziz, Prince Sultan Bin Fahad bin-Nasser bin Abdulaziz, Mathieu Paris and Kara Vander Weg

Aziz Abdulaziz, Prince Sultan Bin Fahad bin-Nasser bin Abdulaziz, Mathieu Paris and Kara Vander Weg. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Marilyn Minter and Bill Miller

Marilyn Minter and Bill Miller. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Carol Finley, Curt Marcus and Marie Filippi

Carol Finley, Curt Marcus and Marie Filippi. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Humberto Moro, Ana Janevski, Jose Esparza Chong Cuy and Jovanna Venegas

Humberto Moro, Ana Janevski, Jose Esparza Chong Cuy and Jovanna Venegas. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Chloë Sevigny, Joan Jonas and More: A Who’s Who of Dia Art Foundation’s Spring Benefit
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Galas, Meg Webster, Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, David Nolan, Timothy Blum, Bernard Ruiz Picasso, Nazy Nazhandv, Maja Hoffman, Deena Abdulaziz, Sydney Lemmon, Rita McBride, Almine Ruiz-Picasso, Jamie Soros, Maja Oeri, Stephanie Ingrassia, Frida Escobedo, Justine Ludwig, Maren Hassinger, Fred Eversley, Stefania Bortolami, Roland Augustine, Amalia Dayan, Robert Soros, Mary Ceruti, Adam Lindemann, Derek Blasberg, Stuart Comer, Dia Chelsea, Courtney J. Martin, Monique Péan, Antwaun Sargent, Mary Heilmann, Carol Bove, Scott Rothkopf, Joan Jonas, Kate Young, Louise Lawler, Dia: Beacon, Felix Gonzalez Torres, Glenn Ligon, Anne Pasternak, Thelma Golden, Michael Govan, Marc Glimcher, Theaster Gates, Dia Art Foundation, Marilyn Minter, Lauren Santo Domingo, Steve McQueen, Frances McDormand, Chloe Sevigny, Julianne Moore