All the Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2024 Met Gala

Zendaya. Getty Images

The first Monday in May is here, which means fashion’s biggest night is upon us. That’s right, it’s time for the annual Met Gala, when the most stylish A-listers descend upon the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their sartorial best, showcasing looks that are often weeks—if not months—in the making. Those who scored a coveted invitation to the glamorous fête are expected to dress in theme with the corresponding exhibition at the Met, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and to follow the dress code “The Garden of Time.”

The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and, of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (who has had a major role in helming the extravaganza for nearly three decades), who are sure to kick the evening off and make a very fashionable entrance. Indeed, the Met Gala red carpet is always one to watch—the annual event has brought us fashion moments like Blake Lively’s two-part Versace gown inspired by all things New York City, Rihanna’s iconic yellow Guo Pei ensemble (with matching headpiece) and Princess Diana’s classic navy Dior slip dress.

Luckily, attendees at tonight’s Costume Institute Gala did not disappoint. Below, see all the best and most exciting fashion looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Alison Oliver. Getty Images

Alison Oliver

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Dan Levy. Getty Images

Dan Levy

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Josh O’Connor. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Josh O’Connor

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Ambika Mod. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Ambika Mod

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Madelyn Cline. Getty Images

Madelyn Cline

in Tommy Hilfiger 

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Jamie Dornan. Getty Images

Jamie Dornan

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Huma Abedin. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Huma Abedin

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Mindy Kaling. Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

in Gaurav Gupta

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Zoe Saldana. Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

in Chloe 

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Rebecca Hall. Getty Images

Rebecca Hall

in Danielle Frankel 

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Gayle King. WireImage

Gayle King

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Colman Domingo. WireImage

Colman Domingo

in Willy Chavarria

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Greta Gerwig. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Greta Gerwig

in Chloe

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Emma Mackey. Getty Images

Emma Mackey

in Chloe

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Zendaya. Getty Images

Zendaya

in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano 

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Lea Michele. Getty Images

Lea Michele

in Rodarte 

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez. Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

in Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. jewels 

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Rebecca Ferguson. Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

in Thom Browne

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Lily James. WireImage

Lily James

in Erdem and Boucheron jewels 

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Hemsworth in Tom Ford 

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Bad Bunny. WireImage

Bad Bunny

in Maison Margiela

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon

in Christian Dior 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief, attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Anna Wintour. Getty Images

Anna Wintour

in Loewe 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Emma Chamberlain attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Emma Chamberlain. Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

in Jean Paul Gaultier 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Gwendoline Christie attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Gwendoline Christie. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Gwendoline Christie

in Maison Margiela

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Bee Carrozzini. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Bee Carrozzini

in Alexander McQueen 

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Ashley Graham. Getty Images

Ashley Graham

in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

