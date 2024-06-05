Matisse, Maillol and One Ebullient Evening: Inside MoMA’s 2024 Party in the Garden

Arguably a highlight of the spring party season, MoMA’s annual Party in the Garden tends to attract an eclectic crowd of not only philanthropists, financiers and patrons of the arts but also artists, collectors, celebrities, art world wonks and sundry socialites. The event is, of course, a fundraiser—one specifically benefitting the Museum of Modern Art’s general operating fund—though as these soirees go, its reputation for ebullience along with its storied afterparty often draws a more mixed crowd than your typical charity event.

The evening began in the celebrated Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden with cocktails and progressed to a sit-down dinner in the Agnes Gund Garden Lobby where the 2024 Party in the Garden honorees, artists LaToya Ruby Frazier, Joan Jonas, and Refik Anadol and philanthropist Ronnie Heyman, were given their due. From there, revelers made their way back to the sculpture garden for the aforementioned afterparty, where guests enjoyed an intimate but high-energy concert by pop singer FLETCHER (currently on tour) and DJ sets by Heron Preston and METTE.

In attendance were some familiar faces at events like these, including Alexandre and Géraldine Arnault, Stavros Niarchos II and Dasha Zhukova. Art insiders who made an appearance at the dinner, afterparty or both included curator Connie Butler, The Studio Museum in Harlem’s Thelma Golden, art philanthropist Agnes Gund, gallerist Jeffrey Deitch, patron and collector Sarah Arison and art historian and curator Scott Rothkopf. Among the artists at MoMA’s Party in the Garden were Mickalene Thomas, Derrick Adams, Simone Leigh, Vija Celmins, Adam Pendleton, Doug Aitken, Rashid Johnson, Glenn Ligon and Julie Mehretu, who designed BMW’s latest Art Car. And designer Gabriela Hearst, filmmaker and entrepreneur Andrew Jarecki, television personality Gayle King, author Rachel Kushner and Ford Foundation president Darren Walker.

Darren Walker, Jo Carole Lauder and Ronald Lauder

Gayle King

Agnes Gund, Thelma Golden and Joan Jonas

Bonnie Lautenberg and Steve Leber

KAWS and Julia Chiang

Anna Alimani

Naima Green, Sable Smith and Nicole Fleetwood

Oded Halahmy and James Snyder

Arlene Shechet

Nikki Kynard and Aku Orraca-Tetteh

Laura Rivera Ayala and Avery White

Amanda Fuhrman, Glenn Fuhrman, Dejinay reed and Justin Wadlington

Judy Hart Angelo and Larry Leeds

Sarah Arison

Denise Rollandi, Peter Kraus, Jill Kraus, Ben Kraus

Angel Zheng and Alena Kostromina

Roxana Marcoci and Cristian Alexa

Jeffrey Deitch, Jerry Speyer and Paula Crown

Bruce Hatt and Lonti Ebers

Todd White and Cameron Carani

Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkılıç

Sharon Coplan Hurowitz

Amy O’neil and Christophe Cherix

James Moore and Kara Moore

Diamantis Xylas, Connie Butler, Robert Soros and George Petrocheillos

Jack Shear

Leo​ ​Villareal and Yvonne Force Villareal

Elizabeth Sulcer

Ward Blum and Ronnie Heyman

Sofia Drakotos, Michael Espiritu, Dana Slakoff and Alda Gordon