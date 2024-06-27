Inside Demi Moore’s Private Dinner Party to Benefit Women’s History

Women’s stories and contributions have largely been overlooked in our nation’s history. The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) is changing that—and Cheri Kaufman is helping. On a gusty Monday evening in late June, Kaufman, co-founder of Kaufman Astoria Studios and New York Chair of the National Women’s History Museum, dazzled in a Marc Bouwer gold sequined suit at the Upper East Side home of artist Kelly Stuart Graham. The duo greeted guests with what one socialite described as “orgasmic” hors d’oeuvres and champagne before ushering them into Graham’s sexy, lacquered living room. The occasion? A star-studded benefit for the museum. The programming? An intimate fireside chat with the passionate woman’s rights advocate (and A-list movie star) Demi Moore. Who knew feminism could be so chic?

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

“It’s a party house,” quipped Will Fleming, telling Observer that Graham and his late husband, John Barman (a prominent interior decorator), “really wanted to create a sense of community, different areas and moods.”

As to why he lent his house for the evening, Graham told Observer that the museum was important and “whatever Cheri wants, I want to help her with it. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the influence of women in my life.” The host added, perplexed, “I have never understood why women are treated the way they are. Why is it taking so long for the Women’s Equal Rights Amendment to ever happen?” Candace Bushnell, a vision in Silvia Tcherassi and aqua Manolos, called Cheri “a huge supporter of women.” Media mogul Gerry Bryne said, “Cheri is a dynamic woman who continues to make a difference.” On this point, it seems nobody disagrees.

Fern Mallis, Ann Dexter-Jones, Saundra Whitney, Elizabeth Kabler, Jill Furman, Richard Rubinstein, Lisa Fayne Cohen and James Cohen, Lydia Touzet and Rudy Touzet, and other fixtures of New York society flocked to Graham’s glimmering home, overlooking an epic Park Avenue view of the New York City skyline. Kaufman introduced the indomitable Demi Moore, who had just told Observer how extremely honored she felt to be “inducted into a group of women I greatly admire.”

Moore sparkled like Hollywood in a sequined-fishtailed skirt and silk Charmeuse blouse as she shared “unlike” Hollywood advice that was raw and poignant. She spoke about her new film, The Substance, which explores the issues of aging and accepting ourselves as we are. “It’s kind of like the male perspective of the ideal woman that women have bought into,” she said. On young women and girls, Moore spoke about possibility. “How we relate to the issue actually is the issue. And when we change our perspective on how we are seeing it, we can create it.”

Following an elegant dinner, as guests nibbled chocolates and cookies, Observer asked Kaufman if she had any last words of advice for women. “Look for some older women, watch what they’re doing, and follow in their footsteps.”