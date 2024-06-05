Arts  •  Museums

Matisse, Maillol and One Ebullient Evening: Inside MoMA’s 2024 Party in the Garden

This year's honorees were artists LaToya Ruby Frazier, Joan Jonas, and Refik Anadol and philanthropist Ronnie Heyman.

Refik Anadol was one of this year’s MoMA Party in the Garden honorees. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Arguably a highlight of the spring party season, MoMA’s annual Party in the Garden tends to attract an eclectic crowd of not only philanthropists, financiers and patrons of the arts but also artists, collectors, celebrities, art world wonks and sundry socialites. The event is, of course, a fundraiser—one specifically benefitting the Museum of Modern Art’s general operating fund—though as these soirees go, its reputation for ebullience along with its storied afterparty often draws a more mixed crowd than your typical charity event.

The evening began in the celebrated Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden with cocktails and progressed to a sit-down dinner in the Agnes Gund Garden Lobby where the 2024 Party in the Garden honorees, artists LaToya Ruby Frazier, Joan Jonas, and Refik Anadol and philanthropist Ronnie Heyman, were given their due. From there, revelers made their way back to the sculpture garden for the aforementioned afterparty, where guests enjoyed an intimate but high-energy concert by pop singer FLETCHER (currently on tour) and DJ sets by Heron Preston and METTE.

Latoya Ruby Frazier. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

In attendance were some familiar faces at events like these, including Alexandre and Géraldine Arnault, Stavros Niarchos II and Dasha Zhukova. Art insiders who made an appearance at the dinner, afterparty or both included curator Connie Butler, The Studio Museum in Harlem’s Thelma Golden, art philanthropist Agnes Gund, gallerist Jeffrey Deitch, patron and collector Sarah Arison and art historian and curator Scott Rothkopf. Among the artists at MoMA’s Party in the Garden were Mickalene Thomas, Derrick Adams, Simone Leigh, Vija Celmins, Adam Pendleton, Doug Aitken, Rashid Johnson, Glenn Ligon and Julie Mehretu, who designed BMW’s latest Art Car. And designer Gabriela Hearst, filmmaker and entrepreneur Andrew Jarecki, television personality Gayle King, author Rachel Kushner and Ford Foundation president Darren Walker.

Darren Walker, Jo Carole Lauder and Ronald Lauder

Darren Walker, Ronald Lauder and Jo Carole Lauder. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Gayle King

Gayle King. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Agnes Gund, Thelma Golden and Joan Jonas

Agnes Gund, Thelma Golden and Joan Jonas. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Bonnie Lautenberg and Steve Leber

Bonnie Lautenberg and Steve Leber. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

KAWS and Julia Chiang

KAWS and Julia Chiang. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Anna Alimani

Anna Alimani. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Naima Green, Sable Smith and Nicole Fleetwood

Naima Green, Sable Smith and Nicole Fleetwood. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Oded Halahmy and James Snyder

Oded Halahmy and James Snyder. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Arlene Shechet

Arlene Shechet. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Nikki Kynard and Aku Orraca-Tetteh

Nikki Kynard and Aku Orraca-Tetteh. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Laura Rivera Ayala and Avery White

Laura Rivera Ayala and Avery White. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Amanda Fuhrman, Glenn Fuhrman, Dejinay reed and Justin Wadlington

Amanda Fuhrman, Glenn Fuhrman, Dejinay reed and Justin Wadlington. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Judy Hart Angelo and Larry Leeds

Judy Hart Angelo and Larry Leeds. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Sarah Arison

Sarah Arison. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Denise Rollandi, Peter Kraus, Jill Kraus, Ben Kraus

Denise Rollandi, Peter Kraus, Jill Kraus, Ben Kraus. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Angel Zheng and Alena Kostromina

Angel Zheng and Alena Kostromina. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Roxana Marcoci and Cristian Alexa

Roxana Marcoci and Cristian Alexa. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Jeffrey Deitch, Jerry Speyer and Paula Crown

Jeffrey Deitch, Jerry Speyer and Paula Crown. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Bruce Hatt and Lonti Ebers

Bruce Hatt and Lonti Ebers. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Todd White and Cameron Carani

Todd White and Cameron Carani. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkılıç

Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkılıç. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Sharon Coplan Hurowitz

Sharon Coplan Hurowitz. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Amy O’neil and Christophe Cherix

Amy O’neil and Christophe Cherix. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

James Moore and Kara Moore

James Moore and Kara Moore. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Diamantis Xylas, Connie Butler, Robert Soros and George Petrocheillos

Diamantis Xylas, Connie Butler, Robert Soros and George Petrocheillos. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Jack Shear

Jack Shear. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Leo​ ​Villareal and Yvonne Force Villareal

Leo​ ​Villareal and Yvonne Force Villareal. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Elizabeth Sulcer

Elizabeth Sulcer. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Ward Blum and Ronnie Heyman

Ward Blum and Ronnie Heyman. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

Sofia Drakotos, Michael Espiritu, Dana Slakoff and Alda Gordon

Sofia Drakotos, Michael Espiritu, Dana Slakoff and Alda Gordon. Danté Crichlow/BFA.com

