Chloë Sevigny, Joan Jonas and More: A Who’s Who of Dia Art Foundation’s Spring Benefit

Dia Art Foundation has been a staple of New York’s cultural scene for more than three decades. Dia Chelsea, in particular, has been an artistic fixture in the neighborhood since 1987, aside from a handful of relocations and planned closures for renovation. The organization also maintains the cavernous and beautiful Dia Beacon, the upstate museum on the Hudson that holds the organization’s collection of artworks from the 1960s to the present day.

That’s where sundry artists, art collectors, patrons, museum professionals and celebrities from film, fashion and culture gathered late last week to celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary with a morning reception in the Richter gallery and an elegant seasonally inspired luncheon in the Felix Gonzalez-Torres galleries. This year’s Dia Spring Benefit was co-chaired by Matthieu Blazy, Charles de Gunzburg, Maja Oeri and Paul Pfeiffer and sponsored by Bottega Veneta.

Notables in attendance included the Walker Art Center’s Mary Ceruti, MoMA’s Stuart Comer, the Studio Museum in Harlem’s Thelma Golden, the Brooklyn Museum’s Anne Pasternak, LACMA’s Michael Govan, Creative Time’s Justine Ludwig, Dia Art Foundation’s Courtney J. Martin and the Whitney’s Scott Rothkopf; Hollywood favorites Sydney Lemmon, Chloë Sevigny, Julianne Moore and Frances McDormand; and entrepreneur Deena Abdulaziz, writer and fashion personality Derek Blasberg, art collector and patron Maja Hoffman, architect Frida Escobedo, art collector Stephanie Ingrassia, art advisor Nazy Nazhandv, writer and curator Antwaun Sargent, heiress Maja Oeri, entrepreneur and socialite Lauren Santo Domingo, art collectors Jamie and Robert Soros and celebrity stylist Kate Young.

There were also, of course, gallerists aplenty: David Nolan, Amalia Dayan and Adam Lindemann, Marc Glimcher, Stefania Bortolami, Roland Augustine, Timothy Blum, Almine and Bernard Ruiz Picasso, among many, many others. And then there were the artists, a group that included Theaster Gates, Fred Eversley, Glenn Ligon, Louise Lawler, Joan Jonas, Marilyn Minter, Monique Péan, Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Carol Bove and again, many others.

Before guests dispersed, they enjoyed a unique opportunity to explore the expansive galleries sans crowds at their leisure, including a first look at a new immersive commission, Bass, by Steve McQueen, who was honored at the event along with artists Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Maren Hassinger, Mary Heilmann, Rita McBride and Meg Webster (all of whom currently have work on show at the institution).

Thelma Golden and Jeffrey Gibson

Sydney Lemmon and Zoe Winters

Joan Jonas

Derek Blasberg, Lauren Santo Domingo and Chloë Sevigny

Fred Eversley

Ivy Shapiro, Haans Nicholas Mott, Spencer Bailey and Emma Bowen

Steve McQueen, Frances McDormand and Joan Jonas

Hannah Gottlieb-Graham and Miles Greenberg

Kate Young

Antwaun Sargent and Jenny Kim

Adam Pendleton, Fairfax Dorn and Nathalie de Gunzburg

Jane Skinner Goodell and Roger Goodell

Lauren Santo Domingo

Aziz Abdulaziz, Prince Sultan Bin Fahad bin-Nasser bin Abdulaziz, Mathieu Paris and Kara Vander Weg

Marilyn Minter and Bill Miller

Chloë Sevigny

Carol Finley, Curt Marcus and Marie Filippi

Humberto Moro, Ana Janevski, Jose Esparza Chong Cuy and Jovanna Venegas