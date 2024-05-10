Edible Pearls and Red Carpet Parrots: A Look Inside MoMA PS1’s 2024 Gala and Afterparty

Earlier this week, curators, collectors, gallerists, artists, philanthropists and a range of cultural influencers from New York and beyond gathered in MoMA PS1’s open-air courtyard for the institution’s annual gala. After a cocktail reception celebrating the debut of artist Yto Barrada’s first outdoor installation Le Grand Soir, the sundry art world insiders in attendance sat for a dinner designed by acclaimed chef Omar Tate at tables outfitted with bespoke runners created by artistic duo Shanzhai Lyric with imagery by artist sTo Len and edible “pearls” inspired by artist Lydia Okrent.

The gala was co-chaired by Sarah Arison and Thomas Wilhelm, Thelma Golden, Claude Grunitzky, A.C. Hudgins, Michi Jigarjian, Jill and Peter Kraus, George Petrocheilos and Diamantis Xylas, and Beth Swofford. This year’s honorees were curator and arts leader Kathy Halbreich, who recently concluded her tenure as executive director of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, and artists Kevin Beasley and Ian Cheng.

Notable guests included philanthropists Agnes Gund, A.C. Hudgins, Philip and Shelley Aarons, Elyse and Lawrence Benenson; actor Matt Dillon; artists Kara Walker, Brian Donnelly (KAWS), Jamian Juliano-Villani, Ralph Lemon, Rachel Rose, and Taryn Simon; and museum directors Glenn Lowry, Nicola Lees and Anne Pasternak. By all accounts, however, the real VIPS of the evening, however, were the two beautiful parrots brought in to enhance what was certainly a most memorable step-and-repeat.

Following dinner and remarks by MoMA PS1 director Connie Butler, artist Rachel Harrison and MoMA PS1 director of curatorial affairs Ruba Katrib, the crowd made its way upstairs to the gala afterparty, where they threw down jello shots and danced into the early hours to sets by DJ TT, BEARCAT and Bobby Beethoven.

Tony Tamer, Agnes Gund and Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Thelma Golden

Dmitry Komis and Rose Lord

Glenn D. Lowry and Susan Lowry

Jill Kraus

Ester Partegàs, Louise Neri and Brad Kahlhamer

Ming Lin and Alex Tatarsky

KAWS and Julia Chiang

Elyse Benenson

Jasmine Wahi and Michi Jigarjian

BEARCAT

Ara Tucker and Hilary Harkness

Michael Joo, Kara Walker and Ari Marcopoulos

Connie Butler and Lauren Wittels

AC Hudgins and Thelma Hudgins

Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros

Anne Pasternak, Shelley Fox Aarons and Cecilia Alemani.

Jonathan Gardenhire

Isolde Brielmaier

Joel Ehrenkranz, Sarah Arison and Thomas Wilhelm

Cecilia Alemani, Oliver Shultz and Margarita Ciocci.

Anicka Yi and Ever

Fred Sherman and Joel Shapiro

Connie Butler and Ralph Lemon

Jamian Juliano-Villani

Storm Ascher and Jeffrey Meris

Thor Shannon and Stewart Uoo.

Lawrence Kumpf, Sheldon Gooch and Raúl de Nieves

