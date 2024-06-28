Boho Charm: The Newly Revamped Hotel Petunia Is a Colorful and Relaxing Ibizan Retreat

Long before ultra nightclubs and five-star hotels, Ibiza was a bohemian destination beloved by authors, musicians and dreamers. The newly redesigned hotel Petunia just opened its doors at the end of April 2024 and the renovated look draws on the island’s whimsical history to celebrate its creativity and craftsmanship. Here, the whitewashed finca aesthetic is adorned with playful pops of color and ‘70s design elements. Coupled with a magnificent view of rocky island Es Vedrà and bursting with plant life, this laid-back property is the ideal place to recharge.

New York-based designer Lula Galeano is the visionary behind Petunia’s aesthetic refresh, which is a love letter to Ibiza both past and present. “We chose beautiful mural frescoes, vintage furniture and unique light fixtures which really capture its seventies spirit,” Galeano tells Observer. The team also sourced pieces from the era by legendary European designers including light suspensions by Achille Castiglioni, Toscanella chairs by Alessandro Becchi and palm tree mirrors by Vivai del Sud. To embody the island’s history, they attended auctions to curate a series of archival photos as an ode to its past. You’ll also find the work of local artists like painter Natalie Rich, the founder of the island’s Galeria También in Santa Gertrudis.

Every room at Petunia is different, so there’s an element of surprise behind each door, with some rooms mesmerizing with a stunning view, others with vibrant-hued furniture while the rest dazzle with outdoor space. While the accommodation layouts and interiors may differ, each room shares a magnificent view of the ocean and Es Vedrà, which offers a natural spectacle every hour of the day. “Given Petunia’s unbeatable position on the island overlooking Es Vedrà, we wanted guests to enjoy this spectacle in one of the hotel’s 42 light-filled rooms and suites with natural materials,” says Galeano. “We kept the interiors discrete in white, wood and wicker so that the hotel gives full reign to nature, the sea and its gardens.”

Workout enthusiasts will want to start a day at Petunia with outdoor yoga, pilates or an Animal Flow class, a workout that uses a fluid sequence of animal-inspired postures to gain strength, flexibility and coordination. Afterwards, head to the breakfast buffet. Then you can choose to lounge at the pool or walk to picturesque Cala Carbó beach by following a winding path through a nature reserve from the hotel. Or explore the island’s magical coastline by boat, swimming in deserted coves and diving into turquoise water . You can also paddleboard or kayak off the coastline to create your own aquatic adventure.

Just like Petunia’s redesign took something traditionally Ibizan and added some new magic to it, chef Baltasar Rigo has added his own innovative ideas to local cuisine. For dinner at La Mesa D’es Vedrà (one of the three restaurants on property) a classic gazpacho is reworked using spiced strawberries and topped with red shrimp tartare. The beef tenderloin includes indulgent foie gras and Parmentier alongside bok choy to add some lightness. A sunset cocktail at La Mirada is a must; it’s even better if you pair your tipple with some freshly caught oysters. End your day enjoying a movie under the stars at the hotel’s outdoor cinema.

A relaxing hotel stay would not be complete without a spa trip, and Petunia’s spa offers a wide array of massages to melt your stress away. If you want to take things to the next level, there’s a sound healing massage that merges the transformative power of music with a relaxing body massage.

Away from the party palaces of the island, Petunia is a bohemian paradise reminiscent of the artistic escapes that first put Ibiza on the map. Immerse yourself in the groovy, laid-back design of the property and the stunning surrounding landscape for a restorative vacation.