The 77th annual Tony Awards are underway at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center, as the theater industry prepares to celebrate the best musicals and plays of the 2023 to 2024 season on Broadway. Ariana DeBose is set to host the ceremony for the third year in a row, with Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Hudson and Ben Platt among the star-studded slate of presenters.

Hell’s Kitchen, with music from Alicia Keys, and Stereophonic, with music composed by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, lead the pack with 13 nominations each, closely followed by The Outsiders; all three are expected to perform at this evening’s ceremony.

Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel McAdams, Jessica Lange and Eddie Redmayne are among the many A-listers nominated for their roles on Broadway this year. Before the trophies are awarded tonight (June 16, 2024), however, the stars will grace the red carpet in their finest black tie attire. It’s sure to be a dazzling night, and attendees always dress to impress for Broadway’s biggest evening. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Tony Awards.

Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie

Rachel McAdams

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Jessica Lange

Taraji P. Henson

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Sarah Pidgeon

in Balenciaga

Alyah Scott

Elle Fanning

in Saint Laurent

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe

Darke in Marchesa

Kelli O’Hara

in Christian Siriano

Billy Porter

Cynthia Erivo

Joshua Boone and Sherrie Boone

Idina Menzel

in Naeem Khan

Lena Waithe

in Louis Vuitton

Jeremy Strong

Somi Kakoma

Amber Iman

Rachel Sussman

Amy Ryan

in Dolce & Gabbana

Andrew Rannells and Zuzanna Szadkowski

Danai Gurira

in Gabriela Hearst

Eddie Redmayne

Anna Wintour

Taylor Tomlinson

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

in Rachel Gilbert

Brooke Shields

in Monique Lhuillier

Whitney White

in Roland Mouret

Kara Young

Gayle Rankin

Bebe Neuwirth

Audra McDonald

Lila Neugebauer

Julianne Hough

Jocelyn Bioh

Bekah Brunstetter

Alicia Keys

in Gucci

Ariana DeBose

in Oscar de la Renta