The 77th annual Tony Awards are underway at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center, as the theater industry prepares to celebrate the best musicals and plays of the 2023 to 2024 season on Broadway. Ariana DeBose is set to host the ceremony for the third year in a row, with Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Hudson and Ben Platt among the star-studded slate of presenters.

Hell’s Kitchen, with music from Alicia Keys, and Stereophonic, with music composed by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, lead the pack with 13 nominations each, closely followed by The Outsiders; all three are expected to perform at this evening’s ceremony.

Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel McAdams, Jessica Lange and Eddie Redmayne are among the many A-listers nominated for their roles on Broadway this year. Before the trophies are awarded tonight (June 16, 2024), however, the stars will grace the red carpet in their finest black tie attire. It’s sure to be a dazzling night, and attendees always dress to impress for Broadway’s biggest evening. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Tony Awards.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Rachel McAdams. Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. Getty Images

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Lange. WireImage

Jessica Lange

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Taraji P. Henson. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Taraji P. Henson

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Renee Elise Goldsberry. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Renee Elise Goldsberry

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Pidgeon. Getty Images

Sarah Pidgeon

in Balenciaga

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Alyah Scott. Getty Images

Alyah Scott

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Elle Fanning. Getty Images

Elle Fanning

in Saint Laurent 

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe. Getty Images

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe

Darke in Marchesa 

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Kelli O’Hara. Getty Images

Kelli O’Hara

in Christian Siriano 

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Billy Porter. Getty Images

Billy Porter

US-ENTERTAINMENT-THEATRE-AWARDS-TONY-ARRIVALS
Cynthia Erivo. AFP via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Joshua Boone and Sherrie Boone. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Joshua Boone and Sherrie Boone

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Idina Menzel. Getty Images

Idina Menzel

in Naeem Khan

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe. Getty Images

Lena Waithe

in Louis Vuitton 

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Jeremy Strong. Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Somi Kakoma. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Somi Kakoma

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Amber Iman. Getty Images

Amber Iman

US-ENTERTAINMENT-THEATRE-AWARDS-TONY-ARRIVALS
Rachel Sussman. AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Sussman

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Amy Ryan. Getty Images

Amy Ryan

in Dolce & Gabbana 

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Andrew Rannells and Zuzanna Szadkowski. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Andrew Rannells and Zuzanna Szadkowski

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Danai Gurira. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Danai Gurira

in Gabriela Hearst 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-THEATRE-AWARDS-TONY-ARRIVALS
Eddie Redmayne. AFP via Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Anna Wintour. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Anna Wintour

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Tomlinson. Getty Images

Taylor Tomlinson

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Getty Images

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

in Rachel Gilbert

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Brooke Shields. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Brooke Shields

in Monique Lhuillier

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Whitney White. Getty Images

Whitney White

in Roland Mouret

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Kara Young. Getty Images

Kara Young

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Gayle Rankin. Getty Images

Gayle Rankin

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Bebe Neuwirth. Getty Images

Bebe Neuwirth

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Audra McDonald. Getty Images

Audra McDonald

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lila Neugebauer. Variety via Getty Images

Lila Neugebauer

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Julianne Hough. WireImage

Julianne Hough

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Jocelyn Bioh. Getty Images

Jocelyn Bioh

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Bekah Brunstetter. Getty Images

Bekah Brunstetter

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Alicia Keys. Getty Images

Alicia Keys

in Gucci

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Ariana DeBose. Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

in Oscar de la Renta 

