10 Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

Treating an anxiety disorder or stress is a battle millions of Americans face on a daily basis. Whether brought on by other mental health conditions or daily stressors, research suggests that CBD oil extract products, like CBD gummies for anxiety, may offer benefits.

Limited—but compelling—clinical data and relevant animal studies hint that CBD and other cannabis sativa plant extracts may help individuals with anxiety, stress-related symptoms and other mental health issues. Some of these include:

Generalized Social Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Specific Phobias

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Depressive disorders

Pain

Products like full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating anxiety, pain, sleep issues and depression symptoms due to stress. However, CBD may still help with a variety of anxiety disorders and mental health conditions.

Although the FDA hasn’t approved nonprescription CBD products to treat anxiety and stress-related symptoms, cannabis-derived products like CBD are backed by clinical trials as a treatment for childhood seizure disorders.

But how effective are CBD gummies for anxiety and stress? Where can we find the best CBD oil for anxiety to maximize the therapeutic results—assuming CBD works at all?

Let’s dive deeper into those questions as we carefully review the hemp-derived cannabis products (specifically gummies) of our top 10 contenders.

Observer’s Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress Rankings

After examining over 40 different CBD products, the following 10 excelled in areas like value, quality, purity and transparency—to name a few.

Although Colorado Botanicals and its line of CBD gummies ranked first, and we found them to be the best CBD gummies for anxiety, they’re not the only CBD brand with a lot to brag about. The nine other competitors on our list have many qualities that help them stand out in a highly saturated market.

How We Chose Our Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety Symptoms and Stress

Ranking the best CBD gummies to relieve generalized anxiety and stress relief is a substantial undertaking, especially considering the impact of personal bias. To prevent our testers from favoring a specific brand, we eliminated identifying labels and basted our ratings on several key benchmarks, as explained below.

Third-Party Lab Testing

One consistent thing we expect is third-party lab testing. When the FDA first tested various CBD products, few actually contained the advertised doses. Some contained much less CBD as written on the labels. Even worse, many carried significant amounts of THC despite being advertised as the opposite.

Fortunately, most vendors now employ testing as part of their manufacturing process. Those that don’t will never have a place on our list.

Lab tests on CBD confirm information such as:

Cannabinoids and terpenes



Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents and other contaminants



CBD potency



Total CBD per bottle

Brand Reputation

Not every CBD company has an established brand reputation. Newer vendors may be hidden gems that need time to grow and flourish. This is why brand reputation isn’t a huge factor in our decisions but a nice bonus.

Gummy Ingredients

“You are what you eat” may be a cliche, but it still applies here. If CBD gummies contain sugar and artificial flavors, they’re unlikely to rank very highly on our list—if at all.

Considerations like non-GMO ingredients, THC, artificially added terpenes and other unnecessary additions also affect a CBD brand’s score.

Blind Product Testing

Bias is always a concern, which is why we ensure all products are tested without labels or anything indicative of the brand. This ensures that the CBD gummies are ranked based on their objective performance and flavor rather than brand.

Customer Feedback on Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

Independent online reviews are handy. Although dissatisfied customers are more likely to leave vocal reviews, this doesn’t stop some products on our list from receiving stellar feedback.

If anything, these independent evaluations help identify trends and issues affecting each brand. These posts also help identify trends and quality changes in the effects of CBD products.

We’ve also dug a little deeper into the top brands:

Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

Source of hemp

Extraction method

Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Overall pricing and value for money

CBD gummy flavor and taste

Whole plant CBD or CBD isolate

Return Policy and Guarantee

Observer’s Best CBD Gummies to Relieve Anxiety and Stress in 2024

Colorado Botanicals has made our list many times for its superior hemp-derived CBD products. Sporting a selection of broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD gummies, the brand almost perfectly hits every benchmark.

From sourcing to extraction, Colorado Botanicals CBD gummies offer the best potential for symptoms related to anxiety conditions or stress.

1. Colorado Botanicals – Best Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

Colorado Botanicals once again makes our number-one spot, just like it did in 2023. Not content to rest on its laurels, the brand continued improving and developing its CBD products to stay ahead of the nine worthy competitors on our list.

Aside from a line of plain CBD gummies, Colorado Botanicals turns up the heat with specially formulated products containing minor cannabinoids and herbal additions.

This vendor doesn’t play around regarding quality, boasting GMP certification, FDA-approved manufacturing facilities, and an ISO 9001-certified lab. All are hallmarks of a vendor laser-focused on quality, safety and purity.

Third-party lab testing is a practice that we expect from our top choice, and Colorado Botanicals is no exception. The brand conducts testing throughout the cultivation, extraction and final production process. This ensures that the final product is free of trace solvents and contaminants.

Similarly, the tests confirm that the cannabinoid and terpene levels accurately reflect their corresponding product labels.

Backed by a 60-day risk-free money-back guarantee and a stellar score on Trustpilot, there’s no reason not to try Colorado Botanicals CBD gummies for anxiety and stress.

Colorado Botanicals Extraction & Purification

Colorado Botanicals employs a purification process that’s second to none within their state-of-the-art facilities.

One drawback of conventional CO2 methods is that—despite their superior purity—these destroy valuable compounds responsible for the synergistic “entourage effect.” Consequently, vendors using basic CO2 techniques severely hamstring their products’ therapeutic benefits.

Heat—or lack thereof—is crucial in extraction and purification. Higher heat destroys cannabinoids and terpenes—a tradeoff for leaving no trace solvents. But Colorado Botanicals invested in a more advanced approach. Using specialized equipment, the brand is able to separate compounds at much lower temperatures.

This approach paid off in spades. Thanks to their careful extraction and purification technique, Colorado Botanicals can retain up to five times more minor cannabinoids and terpenes for a true whole-plant or broad-spectrum experience.

In short, Colorado Botanicals unique formulation is perfect for individuals looking to relieve anxiety and stress.

Highlights

Sourced from USDA Organic Hemp

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO Certified, FDA-Registered Facility

CBD gummies available in 10 mg and 25mg doses

Broad-spectrum (0.0% THC)

Night formula available with 10 mg of CBD, melatonin and other non-cannabis herbal extracts per gummy

Moderately priced

Subscribers save 15%

Loyalty program

Appreciation Program for public servants and first responders

Why We Love Colorado Botanicals CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

We love Colorado Botanicals for its mastery of CBD extract technology, giving them the facilities, equipment and expertise to create potent broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD products. Their loyalty and discount programs also entice customers with excellent savings on their already reasonably-priced CBD gummies.

Of course, no brand is perfect, but Colorado Botanicals comes the closest in our books based on our findings. Let’s quickly check out the pros and cons.

Pros

Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum (sleep) options

Superior purification methods

FDA-registered Facility

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001 Certified

60-day money-back guarantee

Vegan, kosher, dairy, vegan, gluten-free and organic CBD gummies

Loyalty and Appreciation programs

Cons

Limited flavor options

Visit Colorado Botanicals

Cornbread Hemp caught our eye recently for its CBD oils. However, the brand’s gummies fare much better against many of the same competitors on our list.

Opening its doors in 2018, Cornbread Hemp’s claim to fame starts with cultivation, being the first brand in Kentucky to gain USDA Certification for its hemp.

But Cornbread’s hemp plants receive another advantage beyond organic certification. These plants grow in the Bluegrass Basin, an area filled with nutrient-dense soil. Cornbread Hemp’s products pack a solid natural punch thanks to the superior nutrition these plants receive.

Cornbread is so certain you’ll love their CBD gummies that they’re backed by a 60-day guarantee, meaning customers have nothing to lose.

Cornbread Hemp Extraction & Purification

Cornbread Hemp’s extraction and purification technique deviates from most of the brands on our list. Rather than high or low-temperature CO2 extraction, Cornbread separates cannabis compounds using sugarcane ethanol.

They claim the sugarcane adds a unique natural sweetness. Although this form of extraction can leave trace solvents, it’s also more effective at retaining the already robust amounts of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Highlights

Ethanol extraction

USDA-Certified hemp

Lab tested

CBD pioneer in Kentucky

Loyalty program

Subscriber discounts

Full-spectrum CBD

20, 25 and 50 mg doses in packs of 30 gummies

1-2 mg THC per serving, depending on the gummy product

Berry, Watermelon and Peach flavors

Why We Love Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

Cornbread Hemp takes a unique approach to its products. From cultivation and sourcing to proprietary sugarcane ethanol extraction, the small family-run business will likely pop up on our list again soon.

But we do have some small concerns that keep Cornbread in the Number Two spot.

Pros

USDA Certified Organic

Grown in nutrient-rich soil

Excellent terpene and cannabinoid retention

Third-party tested

Subscriber discounts

Assistance Program

Well-priced

60-day guarantee

Cons

Enough THC per serving to cause intoxication

No THC-free CBD gummies

Ethanol extraction could leave solvent traces

Few gummies available

Visit Cornbread Hemp

Another late-bloomer, Joy Organics, appeared in 2018, hot on the heels of the Farm Bill, which legalized hemp and CBD extracts. It didn’t take long for Joy and Todd Smith—a husband and wife duo—to throw their hat in the ring.

Joy Organics was founded on the principle of natural wellness through organic farming, sustainable sourcing, efficacy, purity and transparency. To that end, they offer an assortment of CBD gummies that are organically certified, pure and thoroughly tested.

Offering a 90-day money-back guarantee, Joy Organics provides one of the most flexible and comprehensive return policies we’ve seen. However, it’s unlikely that customers will regret their purchases.

The culmination of Joy Organics’ efforts are CBD for anxiety and stress that rival most of the hundreds—if not thousands—of competitors nationwide.

Joy Organics Extraction & Purification

Joy Organics is serious about purity and safety. Aside from USDA Certified Organic hemp, Joy puts extra effort into extraction and purification.

Similar to some vendors on our list, Joy uses a proprietary CO2 extraction method superior to conventional CO2 techniques. Their facilities further purify and separate compounds through liquid chromatography.

Highlights

Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum options

USDA Certified Organic

Third-party lab-tested

Available in 10 and 25mg doses

30% discount for subscribers

CO2 extracted

90-day guarantee

Why We Love Joy Organics CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

There’s a lot to love about Joy Organics. A 90-day money-back guarantee is impressive, indicating the brand has confidence in its products. They take extra care in their extraction to offer gummies that are perfectly dosed for new and intermediate CBD users.

And if individuals like the products, subscribers can sign up and save an astound 30% off every order.

From its small roots to impressive resume of certifications and advanced practices, Joy deserves a mention on our list. However, there are a few minor areas of opportunity.

Pros

Loyalty program

Assistance programs for various eligible individuals

30% subscription discount

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum gummies

Affordable

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only two dosage options

Few flavors

Visit Joy Organics

PlusCBD hasn’t been on our radar much, but they’ve recently proved themselves worthy of a solid spot on our list.

Established in 2012, PlusCBD has the longest tenure of any brand on our list so far. With 12 years of experience, PlusCBD is an offshoot of CV Sciences. CV is an established company with significant experience with various dietary supplements. This has already given—and continues to give—PlusCBD a huge advantage over many of its competitors.

When we last checked them out, PlusCBD’s product line was decent. Now, their gummy options are more complex, embracing the targeted benefits of minor cannabinoids and additional herbal supplements. Their line has also expanded to include CBD gummies with THC.

The gummies are available with 10 or 25 mg of CBD. However, the latter also contains 2.5 mg of THC—enough to trigger intoxication in those with little to no THC experience.

Customers are limited to blackberry and dragonfruit flavors, which are product-specific.

Another thing that stands out about PlusCBD is its hemp source. To our recollection, PlusCBD is the only brand that sources its hemp outside the U.S.

According to their website, PlusCBD obtains its hemp from Europe. They cite regulatory roadblocks that don’t allow them to produce enough industrial hemp. Considering larger competitors have no issue domestically sourcing their hemp, this aspect leaves us scratching our heads.

However, the upside is that Europe has stronger regulations on food and farming, so customers don’t have to worry about inferior quality or lack of safety.

PlusCBD Extraction & Purification

PlusCBD uses CO2 extraction to create infusions, so trace solvents aren’t a concern. Other contaminants, such as microbes, heavy metals and chemical pesticides, could still exist, but the brand’s third-party lab tests indicate otherwise.

Customers can access those same reports through the brand’s website.

Highlights

Non-GMO

Vegan

Organically grown

CO2 extracted

Third-party tested

Sourced from premium European hemp

30-day return policy

Why We Love PlusCBD CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

PlusCBD proudly claims to offer “the most reliable hemp extracts on Earth.” This is a pretty high bar to set. That being said, there may be some truth to those claims.

First, the brand’s tenure is longer than any other brand seen here. They clearly made good use of their time to learn which products appeal to customers.

It’s also important to point out that PlusCBD’s association with CV Sciences lets them create doctor-formulated products.

Still, there are some areas of opportunity. Specifically, increasing PlusCBD’s THC-free gummy line would give THC-averse customers more options. Additional flavors would also help customize the experience.

We also would like to see higher dosage options than 10 mg for THC-free products.

Pros

Full-spectrum

CO2 extraction and purification

Third-party tested

Sourced from highly regulated European hemp

30-day guarantee

Cons

Expensive

CBD-only gummies aren’t very potent

Higher potency CBD also contains THC

Two flavors

Visit PlusCBD

Medterra’s impressive selection of CBD gummies takes potency to new heights—at least for some. Hot on the heels of many vendors, Medterra embraced high-THC CBD gummies. These “True Full-SpectrumTM” soft chews harness the therapeutic benefits of THC.

Currently, most of the brand’s products come in 25 mg per gummy in packages of 30 or 60.

The brand offers targeted benefits, with “Sleep Tight” and “Sound Asleep” CBD gummies available in True Full-Spectrum and THC-free options, respectively.

Similarly, Medterra’s “Keep Calm” CBD gummies come in 25 and 50 mg options and are infused with other medicinal herbs that reduce the anxiety and stress of daily life.

Although its CBD gummy line is impressive, we’re wary of the strict 30-day return policy. It’s limited to unopened and unused products, and customers incur the shipping costs.

Medterra Extraction & Purification

Medterra doesn’t go into a lot of detail about their purification technique. According to the company, it employs a “whole plant CO2 extraction process.” However, it’s unclear whether this involves high or low heat—a critical factor in terpene and cannabinoid retention.

Highlights

Multiple resources, including a blog and introductory video

Third-party tested

Non-GMO

Customers can see news and new developments in the CBD market

15% off for subscribers

True Full-Spectrum (high THC), broad-spectrum and isolate, depending on the product

Assistance program for disabled customers and veterans

Referral incentives and loyalty points program

Why We Love Medterra CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

Medterra offers excellent value, considering the potency of its products. They check all the boxes for quality, like CO2 purification and third-party tests—although it’s unclear whether their hemp is organic or organically grown.

There are some issues as well, however, so we’ll cover the brand’s benefits and drawbacks below.

Pros

High-THC and THC-free gummies are available

15% off for subscribers, veterans and disabled customers

Third-party tested

Good value

Some options reach up to 50 mg CBD per serving

Cons

Few flavor options

Most dosages are only available in 25 mg

Limited choices for individuals who don’t want THC

Restrictive return policy

Visit Medterra

Charlotte’s Web isn’t just famous for its recurring presence on our lists. The brand was one of the proverbial founding fathers of the CBD industry, even though male brands predate them.

Charlotte’s Web’s biggest flex is its impact on the life of a young girl named Charlotte Figi, who found that the company owners’ CBD-rich cannabis helped alleviate her severe epilepsy.

The brand offers a rich line of CBD gummies geared for different effects. Most of their products are full-spectrum, available in 10, 15 and 25 mg doses, depending on the gummy.

THC-free broad-spectrum options in 10 and 25 mg are also available, with less than 0.01% THC.

There are also excellent opportunities for customers to save money on the brand’s already reasonably-priced products. First-time buyers can redeem a voucher for 25% off. Buying in bundles can also save anywhere from 20 to 40%.

Subscribers also save 20% for repeat orders, with a loyalty points program available that can be redeemed for further savings.

Overall, Charlotte’s web seems to have maintained its consistency and quality over previous years. Although their products receive generally positive feedback, common critiques about their customer service still persist in 2024.

Charlotte’s Web Extraction & Purification

Although Charlotte’s Web uses isopropyl alcohol for one of its original oil products, all of their broad-spectrum and full-spectrum gummies rely on CO2 extraction.

Lab tests are posted. However, the brand conducts these evaluations in-house, which makes us question if they are indeed “third-party” or independent.

Highlights

Strong presence in the CBD industry

Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum gummies

Various discount programs and a loyalty program

U.S. Hemp Authority certified

Grown using organic methods

CO2 extracted

Why We Love Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

Charlotte’s Web’s inspiring story is the foundation of a larger purpose. The brand seeks to make CBD accessible and affordable for those who need it. They take care to ensure their non-GMO hemp meets the highest industry quality standards, using organic growing techniques.

Although the vendor uses CO2 extraction to eliminate trace solvents, Charlotte’s Web does its lab tests in-house, which questions those analyses. They also struggle in the same area many CBD brands face: customer service (or lack thereof).

Pros

Strong industry tenure

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

Decent product variety

Several discount programs

Loyalty program

Cons

Limited flavors

Lab tests done in-house

Issues with customer service

Received warning letters for making health claims

Visit Charlotte’s Web

We’ve looked at CBDistillery in the past. Given its fantastic products and solid reputation, it’s no surprise they made our list again.

CBDistillery opened its doors in 2016 with two goals in mind. First, they planned to stand out from the crowd of subpar CBD gummies that dominated the early market.

Second, the brand aims to educate customers about the potential benefits of CBD.

Although initially, the brand got its start with plain isolates—much like most competitors at the time—its lineup has exploded to reveal a plethora of new hemp-derived CBD gummies for pain and anxiety—to name a couple.

CBDistillery’s gummies are formulated with broad-spectrum or full-spectrum extracts, along with non-cannabis herbal ingredients, for different targeted effects. Specifically, CBDistillery offers two CBD products, one with plain CBD for daytime use and one infused with CBN to help with sleep.

Although not certified organic or “organically grown,” CBDistillery obtains its raw materials from certified domestic hemp grown using “natural farming practices.”

Third-party testing is a must, and CBDistillery is no exception. The results are easy to read and available for customers to examine.

CBDistillery Extraction & Purification

CBDistillery employs CO2 extraction, ensuring maximum safety and purity. We recall them using alcohol extraction a few years ago, but it seems they upped their game—something we (and the customers) appreciate.

Highlights

30 gummies per bottle

Gummies available with added CBG and CBN

THC + CBD gummies offered

Plain CBD for daytime use (30 mg per gummy)

CBN + CBD for nighttime (15 mg CBD and 5 mg CBN per gummy)

CO2 extracted

60-day risk-free money-back guarantee

Why We Love CBDistillery CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

CBDistillery offers excellent CBD for anxiety and stress. With plain daytime options and effective sleep formulas in full and broad-spectrum, there’s always something to suit every customer’s needs.

Although the vendor uses CO2 extraction to eliminate trace solvents, Charlotte’s Web does its lab tests in-house, which questions those analyses. They also struggle in the same area many CBD brands face: customer service (or lack thereof).

Pros

Extensive industry experience

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD

Good selection

30% discount for subscribers, military and first-responders

CO2 extraction

Loyalty program

Third-party tested

Non-GMO

Cons

Flavors are product-specific

Slightly more expensive compared to other brands on our list

Visit CBDistillery

Aspen Green is another brand that was fortunate enough to open its doors in 2018, once the federal Farm Bill legalized hemp (cannabis with less than 0.3% THC) and its derivatives.

Although this doesn’t give them as much tenure as some other competitors, Aspen Green studied other brands before throwing their proverbial hat into the ring. This helped them determine what customers wanted from CBD for anxiety and stress, among other things.

Unlike most of the vendors we’ve seen, Aspen Green was founded with two families at the helm. But despite its smaller size, Aspen Green’s CBD gummies and other products can easily go toe-to-toe with some larger competitors.

For example, Aspen Green’s gummies come in doses of 25, 50 and 100 mg, depending on the product. They can also contain between 2.5 to 5 mg of THC per soft chew. The brand, therefore offers the most potent gummies on our list so far.

However, THC can be a problem for some.

The website is perfectly designed, with products listed on the site as “relief,” “calm” and “daily wellness.” This takes the guesswork out of CBD shopping, so new users will feel at home.

Aspen Green also noticed a minority of vendors use USDA Certified Organic hemp—an opportunity they jumped on to stand out from the ever-expanding crowd.

Aspen Green Extraction & Purification

Aspen Green makes its extracts using a proprietary advanced supercritical CO2 extraction technique. This is yet another impressive feat, considering their smaller size and presence.

If anything, they prove that being a small business doesn’t mean a vendor has cut corners regarding purification and quality.

Naturally, Aspen subjects its batches to third-party lab tests, giving customers peace of mind when supporting this growing company.

Highlights

USDA Certified Organic hemp

Vegan

Non-GMO

Discounts for public servants and those in financial need

Orders over $74 (before tax) receive free shipping

Discounts when buying in bulk

25, 50 and 100 mg doses

All contain THC

Full-spectrum

CBDV and THCV for targeted effects

Why We Love Aspen Green CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

Aspen Green’s small roots brought huge results. Investing in high-tech CO2 extraction and USDA Certification was a smart idea, considering what they’re against.

They embrace a more modern approach to CBD gummies, including THC as an integral part of their formula.

Unfortunately, THC is a double-edged sword. Although it can help steer the effects in a certain direction, doses of 2.5 to 5 mg can trigger intoxication. THC is also known for exacerbating feelings of anxiety and paranoia. We feel a lower dose—perhaps one or two milligrams at most—would be safer and more appropriate.

Pros

Full-spectrum

Added cannabinoids for targeted benefits

High CBD doses

Third-party tests

CO2 extracted

Excellent discounts available

Competitively priced

Excellent flavor

USDA Certified Organic hemp

Cons

THC is too high for certain customers

Flavors are product-specific

No THC-free options, like broad-spectrum or isolate

Visit Aspen Green

Lazarus Naturals made many of our lists in the past, so seeing them again (albeit a bit lower on the list this time) is encouraging. We’re happy to see that they stayed true to their slogan, “effective, not expensive,” with premium hemp-derived CBD for anxiety and stress.

Opening its doors in 2014, Lazarus had plenty of time to master the CBD landscape. Appearing on the scene four years before the historic 2018 Farm Bill, Lazarus and its fellow competitors faced an uphill regulatory and legal battle. Fortunately, they came out unscathed and grew with the industry, now offering a robust array of superior quality products compared to the isolates of a bygone era.

We consider Lazarus Naturals one of the most highly respectable brands on the market. Aside from the company’s decade-long tenure, Lazarus is also a member of several natural health organizations, like the American Herbal Products Association and the Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association.

In an industry saturated with similar competitors, accomplishments and certifications like these help companies stand out, generating consumer confidence in the process.

The brand’s full-spectrum CBD gummies come in four options: Turmeric, Calm, Sleep and Unwind. Some products contain additional supplements and minor cannabinoids, which offer targeted effects for a more customizable wellness experience.

The Unwind option is newer and contains a noticeable amount of THC.

Flavors are product-specific, so choice is limited. However, Lazarus does an excellent job of giving its gummies a nice, natural, sweet taste.

Lazarus Naturals Extraction & Purification

Although not a dealbreaker, it’s a bit disappointing that Lazarus Naturals hasn’t invested in any advanced CO2 extraction process. Instead, it uses ethanol as its extraction method.

Ethanol is more effective at retaining cannabinoids and terpenes, but trace solvents can be a concern. Fortunately, Lazarus subjects its products to third-party lab tests, with the results accessible from their website.

We encourage customers to confirm that solvent traces are safe before purchasing or consuming any CBD product.

Nonetheless, Lazarus Naturals brings enough for us to ignore this minor “hiccup,” especially since individuals will enjoy a better whole-plant experience.

Highlights

Ships internationally and domestically

Four flavor options

10 and 40-piece options

25 mg per gummy

10 years of industry experience

Veterans, low-income and disabled individuals receive 60% off

Discounts on bulk purchases

Focused on organic growing and sustainability

90-day guarantee

Why We Love Lazarus Naturals CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

It’s a bit disappointing to see Lazarus Naturals move down to our Number Nine spot for its CBD gummies, but it’s up against some strong contenders—many of which have upped their game.

Nonetheless, Lazarus continues to stay the course with its award-winning CBD for anxiety and stress. We appreciate that they formulate their products with cannabinoids and herbal extracts, allowing customers to customize their wellness experience.

But Lazarus doesn’t just excel in its products. The vendor offers a 90-day money-back guarantee, indicating that Lazarus Naturals stands by its gummies. This metaphorical safety net improves customer confidence by making every purchase risk-free.

Unfortunately, no vendor is perfect. We’d like to see Lazarus change its extraction method, although it may affect pricing. It would also be nice to see more flavors, even though they offer phenomenal ones.

Customer service—specifically shipping—continues to be an area of opportunity as well.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD products

Affordable

90-day return policy

USDA Certified Organic Hemp

Excellent flavor

Targeted formulas

Cons

Ethanol extraction

Product-specific flavors

Ongoing problems with customer service

Visit Lazarus Naturals

Opening its doors in 2015, Koi is another veteran of the CBD industry. However, its presence on our lists has been sporadic. The brand arguably offers the largest selection of products, including e-liquids and psychedelics.

The brand’s gummy line comes in four options. Nighttime Rest and Anytime Balance carry 10 mg of broad-spectrum CBD per gummy and other herbal extracts.

Koi Complete and Koi Complete CBN gummies are both made with full-spectrum extract with 25 mg of CBD and a staggering 5 mg of THC per gummy. Considering 2.5 mg is the recommended starting dose for THC, 5 mg could be concerning for some consumers. Unfortunately, individuals who want more than 10 mg of CBD per piece will be forced to take enough THC to trigger psychotropic effects.

Fortunately, unlike some brands, Koi at least offers THC-free gummies, although with few product options.

Strangely, Koi’s FAQ states that its CBD products contain no THC despite the CBD + THC variations being categorized under “CBD Gummies.”

The Nighttime Rest and Anytime CBD-only options are available in delicious cherry limeade and berry lemonade, respectively. However, the brand’s THC options offer more flavor selections. Customers can choose between grape, pineapple, pomegranate or an assorted bottle.

We appreciate the brand’s target formulations using minor cannabinoids and herbal extracts. However, they’ve also ventured into unknown territory with products like HHC and THC-P. It’s likely that they’re trying to cater to recreational and health-conscious crowds.

Koi CBD says they offer a 30-day “risk-free” guarantee. They’ll accept opened products, but customers must cover return shipping, which is deducted from the refund. Typically, we would expect “risk-free” to involve no potential financial loss, which is why this is a bit of a misnomer.

We had trouble finding many independent reviews, although Koi CBD’s site is filled with positive feedback. However, we prefer sites like Reddit or Trustpilot.

Koi CBD Extraction & Purification

We appreciate Koi’s commitment to safety through a proprietary advanced CO2 extraction technique. They don’t elaborate on their method—as is the case with most brands—it’s likely that the purification process is better at retaining compounds than conventional high-heat CO2 approaches.

Customers will have no issue verifying the safety and contents of their products. Koi’s lab tests are easy to find, detailed and straightforward. We don’t need a degree in botany to understand the test results.

Highlights

Significant industry tenure

Easy to access customer service through phone and live chat

10 mg of CBD (no THC) and 25 mg (with THC) per gummy

Decent flavor options

CO2 extracted

Third-party lab tested

30-day “risk-free” return policy

20% discount for subscribers

Why We Love Koi CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress

Looking at Koi CBD’s gummies and other products, it seems that they’re more slanted to the recreational market. Their CBD options are respectable, but they strongly focus on making the products enjoyable. This phenomenal approach helps the medicine go down but causes the brand to lose sight of its wellness mandate.

THC may alleviate stress, but its side effects can trigger anxiety. It’s important for consumers to understand this before trying Koi CBD’s full-spectrum products.

Still, if individuals want a vendor with endless products for every niche, Koi CBD is indisputably the place to go.

Wellness enthusiasts, on the other hand, might find better options elsewhere.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD and broad-spectrum CBD options

High THC can be helpful for recreational or therapeutic THC users

Excellent tenure

Caters to every niche

CO2 extracted

Third-party lab tests are easy to locate

20% subscriber discount

Some flavor selection

Cons

High THC may limit individuals with therapeutic needs

No flavor selection on CBD-only gummies

Visit Koi CBD

CBD Products for Anxiety Symptoms and Stress: Do they Really Work?

Unfortunately, we don’t have enough research on CBD for anxiety and stress. But preliminary research is promising.

Let’s look at what some studies found so far.

CBD Gummies for Anxiety

While there’s no proverbial “smoking gun” that conclusively proves CBD’s efficacy against clinical anxiety or anxiety symptoms, the convergence of evidence is compelling. One 2020 review by Skelley et al. examined eight different publications addressing CBD’s effects on anxiety in a variety of groups.



These included healthy subjects and individuals with chronic issues like generalized anxiety, social anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). One interesting fact is that doses varied from as little as 6 to as much as 400 mg. Yet despite the range in amounts, the literature indicated that CBD could have future applications in treating symptoms of anxiety.

However, without further research, they can’t recommend foregoing conventional treatment.

But anxiety isn’t only medical. Some tasks can be almost universally anxiety-inducing, such as public speaking. A 2018 study published in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry examined CBD’s effects during a public speaking exercise.

A small group of about 50 participants received CBD doses of 150, 300 or 600 mg. The rest were given a placebo.

Interestingly, 300 mg was found to be the only effective dose for treating anxiety prior to public speaking. This demonstrates CBD’s potential and illustrates the compound’s “biphasic” nature. In other words, CBD works on a curve, with an ideal “sweet spot” dose. This applies to all therapeutic uses, which is why dosing is complicated.

CBD Gummies for Stress

“Stress” isn’t a medical condition or a symptom. However, feeling stressed can have a plethora of health consequences.

However, burnout is arguably the most all-encompassing medical issue that perfectly demonstrates the many faces of stress—the potential therapeutic benefits of gummies, CBD oil or other CBD products.

Burnout is a clinical condition associated with constant, excessive pressure. This is often associated with working too much, but any kind of overload from daily duties (such as parenting) can also lead to burnout.

Symptoms of burnout can include anxiety, irritability, loss of appetite, sleep issues and body pain.

There’s no better example of burnout than the experiences of frontline healthcare workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, a 2021 study published in the journal Psychiatry generated some hope for those overworked individuals—and anyone else experiencing burnout.

The study consisted of 120 healthcare workers in various fields, each consuming a 150 mg dose of CBD oil for 28 days. Additionally, they were instructed to practice conventional self-care.

Scientists used the Maslach Burnout Inventory to assess the impact of CBD, focusing mostly on emotional exhaustion.

By the end of the study, 118 of the 120 volunteers reported significant improvement. The remaining two quit because of adverse effects.

The findings here are particularly noteworthy because they say a lot about CBD’s potential for other burnout-related symptoms. For instance, this may mean that individuals can try products like CBD gummies for depression.

Stress can also be triggered by—or the result of—poor sleep quality. Fortunately, CBD might help address that at the source.

A 2019 study published in The Permanente Journal took 72 physically healthy volunteers who were experiencing anxiety or sleep problems.

Most of the individuals received 25 mg capsules of CBD extract, but a few others took 50, 75 or 150 mg due to other mental health factors that may exacerbate anxiety or insomnia.

By the time the study concluded, almost 80% of the anxiety subjects reported improvement, while 67% of the individuals with sleep quality issues reported significant improvement. However, the anxiety benefits remained constant while CBD’s sleep effects seemed to wane over time.

CBD Oil vs. CBD Gummies

Extracts come in many forms, but CBD gummies offer advantages that oils don’t provide. Like CBD oil, gummies are available in full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate (depending on the brand).

CBD oil is partially absorbed under the tongue and is often plagued by an earthy or “hempy” flavor. Gummies circumvent this to varying degrees. But oil generally offers higher CBD potency—although some products on our upcoming list come close to matching that strength.

Before shopping for CBD oil, soft chews or any other CBD products, keep the following options in mind.

Full-Spectrum CBD

Contains a full range of cannabinoids and terpenes

Carries up to 0.3% THC by dry weight

Most effective option, but THC may trigger anxiety symptoms

Broad-Spectrum CBD

Retains the same cannabis plant compounds as full-spectrum

Processed to remove THC

Excellent middle ground for individuals who want the synergistic “entourage effect” without THC

CBD Isolate

Highest CBD potency – up to 99% pure

Other chemical compounds, including THC and terpenes, are removed

Minimal impact on flavor, but at the cost of efficacy

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD for Anxiety and Stress

The effects of CBD are tough to predict, which. Anecdotal evidence suggests that it may be effective for anxiety relief and stress. Hard research on CBD is growing, but not conclusive.

Furthermore, CBD affects everyone differently, so no two experiences are alike. Keep the following questions in mind when considering CBD to relieve anxiety or stress.

What are the Strongest CBD Gummies for Anxiety?

Based on our list, the strongest CBD gummies for anxiety come from Colorado Botanicals. Despite their comparatively lower CBD potency against brands like Aspen Green or Medterra, keep in mind that Colorado Botanicals’ ability to retain up to three times more cannabis compounds gives their lower-dosed CBD gummies a remarkable punch.

Unfortunately, brands offering higher CBD potency often use THC, which can actually trigger anxiety in some individuals.

Where to Buy CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Stress?

We prefer Colorado Botanicals as our top choice to buy CBD gummies for anxiety and stress. However, the nine other brands on our list also have much to offer.

Ultimately, the best place to purchase CBD gummies depends on individual preference. Customers should consider things like sourcing, extraction and—more recently—THC content.

How to Know If CBD is Working for Anxiety and Stress?

CBD doesn’t have a specific effect like THC, CBN or other psychotropic cannabinoids. With cannabidiol, it’s not about how you feel but how you don’t feel.

For instance, if you typically experience anxiety and stress before taking CBD and notice a reduction after, then it’s safe to say the CBD is working.

How Much CBD Dose to Take for Anxiety Relief?

Dosing is still not an exact science. The National Institute on Drug Abuse says it best, explaining, “It is difficult to standardize dosages of a smoked plant with highly variable cannabinoid concentrations.”

Although they refer to smoking, the same rule applies to edibles. There are so many individual biochemical factors at play that no two individuals are alike. Even products with a consistent amount of CBD oil extract will still have variances in other key compounds.

Consequently, individuals with issues like treatment-resistant anxiety disorders, generalized anxiety symptoms or other related issues will have to experiment until they find their “sweet spot.”

Further complicating matters is that there are no double-blind clinical trials addressing CBD’s potential to treat anxiety.

Finding a suitable dose is up to each individual, ideally under the supervision of a healthcare professional.

We recommend starting at a low dose of 5 mg and progressively increasing until the symptoms of anxiety improve—although this is never guaranteed.

What is the CBD Dosage for Stress?

Unlike anxiety, “stress” isn’t considered a medical symptom—although anxiety is inevitably tied to stress.

“Stress” is a vague term that exists on a broad spectrum (no pun intended). Some stressors are more intense than others, so the already unclear CBD dosage will naturally vary.

The same “low and slow” approach is the only way to find the right CBD dosage, so start with a small amount and increase it gradually over several days.

Can CBD gummies cause anxiety?

No, plain CBD gummies can’t cause anxiety symptoms. In fact, sedation is a more common side effect with CBD. However, be wary of CBD gummies that also contain intoxicating amounts of THC, as THC is known to exacerbate generalized social anxiety disorder and other similar conditions.

Can CBD gummies increase heart rate?

CBD gummies may temporarily increase heart rate. CBD is a vasodilator, meaning it opens up the blood vessels, reducing blood pressure. However, this forces the heart to pump harder for a limited period of time.

Can You Take CBD Products for Depression?

Cannabis use has been a way for many depressed individuals to self-medicate. To that end, many people claim that taking CBD gummies for depression can help alleviate the mental and physical symptoms.

But like most conditions, it’s unclear how effective CBD will be on mood disorders. Talk to your doctor before consuming CBD for depression or any other illness, mental or physical.

Be wary of any direct health claims made by CBD vendors.

Is CBD Safe for Anxiety Disorders or Stress?

In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) determined that CBD’s safety and side effects of CBD aren’t a major concern. It has no potential for abuse and is generally well-tolerated by most individuals.

However, certain medications may negatively interact with ingested CBD. We strongly recommend speaking with a healthcare professional before taking CBD for depression symptoms, anxiety, stress or any other mental health conditions.

Similarly, SAMSHA—the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration—released an advisory about the potential risks and side effects of CBD. While their conclusions align with those of the World Health Organization, SAMSHA also warns that the unregulated nature of these cannabis plants could lead to issues like inaccurate labels or contamination.

Side-Effects of CBD Products

Although mild and typically temporary, CBD has some side effects, including:

Weight gain

Weight loss

Appetite changes

Drowsiness

Gastrointestinal issues

Interactions with prescription medications

Is CBD Legal?

Yes, CBD is legal. The 2018 Farm Bill excluded industrial hemp (cannabis sativa plant cultivars with less than 0.3% THC by dry weight) from the Controlled Substances Act.

This is not to be confused with medical cannabis, which isn’t legal in every state and is highly regulated compared to hemp extracts. However, CBD is the same chemical compound, regardless of its source.