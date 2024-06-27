Lifestyle  •  Nightlife & Dining

Inside Demi Moore’s Private Dinner Party to Benefit Women’s History

Fixtures of New York society flocked to 500 Park Avenue for a private dinner hosted by the indomitable Demi Moore, who told Observer how extremely honored she felt to be “inducted into a group of women I greatly admire.” 

By
Cheri Kaufman and Demi Moore speak during a benefit dinner supporting The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) at a private residence on June 24, 2024 in New York City. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Women’s stories and contributions have largely been overlooked in our nation’s history.  The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) is changing that—and Cheri Kaufman is helping. On a gusty Monday evening in late June, Kaufman, co-founder of Kaufman Astoria Studios and New York Chair of the National Women’s History Museum, dazzled in a Marc Bouwer gold sequined suit at the Upper East Side home of artist Kelly Stuart Graham. The duo greeted guests with what one socialite described as “orgasmic” hors d’oeuvres and champagne before ushering them into Graham’s sexy, lacquered living room. The occasion? A star-studded benefit for the museum. The programming? An intimate fireside chat with the passionate woman’s rights advocate (and A-list movie star) Demi Moore. Who knew feminism could be so chic? 

“It’s a party house,” quipped Will Fleming, telling Observer that Graham and his late husband, John Barman (a prominent interior decorator), “really wanted to create a sense of community, different areas and moods.” 

Bill Sclight, Cheri Kaufman, Kelly Stuart Graham and Will Fleming. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

As to why he lent his house for the evening, Graham told Observer that the museum was important and “whatever Cheri wants, I want to help her with it. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the influence of women in my life.” The host added, perplexed, “I have never understood why women are treated the way they are. Why is it taking so long for the Women’s Equal Rights Amendment to ever happen?” Candace Bushnell, a vision in Silvia Tcherassi and aqua Manolos, called Cheri “a huge supporter of women.” Media mogul Gerry Bryne said, “Cheri is a dynamic woman who continues to make a difference.” On this point, it seems nobody disagrees.

Fern Mallis, Ann Dexter-Jones, Saundra Whitney, Elizabeth Kabler, Jill Furman, Richard Rubinstein, Lisa Fayne Cohen and James Cohen, Lydia Touzet and Rudy Touzet, and other fixtures of New York society flocked to Graham’s glimmering home, overlooking an epic Park Avenue view of the New York City skyline. Kaufman introduced the indomitable Demi Moore, who had just told Observer how extremely honored she felt to be “inducted into a group of women I greatly admire.” 

Moore sparkled like Hollywood in a sequined-fishtailed skirt and silk Charmeuse blouse as she shared “unlike” Hollywood advice that was raw and poignant. She spoke about her new film, The Substance, which explores the issues of aging and accepting ourselves as we are. “It’s kind of like the male perspective of the ideal woman that women have bought into,” she said. On young women and girls, Moore spoke about possibility. “How we relate to the issue actually is the issue. And when we change our perspective on how we are seeing it, we can create it.”

Following an elegant dinner, as guests nibbled chocolates and cookies, Observer asked Kaufman if she had any last words of advice for women. “Look for some older women, watch what they’re doing, and follow in their footsteps.”

Liz Byrne and Gerry Byrne. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Rudy Touzet, Frédérique Irwin and Lydia Touzet. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Cheri Kaufman, Ann Dexter-Jones and Demi Moore. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Fern Mallis, Cheri Kaufman and Demi Moore. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Barbara Winston, Gerry Byrne and Cheri Kaufman. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Chessa Metz, Nikki M. James and Frédérique Irwin. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Frédérique Irwin, president and CEO of the Women’s National History Museum. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

