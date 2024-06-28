Despite the Summer Heatwave, London’s June Sales Were Tepid at Best

This summer’s auction round in London again confirmed a market considerably readjusting for Modern and Contemporary art. As sales and auction records slow down, this prompts the question of whether it’s time to update the auction calendar. The June London sales are now so compressed between the mammoth May Sales in New York (along with the May art fairs) and a busy fall season that seems to start earlier and earlier each year. The few bright spots of hope that led to impressive numbers were mainly for heavily guaranteed lots, as in-house and third-party guarantees played a significant role in directing and manipulating those sales—in the Sotheby’s evening sale alone, 30% of the lots were under warranty. Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

The week began with Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary Evening auction on June 25, which achieved a total of £83,618,832 ($105,748,556) on an estimate of £69.6-98.9m ($88-125.1m), with 90 percent of lots sold—a situation that sounds positive in a press release. But considering that the same auction last year closed with nearly double the total amount in sales, it might actually be an alarm bell. A big slice of the sale total came from the fourteen works in the Ralph I. Goldenberg Collection, which netted a combined total of £12,857,000 ($16,259,606), with two-thirds of the lots sold for above top estimate. In the day sale, the collection totaled £17,289,320 ($21,880,231). The top lot of the night was Jean-Michel Basquiat’s tryptic, Portrait of the Artist as a Young Derelict, landing at £16,016,832 ($20,255,686), a little over the low estimate—a bargain compared to what we could have expected just two years ago for a work representing such a seminal moment in the artist’s life and career. The work was previously withdrawn when Christie’s tried to offer it at $30,000 in 2022. In terms of records, Paula Rego’s Meadow, which sold for £2,070,000 ($2,617,826), marked the artist’s second-highest price for the artist at auction not for nothing. The painting had been labeled in the past as ‘the most striking image in the series’ in one of Rego’s most important exhibitions at New York’s Marlborough Gallery in 1997. It hasn’t been seen publicly since that show, as it has remained in the same collection for twenty-two years. The market is looking closely at the artist recently, and she will be the subject of a comprehensive exhibition at the Kunstmuseum Basel, her first-ever presentation in Switzerland. SEE ALSO: The World Trade Center Offers Case Studies in Making Space for Artists in Urban Centers Continuing through the evening (and following the Sotheby's auctioneer doing his best to keep up the tone), the sale saw some lively bidding activity on the two magnificent Cy Twombly pieces from the Ralph I. Goldenberg Collection: the work on paper Formian Dreams + Actua, Formian Dreams + Actuality eventually realized double its estimate, with a final price of £2,460,000 ($3,111,039) while By the Ionian Sea, oil and crayon on bronze sculpture, flew over its estimate to bring £2,160,000 ($2,731,644). Good attention was also given to an intimately scaled and fresh-to-market Agnes Martin from 2001, which fetched £744,000 ($940,900). Also from the Ralph I. Goldenberg Collection, the stunning Lucio Fontana’s white Concetto Spaziale, 1951, featuring a dynamic constellation of holes on its surface, succeeded in attracting buyer interest, eventually hammering for a substantial £600,000 ($758,790) after some lively back and forth between three bidders on the phone and one in the room. Despite the recent price slowdown for the Master of Spatialism, this auction resulted in a significant markup from its price of $38,000 when it was last sold in 1985.

As for Contemporary, the auction confirmed momentum for Lucy Bull, with seven bidders chasing 10:00, making it fly far beyond its estimate to £900,000 ($1,138,185). The current record for the artist was set at Sotheby’s New York last November when 16:10 sold for $1,814,500. In contrast, Loie Hollowell’s Milk Fountain had to be withdrawn before the sale as they couldn’t find buyers for the £700,000 estimate, which was perhaps too ambitious in the current market compared to a few months ago. For Modern art, a classic of Impressionism, Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s Bouquet de Lilas from 1878, performed very well with a 10-minute bidding battle, achieving double its high estimate to close at £6,880,000 ($8,700,792). Looking at the market for Picasso, this time the timeless master scored more okay results with one of the auction highlights, Guitare sur un tapis rouge, selling for £10,730,000 ( $13,569,694) and his Nu assis, returning to the market after fifty years in the same collection and fresh to auction eventually selling for £5,760,000 ($7,284,38 ). Despite high pre-auction expectations, Tamara de Lempicka’s portrait of a woman was unexpectedly withdrawn from the auction, clearly affecting the potential total sales as originally it was the most expensive lot in the auction with its £6-8 million estimate. Similarly, Chris Ofili’s hilarious portrait of Trump failed to find a buyer with an estimated price of £600,000-800,000.

With a day to pause and reflect—and see Sotheby’s Day Sales, on June 27—paddles and hammers passed to Phillips and Christie's