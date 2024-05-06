All the Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2024 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is here, which means fashion’s biggest night is upon us. That’s right, it’s time for the annual Met Gala, when the most stylish A-listers descend upon the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their sartorial best, showcasing looks that are often weeks—if not months—in the making. Those who scored a coveted invitation to the glamorous fête are expected to dress in theme with the corresponding exhibition at the Met, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and to follow the dress code “The Garden of Time.”
The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and, of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (who has had a major role in helming the extravaganza for nearly three decades), who are sure to kick the evening off and make a very fashionable entrance. Indeed, the Met Gala red carpet is always one to watch—the annual event has brought us fashion moments like Blake Lively’s two-part Versace gown inspired by all things New York City, Rihanna’s iconic yellow Guo Pei ensemble (with matching headpiece) and Princess Diana’s classic navy Dior slip dress.
Luckily, attendees at tonight’s Costume Institute Gala did not disappoint. Below, see all the best and most exciting fashion looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.
Alison Oliver
Dan Levy
Josh O’Connor
Ambika Mod
Madelyn Cline
in Tommy Hilfiger
Jamie Dornan
Huma Abedin
Mindy Kaling
in Gaurav Gupta
Zoe Saldana
in Chloe
Rebecca Hall
in Danielle Frankel
Gayle King
Colman Domingo
in Willy Chavarria
Greta Gerwig
in Chloe
Emma Mackey
in Chloe
Zendaya
in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano
Lea Michele
in Rodarte
Jennifer Lopez
in Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. jewels
Rebecca Ferguson
in Thom Browne
Lily James
in Erdem and Boucheron jewels
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Hemsworth in Tom Ford
Bad Bunny
in Maison Margiela
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Damon
in Christian Dior
Anna Wintour
in Loewe
Emma Chamberlain
in Jean Paul Gaultier
Gwendoline Christie
in Maison Margiela
Bee Carrozzini
in Alexander McQueen
Ashley Graham
in Ludovic de Saint Sernin