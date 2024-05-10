Arts  •  Museums

Edible Pearls and Red Carpet Parrots: A Look Inside MoMA PS1’s 2024 Gala and Afterparty

The dinner was delightful, but the birds stole the show.

Angela Goding.

Earlier this week, curators, collectors, gallerists, artists, philanthropists and a range of cultural influencers from New York and beyond gathered in MoMA PS1’s open-air courtyard for the institution’s annual gala. After a cocktail reception celebrating the debut of artist Yto Barrada’s first outdoor installation Le Grand Soir, the sundry art world insiders in attendance sat for a dinner designed by acclaimed chef Omar Tate at tables outfitted with bespoke runners created by artistic duo Shanzhai Lyric with imagery by artist sTo Len and edible “pearls” inspired by artist Lydia Okrent.

The gala was co-chaired by Sarah Arison and Thomas Wilhelm, Thelma Golden, Claude Grunitzky, A.C. Hudgins, Michi Jigarjian, Jill and Peter Kraus, George Petrocheilos and Diamantis Xylas, and Beth Swofford. This year’s honorees were curator and arts leader Kathy Halbreich, who recently concluded her tenure as executive director of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, and artists Kevin Beasley and Ian Cheng.

Notable guests included philanthropists Agnes Gund, A.C. Hudgins, Philip and Shelley Aarons, Elyse and Lawrence Benenson; actor Matt Dillon; artists Kara Walker, Brian Donnelly (KAWS), Jamian Juliano-Villani, Ralph Lemon, Rachel Rose, and Taryn Simon; and museum directors Glenn Lowry, Nicola Lees and Anne Pasternak. By all accounts, however, the real VIPS of the evening, however, were the two beautiful parrots brought in to enhance what was certainly a most memorable step-and-repeat.

Dana Farouki. Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com

Following dinner and remarks by MoMA PS1 director Connie Butler, artist Rachel Harrison and MoMA PS1 director of curatorial affairs Ruba Katrib, the crowd made its way upstairs to the gala afterparty, where they threw down jello shots and danced into the early hours to sets by DJ TT, BEARCAT and Bobby Beethoven.

Tony Tamer, Agnes Gund and Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Tony Tamer, Agnes Gund and Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Thelma Golden

Thelma Golden. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Dmitry Komis and Rose Lord

Dmitry Komis and Rose Lord. Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com

Glenn D. Lowry and Susan Lowry

Glenn D. Lowry and Susan Lowry. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jill Kraus

Jill Kraus. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Ester Partegàs, Louise Neri and Brad Kahlhamer

Ester Partegàs, Louise Neri and Brad Kahlhamer. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Ming Lin and Alex Tatarsky

Ming Lin and Alex Tatarsky. Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com

KAWS and Julia Chiang

KAWS and Julia Chiang. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Elyse Benenson

Elyse Benenson. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jasmine Wahi and Michi Jigarjian

Jasmine Wahi and Michi Jigarjian. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

BEARCAT

BEARCAT. Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com

Ara Tucker and Hilary Harkness

Ara Tucker and Hilary Harkness. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Michael Joo, Kara Walker and Ari Marcopoulos

Michael Joo, Kara Walker and Ari Marcopoulos. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Connie Butler and Lauren Wittels

Connie Butler and Lauren Wittels. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

AC Hudgins and Thelma Hudgins

AC Hudgins and Thelma Hudgins. Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com

Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros

Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Anne Pasternak, Shelley Fox Aarons and Cecilia Alemani.

Anne Pasternak, Shelley Fox Aarons and Cecilia Alemani. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jonathan Gardenhire

Jonathan Gardenhire. Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com

Isolde Brielmaier

Isolde Brielmaier. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Joel Ehrenkranz, Sarah Arison and Thomas Wilhelm

Joel Ehrenkranz, Sarah Arison and Thomas Wilhelm. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Cecilia Alemani, Oliver Shultz and Margarita Ciocci.

Cecilia Alemani, Oliver Shultz and Margarita Ciocci. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Anicka Yi and Ever

Anicka Yi and Ever. Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com

Fred Sherman and Joel Shapiro

Fred Sherman and Joel Shapiro. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Connie Butler and Ralph Lemon

Connie Butler and Ralph Lemon. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jamian Juliano-Villani

Jamian Juliano-Villani. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Storm Ascher and Jeffrey Meris

Storm Ascher and Jeffrey Meris. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Thor Shannon and Stewart Uoo.

Thor Shannon and Stewart Uoo. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Lawrence Kumpf, Sheldon Gooch and Raúl de Nieves

Lawrence Kumpf, Sheldon Gooch and Raúl de Nieves. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

