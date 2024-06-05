Matisse, Maillol and One Ebullient Evening: Inside MoMA’s 2024 Party in the Garden

Refik Anadol was one of this year’s MoMA Party in the Garden honorees. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art
Arguably a highlight of the spring party season, MoMA’s annual Party in the Garden tends to attract an eclectic crowd of not only philanthropists, financiers and patrons of the arts but also artists, collectors, celebrities, art world wonks and sundry socialites. The event is, of course, a fundraiser—one specifically benefitting the Museum of Modern Art’s general operating fund—though as these soirees go, its reputation for ebullience along with its storied afterparty often draws a more mixed crowd than your typical charity event.
The evening began in the celebrated Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden with cocktails and progressed to a sit-down dinner in the
Agnes Gund Garden Lobby where the 2024 Party in the Garden honorees, artists , LaToya Ruby Frazier , and Joan Jonas and philanthropist Refik Anadol Ronnie Heyman, were given their due. From there, revelers made their way back to the sculpture garden for the aforementioned afterparty, where guests enjoyed an intimate but high-energy concert by pop singer (currently on tour) and DJ sets by FLETCHER and Heron Preston . METTE
Latoya Ruby Frazier. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art
In attendance were some familiar faces at events like these, including
Alexandre and Géraldine Arnault, and Stavros Niarchos II . Art insiders who made an appearance at the dinner, afterparty or both included curator Dasha Zhukova , The Studio Museum in Harlem’s Connie Butler , art philanthropist Thelma Golden Agnes Gund, gallerist , patron and collector Jeffrey Deitch and art historian and curator Sarah Arison . Among the artists at MoMA’s Party in the Garden were Scott Rothkopf , Mickalene Thomas , Derrick Adams , Simone Leigh , Vija Celmins , Adam Pendleton , Doug Aitken , Rashid Johnson and Glenn Ligon Julie Mehretu, who designed BMW’s latest Art Car. And designer , filmmaker and entrepreneur Gabriela Hearst , television personality Andrew Jarecki , author Gayle King and Ford Foundation president Rachel Kushner . Darren Walker
Darren Walker, Jo Carole Lauder and Ronald Lauder
Gayle King. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Agnes Gund, Thelma Golden and Joan Jonas
Bonnie Lautenberg and Steve Leber. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com KAWS and Julia Chiang
Anna Alimani. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Naima Green, Sable Smith and Nicole Fleetwood
Oded Halahmy and James Snyder. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Arlene Shechet
Nikki Kynard and Aku Orraca-Tetteh. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Laura Rivera Ayala and Avery White
Amanda Fuhrman, Glenn Fuhrman, Dejinay reed and Justin Wadlington. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Judy Hart Angelo and Larry Leeds
Sarah Arison. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Denise Rollandi, Peter Kraus, Jill Kraus, Ben Kraus
Angel Zheng and Alena Kostromina. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Roxana Marcoci and Cristian Alexa
Jeffrey Deitch, Jerry Speyer and Paula Crown. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art Bruce Hatt and Lonti Ebers
Todd White and Cameron Carani. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkılıç
Sharon Coplan Hurowitz. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Amy O’neil and Christophe Cherix
James Moore and Kara Moore. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Diamantis Xylas, Connie Butler, Robert Soros and George Petrocheillos
Jack Shear. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Leo Villareal and Yvonne Force Villareal
Elizabeth Sulcer. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com Ward Blum and Ronnie Heyman
Sofia Drakotos, Michael Espiritu, Dana Slakoff and Alda Gordon. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com