All the Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2024 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is here, which means fashion’s biggest night is upon us. That’s right, it’s time for the annual Met Gala, when the most stylish A-listers descend upon the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their sartorial best, showcasing looks that are often weeks—if not months—in the making. Those who scored a coveted invitation to the glamorous fête are expected to dress in theme with the corresponding exhibition at the Met, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and to follow the dress code “The Garden of Time.”

The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and, of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (who has had a major role in helming the extravaganza for nearly three decades), who are sure to kick the evening off and make a very fashionable entrance. Indeed, the Met Gala red carpet is always one to watch—the annual event has brought us fashion moments like Blake Lively’s two-part Versace gown inspired by all things New York City, Rihanna’s iconic yellow Guo Pei ensemble (with matching headpiece) and Princess Diana’s classic navy Dior slip dress.

Luckily, attendees at tonight’s Costume Institute Gala did not disappoint. Below, see all the best and most exciting fashion looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

Alison Oliver

Dan Levy

Josh O’Connor

Ambika Mod

Madelyn Cline

in Tommy Hilfiger

Jamie Dornan

Huma Abedin

Mindy Kaling

in Gaurav Gupta

Zoe Saldana

in Chloe

Rebecca Hall

in Danielle Frankel

Gayle King

Colman Domingo

in Willy Chavarria

Greta Gerwig

in Chloe

Emma Mackey

in Chloe

Zendaya

in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano

Lea Michele

in Rodarte

Jennifer Lopez

in Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. jewels

Rebecca Ferguson

in Thom Browne

Lily James

in Erdem and Boucheron jewels

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Hemsworth in Tom Ford

Bad Bunny

in Maison Margiela

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon

in Christian Dior

Anna Wintour

in Loewe

Emma Chamberlain

in Jean Paul Gaultier

Gwendoline Christie

in Maison Margiela

Bee Carrozzini

in Alexander McQueen

Ashley Graham

in Ludovic de Saint Sernin