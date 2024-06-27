Arts  •  Galleries

Big Names and Plenty of Shade: Inside the 2024 Serpentine Summer Party

Michael Bloomberg, Venus Williams, Benedict Cumberbatch, Minnie Driver, Laurence Fishburne and Bianca Jagger were at the top of this year’s guest list.

By
Laurence Fishburne takes a selfie with Maya Jama at this year’s Serpentine Summer Party. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

As usual, the glamorous Serpentine Summer Party in London was hot—and not just because of the surprisingly blue skies and balmy temps that sent some A-listers seeking shade. Luckily, they found it in abundance under the 23rd Serpentine Pavilion, Archipelagic Void, designed by Korean architect Minsuk Cho. Its five ‘islands,’ which form a starburst surrounding a central open-air space on the grounds of Serpentine South, provided ample cover, along with artwork, a sound installation and a play tower.

This year’s fête was hosted by philanthropist, arts patron and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, Serpentine CEO Bettina Korek and the gallery’s artistic director, Hans Ulrich Obrist along with tennis star Venus Williams, singer and songwriter Peggy Gou and actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

An eclectic mix of partygoers, which included actor Benedict Cumberbatch, British television presenter Maya Jama, Oscar-nominated actor LAurence Fishburne, actress Minnie Driver, artist Yinka Shonibare (whose show “Suspended States” is on at Serpentine South), Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae and human rights campaigner and legendary jet-setter Bianca Jagger, descended upon Kensington Gardens to mingle around Cho’s pavilion and to celebrate artist Judy Chicago’s six-decades-long career of making feminist art. Revelers could take part in the participatory “What If Women Ruled the World?” project—part of Serpentine’s “Revelations” exhibition—which generated a proof-of-participation token on the Tezos blockchain.

The star-studded event, which marks the opening of the year’s pavilion and raises funds for Serpentine, was a people watcher’s dream. The only thing that could eclipse the splendor of the pavilion and the beautiful weather were the various stunning looks sported by the sundry celebrities, arts patrons, models, philanthropists, socialites, industry leaders and cultural insiders who made an appearance.

Minsuk Cho, Bettina Korek, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Michael Bloomberg

Minsuk Cho, Bettina Korek, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Michael Bloomberg. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch

The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 - VIP Arrivals
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Venus Williams and Edward Enninful

Venus Williams and Edward Enninful. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Bianca Jagger

Bianca Jagger. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 - VIP Arrivals
Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Emma Thynn and Natasha Poonawalla

Emma Thynn and Natasha Poonawalla. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Martha Ward and Minnie Driver

Martha Ward and Minnie Driver. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Russell Tovey

The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 - VIP Arrivals
Russell Tovey. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Osman Ahmed, Aaron Esh and Kiki Willems

Osman Ahmed, Aaron Esh and Kiki Willems. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Greg Haley, Carl Haley and Rafael Haley

Greg Haley, Carl Haley and Rafael Haley. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Soo Joo Park

Soo Joo Park. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergdorf. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Ed McVey

Ed McVey. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Julia Hobbs

Julia Hobbs. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Mary Charteris, Alice Naylor-Leyland and Gabriella Brooks

Mary Charteris, Alice Naylor-Leyland and Gabriella Brooks. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

Pixie Geldof, Alexa Chung and Harley Viera-Newton

Pixie Geldof, Alexa Chung and Harley Viera-Newton. Marco Bahler/BFA.com

