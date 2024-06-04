Drew Droege Shares His Picks for the 13 Best Queer Books to Read During Pride Month

Actor and comedian Drew Droege loves it when someone gives him a queer book to read. To him, it’s part of the time-honored tradition of passing down gay stories. For example, he was given a copy of Truman Capote’s Other Voices, Other Rooms by drag performer Jackie Beat, “and am forever grateful,” Droege tells Observer.

An alum of the famous Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles, Droege has spent the better part of his life telling stories in some form or another. On the stage, he’s played characters ranging from Rose Nyland in a drag reenactment of the 1980s sitcom Golden Girls to Ruth in the Off-Broadway hit Titanique in New York. He’s also written two critically acclaimed plays—Bright Colors and Bold Patterns and Messy White Gays—that examine queer culture and identity through an astutely critical, but ultimately loving, lens. And in June, he’ll be back in L.A. playing Chicklet in a production of Charles Busch’s cult hit play Psycho Beach Party.

It’s this latest gig that has a bit of a full-circle feeling, as the drag legend has had a profound impact on Droege. “Charles Busch inspires me as a performer,” he says. Droege’s other inspirations include queer icons like John Waters, who “inspires me as a comedian. And Bret Easton Ellis who has inspired me as a writer.”

Partly to inspire others and partly to pass along some juicy beach reads this Pride Month, Droege shared his thirteen favorite books featuring gay characters and storylines. What follows is a list of the best books that tackle issues of sexuality, identity and community in the queerest ways possible.

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

“You can’t make a list like this without including this devastating, sexy classic,” says Droege about James Baldwin’s second novel. Set in 1950’s Paris, an American expat comes to terms with his sexuality as he oscillates between relationships with the woman he just proposed to and an Italian bartender he can’t stay away from. Published in 1956, it was seen as controversial both for its depiction of homosexuality as well as for featuring a white main character, a departure from Baldwin’s first novel. Today Giovanni’s Room is considered by many to be a seminal piece of queer literature. “Baldwin was a master in understanding that otherness must be celebrated, and our real tragedy arrives when we deny this otherness and seek to conform.”

Queer by William S. Burroughs

William S. Burroughs was a prolific member of the Beat Generation whose writing often reflected aspects of his own life, primarily living abroad as an expat and his heroin addiction. Queer delves into the dark and provocative underworld of desire and addiction. The story follows William Lee, a young man grappling with his sexual identity while embarking on a hedonistic journey through the seedy streets of Mexico City. As Lee becomes entangled in a web of lust, betrayal and self-destruction, Burroughs explores themes of alienation and the search for intimacy in a society marked by repression and taboo. With its raw honesty and visceral prose, Queer challenges conventional notions of love and identity. “This quick ride feels more like wandering into the wildest, twistiest bacchanal of all time,” says Droege. “And honey, if you thought ayahuasca was something you and your buddy just discovered in a hipster’s yurt, think again!”

Leading Lady: A Memoir Of A Most Unusual Boy by Charles Busch

Charles Busch is a Tony Award-nominated playwright, whose works include cult favorites like Die, Mommie, Die! and Psycho Beach Party. His recent memoir is a captivating journey through his life as a renowned drag performer and playwright. From his early years as a precocious child with a love for theater to his rise to fame as a trailblazing figure in the world of drag, Busch’s memoir offers a candid and often humorous reflection on identity, creativity and the transformative power of art. With wit and charm, Busch invites readers into his colorful world, celebrating the beauty of self-expression and resilience. “I’m currently pouring over this heartfelt and hilarious journey through the life of one of our greatest living theatrical titans,” says Droege. “Each short chapter is deliciously detailed, slightly raunchy and filled with love for his muse, his Aunt Lil.”

Other Voices, Other Rooms by Truman Capote

Other Voices, Other Rooms is Truman Capote’s first book and the novel that launched him into literary fame. Capote explores the journey of thirteen-year-old Joel Knox as he navigates the mysterious and unsettling world of the Deep South. Sent to live with his estranged father after his mother’s death, Joel encounters a cast of eccentric characters, including his enigmatic cousin Randolph. As he unravels family secrets and grapples with his own identity, Joel embarks on a poignant coming-of-age journey marked by longing, discovery, and the search for belonging. “This book is so evocative you can smell it.”

The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis

“Probably no other writer has influenced me more than Ellis, and while he very much stays in the lane of 1980s Los Angeles emptiness, his newest novel is his most explicitly carnal, and dare I say, it actually has moments of pathos in between bouts with cocaine mounds and a serial killer on the loose. How’s THAT for a run-on sentence, Bret?”

A Star Is Bored: A Novel by Byron Lane

“This is the perfect beach book that you will not be able to put down. Enjoy the wackadoodle exploits of a certain brilliant hard-partying wise-cracking former sci-fi siren who lives with her movie star mother and her gay assistant who’s just trying to keep it all together.” The novel is loosely based on the author’s time as a personal assistant to Carrie Fisher. “It’s pure bliss.”

Yes, Daddy by Jonathan Parks-Ramage

Jonathan Parks-Ramage’s debut novel delves into the twisted relationship between Jonah Keller, a young aspiring playwright, and his older, manipulative lover, Richard. Drawn into Richard’s world of privilege and control, Jonah grapples with his desires, identity, and the dark secrets lurking beneath the surface. As their affair unfolds against the backdrop of New York City’s elite social scene, Jonah must confront the toxic dynamics of power and submission while navigating the blurred lines between love and obsession. “I cannot stop thinking about this vicious thriller written with razor blade blood,” raves Droege. “Take this one to Fire Island and watch your back, hunty!”

Kiss Of The Spider Woman by Manuel Puig

“This exquisite tale of two prisoners absolutely decimated me. There are so many tender moments followed by brutal betrayals. And the writing is pure poetry throughout,” says Droege. The story unfolds within the confines of a Latin American prison cell shared by two men: Molina, a gay window dresser, and Valentin, a political prisoner. As they pass the time, Molina recounts vivid tales from his favorite movies, particularly those featuring the enigmatic “Spider Woman.” Through Molina’s storytelling, the men forge an unlikely bond, confronting themes of love, sacrifice and the power of imagination amidst the oppressive backdrop of dictatorship and confinement.

Once Is Not Enough by Jacqueline Susann

“Of course, there’s Valley of the Dolls, but I prefer this ribald raunchy romp about the most selfish character in American literature, January Wayne,” says Droege. Follow January Wayne as she navigates the glitzy world of Hollywood and New York City. January grapples with her dysfunctional family, romantic entanglements and the relentless pursuit of fame and fortune. As she rises through the ranks of the entertainment industry, January confronts betrayal, heartbreak and the harsh realities of success. Susann’s gripping narrative delves into the dark underbelly of celebrity culture, offering a compelling exploration of ambition, desire and resilience. “When I have to describe camp, I often cite Susann, because I think she is genuinely talented and authentically bonkers.”

It Came From The Closet: Queer Reflections On Horror edited by Joe Vallese, ed.

“I love this collection of essays about famous and sometimes obscure horror flicks and their impact on their queer viewers.” Editor Joe Vallese has brought together 25 original essays from writers that span genres. From Carmen Maria Machado on Jennifer’s Body, Jude Ellison S. Doyle on In My Skin, Addie Tsai on Dead Ringers, and many more, this collection delves into the intersection of queer identity and horror culture and explores how horror themes resonate with LGBTQ+ experiences, from the metaphorical “closet” to the exploration of otherness and societal fears.

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

This epistolary novel follows the journey of Celie, a young African American woman, through letters addressed to God and her sister Nettie. Set in the early 20th-century South, Celie navigates through abuse, racism, and oppression, finding solace in her relationships with other women. Through resilience and self-discovery, Celie learns to reclaim her voice, identity and independence. “It just vibrates off the page,” says Droege. “Every beat is filled with beauty, queer Black rage, tenderness, catharsis.”

Liar Mouth: A Feel-Bad Romance by John Waters

In his first-ever novel, Waters explores the twisted dynamics of love and deceit in the gritty underbelly of Baltimore. Protagonist Lulu Reardon, a charismatic yet morally bankrupt con artist, navigates a world of eccentric characters and dubious schemes. As Lulu’s web of lies unravels, she confronts the consequences of her actions while grappling with the complexities of authenticity and redemption. With dark humor and unapologetic candor, Waters crafts a provocative narrative that challenges conventional notions of romance and morality. “It’s his first and hopefully not last novel about a horrible woman who steals luggage from airport kiosks and has a boyfriend with a horny gay talking dick. Laugh out loud lunacy. He is the master.”

Orlando by Virginia Woolf

This book is “a perfectly written examination of gender and the prisons created by a binary world,” says Droege. Orlando is a genre-defying tale following the journey of the titular character through centuries and genders. Beginning as a young nobleman in Elizabethan England, Orlando experiences life as both man and woman, traversing historical epochs and societal norms. Woolf’s narrative transcends traditional concepts of time and identity, exploring themes of fluidity, transformation, and the search for selfhood. Through lush prose and innovative storytelling, Orlando offers a profound meditation on the mutable nature of human existence.