Research is ongoing, but many people dealing with chronic pain and inflammation often report excellent results from CBD gummies. Despite the success of oils, creams, tinctures, vapes and even flowers, CBD gummies remain the industry’s mainstay. Given the array of flavors, potencies and ingredients available on the market today, CBD gummies for pain offer users discrete, precision dosing with minimal “hempy” taste. But that doesn’t mean all CBD gummies are alike.

The best CBD gummies for pain and inflammation come from high-quality full-spectrum or broad-spectrum extract. Still, hemp oil-derived products aren’t strictly defined by their sources.

With so many unique CBD brands available, there are several things many vendors do perfectly. We strongly encourage researching before making a purchase. However, practicing due diligence is challenging in a sea of companies claiming to be “the best.”

We used a scoring system based on several objective benchmarks to separate good brands from great ones. Let’s see who made our list of the best CBD gummy brands for pain and inflammation in 2024.

10 Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Inflammation to Buy in 2024

Colorado Botanicals – Most Effective for Pain & Inflammation CBDfx – Started Strong & Never Lost Momentum CBDistillery – Ahead of the Curve Lazarus Naturals – A Trusted Source for 10 Year cbdMD – Uncompromising Quality

Bonus Reviews

6. Charlotte’s Web – A CBD Pioneer

7. Extract Labs

8. Medterra – Trustworthy & Transparent

9. R&R CBD

10. Royal CBD – Committed to Excellence

How We Choose the Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation

Finding quality CBD may be hit or miss in an unregulated industry. After all, how would we define “quality” CBD?

We base our list on several benchmarks. We aim to find the best CBD gummies that potentially address chronic pain and inflammation symptoms.

The following is a breakdown of our criteria.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party testing is non-negotiable for us. A company that doesn’t test its CBD has something to hide. When looking at the test results, we consider:

Contaminants : Did the tests detect or look for microbes, heavy metals, and pesticides?

: Did the tests detect or look for microbes, heavy metals, and pesticides? Terpenes and Cannabinoids: Does the CBD have a variety of additional compounds to improve potency?

Does the CBD have a variety of additional compounds to improve potency? CBD Content: How much CBD do the gummies and other CBD products contain?

Brand Reputation

A strong reputation builds naturally with the right CBD gummies. Building a good rapport with customers is easy when a CBD company offers high-quality CBD products. We judge reputation by examining the following:

Industry Presence: Is the vendor a household name or a small competitor? Are they known for their quality?

Is the vendor a household name or a small competitor? Are they known for their quality? Market Share: How large is the company? Smaller companies and startups can offer better products, so this input doesn’t considerably affect our overall conclusion.

Extraction Method and Hemp Source

We focus heavily on the brand’s extraction method when selecting our top ten CBD gummies for pain and inflammation. Here are the things we look at:

Extraction Method: Do they use CO 2 , alcohol, butane, etc.?

Do they use CO , alcohol, butane, etc.? Facilities: Does the vendor have access to pharmaceutical-grade facilities?

Does the vendor have access to pharmaceutical-grade facilities? Expertise: Do the extract manufacturers have medical or pharmaceutical backgrounds?

Blind Product Testing

We can’t maintain objectivity without the simple—but critical—process of blind product testing.

Notable Facts: Is there anything unique about the product? Do the beneficial effects stand out or fall flat compared to other products we’re testing?

Customer Feedback on Pain and Inflammation

User Reviews: Independent online reviews from unaffiliated sources.

Quality of CBD Gummy Ingredients

Quality ingredients make a massive difference when fighting for our top spot. All gummies look and feel similar, but the recipe can greatly affect nutritional value. Nutrition aside, low-quality ingredients say a lot about the brand. It indicates that the company cuts corners, which generally results in CBD gummy health supplements that are anything but healthy.

Flavoring: Are the gummies infused with natural or artificial flavors?

Are the gummies infused with natural or artificial flavors? Sweeteners: Do the products contain natural sweeteners or refined sugar?

Do the products contain natural sweeteners or refined sugar? Other Ingredients: Are there chemical preservatives, artificial colors, high fructose corn syrup, or anything else found in conventional (and unhealthy) sweets?

Are there chemical preservatives, artificial colors, high fructose corn syrup, or anything else found in conventional (and unhealthy) sweets? Cultivation: Are they organic CBD gummies? Can the vendor certify they use organic hemp?

We also dug deeper into the top brands:

Company certifications: GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Reputation of third-party labs

Overall pricing and value for money

Gummy taste and flavor

Sugar content

Gummy label claims

Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation: Reviews

Known for their excellent CBD products, Colorado Botanicals is worth trying if you want the best CBD gummies to potentially treat pain and inflammation. From its rich history to its demonstrated quality control, let’s look at what makes Colorado Botanicals unique. Following are other great CBD brands that earned our top spots and are worth looking into as well.

1. Colorado Botanicals – Most Effective for Pain & Inflammation

Why Colorado Botanicals Is the #1 Best CBD Gummy for Pain & Inflammation

The brand made good use of its time in 2023, developing and expanding an incredible line of CBD products, including CBD tinctures and CBD capsules. Amid rapid progress, Colorado Botanicals maintained its commitment to quality, transparency, and customer service.

Colorado Botanicals CBD gummies are designed to suit various health and dietary needs. Available in 10 and 25-mg doses, these gluten-free, vegan-friendly and organic gummies without gelatin have everyone covered.

The company also consistently meets or exceeds manufacturing and growing standards. Their resulting practices help them create organically-grown hemp extract free of GMOs, sweeteners, artificial flavors, artificial colors, or other additives.

Colorado Botanicals takes extra steps to ensure compliance, safety and quality. For example, the company uses manufacturing practices and facilities registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Their extracts and CBD gummies come from an ISO 9001 Certified Facility. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent body of experts who decide how to balance efficiency and safety in manufacturing and other industries.

Colorado Botanicals also underwent the long and stringent Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification process. This is an official recognition that the vendor is adhering to its industry’s highest production safety standards. The company is careful to avoid unwanted contaminants, so they regularly test their soil for purity and stick to organic growing methods.

Key Points

4.9-star rating on Trustpilot (with over 3,500 reviews)

Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and Organic CBD Gummies

No Artificial Flavors, Artificial Colors, or Artificial Sweeteners

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001 Certified

Extracted and created in an FDA-registered facility

Available in 10 and 25 milligrams CBD dose

CBD gummies made with pectin

Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract

Naturally derived terpenes

30 CBD gummies per jar

15% discount for subscribers

60-day money-back guarantee

Live Chat, e-mail, and phone support available

Purification Techniques

Colorado Botanicals subjects the hemp to a proprietary pharmaceutical-grade CO2 purification process. Their low-temperature technique retains natural terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids more effectively than the leading brands, for a genuine whole-plant product. Most broad-spectrum products still lose valuable cannabinoids and terpenes during manufacturing. Consequently, vendors infuse the extracts with botanical terpenes that don’t belong to the host plant.

Taste

Colorado Botanicals vegan CBD gummies are available in natural orange and strawberry flavors. Despite using whole-plant extract (known for its often intense “hempy” taste), Colorado Botanicals does an excellent job muting the plant flavor. Both flavors are fantastic, so choosing between the two boils down to personal preference. People who enjoy citrus and tartness would like the orange option. Strawberry is the best choice for those with a strong sweet tooth.

Our Verdict

The vendors on our list hit the mark in all or most of our “must-haves,” but Colorado Botanicals doesn’t fall short in any of our core benchmarks. They’ve kept quality control in-house and use independent lab tests to monitor the final product. Their focus on “seed-to-sale” quality and effectiveness means you can’t go wrong with this brand. Unsurprisingly, we ranked Colorado Botanicals as the Best CBD Company and Best CBD Oil to buy in 2024. With over 3,000 verified 4.5 or 5-star reviews, Trustpilot feedback seems to have snowballed in the last year, and Colorado Botanicals products predominantly receive positive comments.

For instance, Trustpilot user “Bekki Heckman” says: “I recently purchased the Strawberry Gummies and the 400mg Relief Cream to help with my recovery from total knee joint replacement therapy. I have used the cream after my physical therapy sessions for pain relief and then again at bedtime to help me sleep better. I also take strawberry gummies before bed as well the combination of the two products helps greatly to provide restful sleep.”

Meanwhile, “Joslin” demonstrates how much she loves Colorado Botanicals: “Absolutely a 5-star company! Their products are amazing. I’ve used many CBD products and these have been the best by far. They help to calm me enough to get to sleep without leaving a groggy feeling in the morning. I’m so glad I found them.”

A third reviewer by the name “W. Lange Jr.” says: “I have been purchasing products over the last six months, and I couldn’t be happier. I am currently taking the 25mg gummies (broad) and the 1,500mg oil (broad). I have also tried the cream. They have all provided the relief I was looking for. The best part is there is an array of products and strengths to fit your needs. I started at a lower strength, but due to the level of my discomfort, I started purchasing a higher strength, and now I’m in my happy place.”

Colorado Botanicals also has positive feedback from the Better Business Bureau, with “Hilda H” saying: “I’ve been buying from them for a little over a year, and in all seriousness, I’ve never come across a company that cares as much about their customers as anyone else. Love their products too!”

Visit Colorado Botanicals

2. CBDfx – Started Strong Never Lost Momentum

Review of CBDfx CBD Gummies

Many suppliers came and went in the last few years, but CBDfx started strong and never lost momentum. They’ve proven that doing things well is the best path to success.

Extraction

CBDfx doesn’t farm its hemp. Instead, they claim it is “expertly selected” from facilities that adhere to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP), meaning they only purchase hemp that’s organically cultivated and free of GMOs. Like most modern vendors, CBDfx employs CO2 purification due to its cleanliness and safety. As expected, CBDfx has its products third-party tested before posting those results online with every batch.

CBDfx CBD Gummies

CBDfx CBD gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD extract. They check all the boxes from a dietary standpoint—organically sourced, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free.

Customers have a few options to choose from:

Gummy bears – mixed berry flavor

CBD Gummies With Turmeric and Spirulina

CBD Gummies With Melatonin for Sleep

Multi-vitamin CBD Gummies for Men (A, C, D3, E, & B Complex), and Women (A, C, D3, E, B Complex, Calcium, & Zinc)

CBD with delta-9 THC

Key Points

CBD gummies are available in 25, 50 and 100mg pieces

60 gummies per bottle

Acceptable for most diets (gluten-free, vegan)

Broad-spectrum CBD

Gummy Taste

Taste doesn’t seem to be a priority for CBDfx. The CBD Gummy Bears and the turmeric variety were the only two flavored CBD-only products, with mixed berry and agave sweetener, respectively. CBDfx provides more flavor options with its THC + CBD gummies.

Our Verdict

CBDfx is a fantastic company with a solid track record, incredible pricing, pristine hemp sourcing and modern CO2 purification techniques. We commend them for using broad-spectrum extracts, allowing any user to enjoy the benefits of whole-plant hemp without any THC. However, the company’s other products that extend beyond gummies are equally impressive. Unfortunately, this jack-of-all-trades approach made perfecting one or two specific products difficult. But it’s clear CBDfx’s target audience includes both medical and recreational consumers. Furthermore, their 60-day money-back guarantee allows you to try CBDfx gummies risk-free.

CBDfx has mixed, but still mostly positive, reviews. For instance, TrustPilot user “Joanne Rabot” says: “I use the gummies non-THC ones and they are fresh, strong and they work. Pricing is better then [sic] other companies…I recommend this company 100 percent, excellent customer service, excellent delivery, excellent product.”

Visit CBDfx

3. CBDistillery – Ahead of the Curve

Review of CBDistillery Gummies

As CBD products and recipes diversify, CBDistillery stays ahead of the curve with a line of CBD-infused gummies. However, they’ve expanded since we last visited them in 2021, showing notable improvements in product selection and customer reception.

Extraction

CBDistillery sources its extracts from certified American hemp, grown with “natural practices” that avoid harmful chemicals. As required by any business on our list, CBDistillery’s products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their quality and purity. Individuals who need more information can see the test results online.

CBDistillery CBD Gummies

CBDistillery’s CBD gummies are an excellent choice for effective broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD extract products. This company is among many that formulate their soft chews using other extracts. This is helpful since it provides targeted results rather than a generalized approach. Customers can choose from two CBD products (although THC and other cannabinoid varieties are available) designed explicitly for either daytime use or sleep. The former contains only CBD, while the latter is infused with melatonin, a natural sedative.

Key Points

30 Full Spectrum gummies per bottle

Each gummy contains 30mg of CBD (900mg total)

THC gummies available

Designed for targeted effects

CO2 extracted

60-day risk-free money-back guarantee

Gummy Taste

The “Shhhh” line of CBD gummies comes in a delicious mixed berry flavor, while the anytime “Ahhhh” soft chews have a notable aroma of sweet and tart tropical fruit.

Our Verdict

CBDistillery deserves consideration when it comes to CBD products. The brand’s commitment to transparency is evident in its willingness to share testing results. Although CBDistillery’s products don’t carry the “organic” label, their practices mirror certified organic companies’ practices.

The CO2 extraction method CBDistillery uses for its full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products is also noteworthy. However, like some other CBD companies, CBDistillery’s CBD gummy dosage is limited to 30mg per piece, with little flavor variety.

It would be nice if the company offered a live chat option on their website. Still, these are minor gripes that barely make a dent in the company’s otherwise excellent score. CBDistillery stands by its products with a 60-day “risk-free” money-back guarantee. With nothing to lose (except maybe aches and swelling), customers can feel confident using CBDstillery’s unique line of gummies.

Visit CBDistillery

4. Lazarus Naturals – A Trusted Source for 10 Years

Review of Lazarus Naturals CBD Gummies

Lazarus Naturals is a retailer specializing in premium hemp-derived CBD wellness products. The company has been a trusted source for CBD gummies in the U.S. and abroad since opening in 2014, sporting a slogan, “effective, not expensive.” Lazarus Naturals adheres to that motto.

As a member of several hemp and natural health organizations—including the American Herbal Products Association and the Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association—Lazarus Naturals has established itself as a trusted and authoritative source in the crowded CBD market.

Extraction

Lazarus Naturals diverges a bit from the brands we typically support. Specifically, Lazarus doesn’t use CO2 purification to extract cannabinoids. Instead, they employ ethanol extraction and separate the plant matter using steam distillation.

Although this isn’t nearly as “dirty” as hydrocarbon methods, ethanol solvents can leave harmful traces in the final product. It’s essential to keep this in mind when picking a CBD product Still, the quality of the brand’s gummies makes it easy for us to look the other way. It’s also worth noting that alcohol and hydrocarbon methods preserve more whole-plant compounds than CO2, so there is a silver lining.

Lazarus Naturals CBD Gummies

CBD is at the core of Lazarus Naturals’ gummies, but they also offer products with other cannabinoids, like CBG, CBN, and THC. Consumers can choose from three CBD-only options: Turmeric CBD Gummies, CBD Calm Gummies, and Immune CBD Gummies. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD, with 40 soft chews in each bottle. Individuals may also purchase a smaller, 10-piece container.

Key Points

25mg CBD per gummy

Available in 10 or 40-piece containers

Assistance Program offers 60% off to veterans, individuals with disabilities, and low-income customers

Committed to organic manufacturing and sustainability

Lab tests are available and easy to find

Gummy Taste

Lazarus Naturals’ best CBD gummies are available in four flavors: lemon mango, huckleberry, elderberry, and mango ginger. While these flavors aren’t obvious crowd-pleasers, we applaud Lazarus for offering something so unique. But while all the gummies have a pleasant, natural, fruity taste, each flavor is limited to a specific product, giving no room to choose.

Our Verdict

Lazarus Naturals has been on our radar for many years. While our review fluctuated compared to previous rankings, it’s still a strong contender. As we all know, current and former customers are the best sources. Currently, the company has 3.7 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. However, 75 percent of the reviews give five stars; the rest award one star (19 percent of reviews) and two stars (6 percent).

Every brand wants positive customer feedback, but with three-quarters of its clients enjoying a perfect experience, customers can shop confidently.

There’s no shortage of excellent customer opinions online. For instance, “Jan M” says: “Their [Lazarus Naturals] products work great for my arthritis pain and to help me sleep. Their orders come well packaged and quickly even when using the free shipping option. Prices are reasonable and their website is easy to use for ordering compared to other companies I’ve tried.”

“Richard” also has some nice words for the brand: “Lazarus Naturals has been around a long time and they have a reputation for providing good customer service! They’re an honest company that you can trust, and that means a lot to me! They have good prices and always ship promptly.”

Visit Lazarus Naturals

5. cbdMD – Uncompromising Quality

Review of cbdMD Gummies

With years of industry experience under their belt, cbdMD is one of the most successful hemp brands. When it comes to quality, this company won’t pull any punches.

Extraction

According to its website, cbdMD sources its products from U.S. hemp, ensuring safety and manufacturing standards. The company doesn’t mention whether its hemp is organic or what (if any) pesticides and fertilizers they use. But considering this is cbdMD, we can give them the benefit of the doubt. We do know that cbdMD independently tests its products to maintain consistent cannabinoid and terpene profiles while searching for unwanted contaminants. The company also favors supercritical CO2 purification, meaning trace solvents won’t be left behind.

cbdMD CBD Gummies

cbdMD Premium CBD gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD extract. They certainly earned their spot on our list, but we’re not the only ones who noticed them. cbdMD was named the 2021 “Product of the Year” by the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation. Using broad-spectrum extract retains terpenes and cannabinoids without THC, ensuring effectiveness against pain and inflammation without potentially affecting a drug test or triggering THC-sensitive individuals. For those who need THC to enjoy proper therapeutic effects, cbdMD now offers CBD + delta-9 gummy options.

Key Points

Available in 300, 750, and 1,500mg options

30 gummies per bottle

10, 25 and 50mg of CBD per gummy

CBD-only gummies come in a fruit mix of assorted flavors

CBD + melatonin “Sleep Aid” gummies now available (raspberry)

Gummy Taste

cbdMD sweetens its gummies with cane sugar and natural fruit flavors, masking that annoying “hempy” taste for a delicious broad-spectrum experience. The bottles contain an assortment of raspberry, strawberry, orange, and tropical fruit-flavored gummies.

Our Verdict

We’re hard-pressed to find an issue with cbdMD. Their broad-spectrum extract can work well against pain and inflammation. Meanwhile, their product line includes other CBD gummy options. In short, they’ve improved spectacularly.

cbdMD continues to offer third-party lab tests for customers, although they may fall short regarding hemp sourcing. Another minor gripe is the assorted flavors. While it’s great to have variety, it’s also nice to have some choice—especially if you like a particular flavor. cbdMD could benefit from expanding its flavor options.

Additionally, while we don’t deny cbdMD’s commitment to quality, this premium hemp comes with a comparatively higher price tag. Still, their 60-day money-back guarantee helps remove some of the risk.

Still, plenty of customers are happy they rolled the dice. “Charlie Bud” of Trustpilot writes: “Have been taking their gummies for a few years and never had any issues. Shipping is fast, products are very reasonably priced, have consistent quality, and customer reps are always friendly whenever I’ve needed to reach out. Highly recommended for CBD beginners and even seasoned connoisseurs!”

Visit cbdMD

6. Charlotte’s Web – A CBD Pioneer

Review of Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies

Arguably one of the pioneers of CBD, Charlotte’s Web needs little introduction. They named their signature strain after Charlotte Figi, a young girl with severe epilepsy who benefitted from the company’s unique CBD cultivar. Their story and quality CBD products have made Charlotte’s Web a household name among CBD enthusiasts and patients. In 2023, Charlotte’s Web became the official CBD of Major League Baseball.

Extraction

Charlotte’s Web takes a “seed-to-sale” quality control approach, much like our top choice (Colorado Botanicals). Growing hemp in-house helps the vendor monitor their entire process, from cultivation to purification. CO2 purification is the company’s primary method, aside from a select number of Charlotte’s Web CBD oils. Their gummies, however, are universally made with Full Spectrum CBD processed with CO2, along with lab results to prove safety and potency.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies

Charlotte’s Web’s best CBD gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp extract, providing the full range of benefits only whole-plant cannabis provides. One serving is listed as two pieces, which contain a total of 10mg of cannabidiol, or 5mg per piece.

Like many companies, Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies are available in plain CBD or with additional dietary supplements. Each formula, labeled “Sleep,” “Recover,” and “Calm,” serves a specific purpose. Another option, called “Daily Wellness,” has appeared since our last review. These bottles of 60 gummies carry 25mg of CBD per piece.

Sleep: (cannabidiol and melatonin)

Recover: (cannabidiol with ginger and turmeric)

Calm: (cannabidiol and lemon balm)

Daily Wellness: (cannabidiol only)

Key Points

5mg of CBD per gummy

New 25mg CBD-only option now available

Comes in bottles of 30, 60 and 90

Naturally-flavored

Gluten-free

Gummy Taste

Full-spectrum whole plant extracts like Charlotte’s Web provide the best effects but could give the gummies an earthy, “hempy” taste. These products reportedly have a powerful cannabis undertone, which is fine for those who like the taste, but people looking for flavor over function might want to go with something else.

Our Verdict

Charlotte’s Web might not have the size and influence of other companies on our list, but their roots run deep, as does their commitment to purity, safety and quality. Lab tests are, of course, always a must, which Charlotte’s Web happily provides. This speaks volumes about their transparency.

One thing also worth mentioning is their dedication to the community around them. They support various non-profit organizations and causes, along with special discounts such as 15 percent off for veterans.

But there are some cracks. Specifically, the lower dosage makes Charlotte’s Web gummies impractical for people with high CBD requirements. Full-spectrum extract—while the most beneficial—also impacts flavor. This is an unavoidable tradeoff (for now).

When it comes to reviews of Charlotte’s Web products, Trustpilot’s Carol Colegrove said in a 2020: “Hemp Extract-Infused Gummies for SLEEP actually works like a charm! I got the raspberry flavor, and it tastes like a gummie candy. Each serving has 10mg. Plant-Based Cannabinoids per serving that naturally relaxes; sleep comes easily. I can count on being sound asleep within 10minutes of chewing a serving.”

According to user “Liz Q” on CBDOilUsers.com: “CW Calm gummies have truly changed our life. I cannot say enough about CW. It is absolutely a wonder.”

Visit Charlotte’s Web

Review of Extract Labs CBD Gummies

Craig Henderson, a U.S. veteran and mechanical engineer, founded Extract Labs in 2016. Initially a small startup, the brand continues to grow and has been featured on our previous lists for its products.

Extraction

Extract Labs sources its products from organically grown, non-GMO domestic hemp. Although not a requirement in the industry, the company chooses to produce their inventory in an FDA-approved CGMP Certified facility. Using a proprietary CO2 extraction technique and cutting-edge distillation, Extract Labs creates pure, solvent-free, full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate products.

Extract Labs CBD Gummies

Extract Labs offers full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate options in their extensive line of CBD products. However, all of the brand’s gummies are full-spectrum. Extract Labs carries only two types of plain CBD gummies, but other gummy formulations combine CBD with CBGA, CBN, CBG, and Delta-9 THC.

CBD Gummies

CBD Daily Support (CBD only)

Cognitive Support (CBD and CBG)

Immune Support (CBDA and CBGA)

Delta-9 Gummies (CBD and THC)

PM Formula (CBD and CBN)

Key Points

CBD Daily Support is available in 1,000 and 2,000 mg per 30-piece container

33 or 66 mg per piece, depending on the chosen potency

Available in blue raspberry and strawberry flavors

Third-party tested

Non-GMO

Kosher Certified

60-day money-back guarantee

25% discount for subscribers

Gummy Taste

Extract Labs creates a genuine gummy candy experience with flavors like blue raspberry and strawberry. The taste is so phenomenal that we had a hard time believing we were eating a CBD hemp supplement.

Our Verdict

Extract Labs offers an excellent balance between pricing, taste, and product selection. Although there are only two plain CBD options, customers can expand their therapeutic horizons with the company’s other cannabinoid formulations.

CO2 extraction and third-party testing ensure quality, purity, and label accuracy, so customers can confidently shop.

At $49.99 per 30-piece container, this is a fantastic price for gummies with a minimum potency of 33 mg. The 25% subscriber discount only makes the deal sweeter. Speaking of sweet, Extract Labs CBD gummies are second to none with their blue raspberry and strawberry candy options, making them a must-try for flavor-chasers everywhere.

Extract Labs has a few mixed reviews on TrustPilot. Customers rave about the brand’s quality. For instance, “Staci J” says:

“The products and service are great. We really like all of the CBD we have tried from Extract Labs. I have been using the FULL SPECTRUM CBN GUMMIES for the past couple weeks and I have slept much better than before.”

However, the reviews also indicate some issues, such as poor customer service or missing orders.

Visit Extract Labs

8. Medterra – Trustworthy & Transparent

Review of Medterra CBD Gummies

Medterra has grown in popularity over the years—and deservedly so. Aside from providing excellent CBD gummies for pain and inflammation, Medterra is transparent about the type of extracts it offers and how they’re purified. The company’s detailed—yet simple—explanation of its background, manufacturing processes and offerings makes shopping there easy for new users.

Extraction

Like most of their counterparts, Medterra relies on “a whole plant CO2 extraction process…to draw the hemp from plant material and filter out inactive ingredients while maximizing active ones.” We’re unsure if this process is why there are no terpene profiles for Medterra’s CBD gummies, especially if they’re full-spectrum or “true full-spectrum,” according to the website. Medterra’s CBD extracts undergo third-party testing to ensure high levels of cannabinoids, which are crucial for achieving the therapeutic benefits of CBD.

Medterra CBD Gummies

We appreciate how Medterra specially formulates its CBD products for specific effects, such as relaxation, sleep or daytime use. However, rather than using minor cannabinoids like CBC or CBN, Medterra adds non-cannabis compounds, such as theanine, to achieve targeted effects. Flavor options are based on the CBD gummy product. But with choices like strawberry lemonade, blackberry lemonade, mixed berry, citrus, red raspberry or multi-flavor (assorted), Medterra masters all of them.

Key Points

CO2 extracted

Third-party tested

Full Spectrum CBD gummies

Formulated for targeted benefits without using other cannabinoids

Discounts for subscribers, military and long-term disability members

Gummy Taste

Medterra’s gummies may not offer flavor flexibility, but they certainly mastered what they have. As is common practice, the brand’s gummies rely on natural flavors. These did a surprising job of minimizing the “hempy” taste that affects CBD edibles.

Our Verdict

Although they’ve improved their transparency in recent years, it would benefit Medterra to provide a more comprehensive analysis of their products, including the terpene profile. This allows customers to buy CBD gummies that target their therapeutic needs. Prices are competitive, with a decent assortment of CBD products and flavors.

Medterra’s website is top-notch. By allowing visitors to search by benefit, individuals with little or no previous CBD experience will find it easy to discover the right product.

Visit Medterra

Review of R&R CBD Gummies

We looked at R&R in past lists, but it’s been a while since they caught our attention. However, their products have expanded and improved, as is the case with many notable vendors. Established in 2018, R&R was initially known as R&R Medicinals, until it was later rebranded to R&R. Their slogan, “CBD that works,” is witty and attention-grabbing, reminding us of the equally memorable tag from Buckley’s cough syrup (“it tastes awful, and it works”). But do R&R CBD gummies work as advertised? To put it briefly, the answer is a resounding “yes.”

Extraction

R&R CBD sources its extract from USDA Certified Organic hemp—the highest organic label a manufacturer can achieve. They then subject the plant to supercritical CO2 extraction, an improved version of conventional CO2 methods. This approach is complicated and expensive but retains more terpenes and cannabinoids than its high-temperature counterpart. Of course, we can’t forget how this purification technique eliminates the possibility of trace solvents, which are a concern with other processes, such as ethanol or hydrocarbon extraction.

R&R CBD Gummies

R&R’s list of CBD gummies is limited to a single variation. However, they also offer a product specifically formulated for pain, which contains a small amount of CBG. Customers can also choose gummies infused with other cannabinoids for sleep and stress. Most of the products are full-spectrum, with one THC-free broad-spectrum option.

CBD Gummies

Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Pain Gummies (CBD and CBG)

De-Stress Gummies (CBD, CBG, and CBN)

Sleep Gummies (CBD and CBN)

THC-Free CBD Gummies (broad-spectrum)

Key Points

Full-spectrum CBD gummies are available in 900, 1,800, and 2,700 mg per 30-piece jar

30, 60 or 90 mg per gummy, depending on the chosen potency

Broad-spectrum CBD gummies come in 900 and 1,800 mg concentrations

30 or 60 mg per gummy

Assorted fruit flavors

Third-party tested

Non-GMO

USDA Certified Organic hemp

20% discount for subscribers

60-day money-back guarante

Gummy Taste

R&R CBD gummies are only available in a single flavor option. However, each bottle contains an assortment of fruity candies, so there’s still some variety. We were impressed with the taste and how R&R overpowers the “hempy” aroma that plagues many edibles.

Our Verdict

We thoroughly enjoyed R&R’s CBD gummies. They’re highly potent, reasonably priced, and taste phenomenal. It’s great that they offer a THC-free option, which we believe every brand should carry.

Sourcing their products from USDA Certified Organic hemp is a feather in the brand’s cap. This is a rare claim to fame, so we applaud R&R for its strong focus on quality. Supercritical CO2 extraction maintains the company’s commitment to quality, both in terms of safety and cannabis compound retention.

Of course, let’s not forget the all-important third-party lab testing step that we expect from all our contenders. Up-to-date reports for every product are available in the Lab Results section of their website.

But what do customers say? Reviews on R&R were scarce, but one TrustPilot user perfectly demonstrates what the brand is capable of. According to “Keith Tysinger”:

“I’ve tried a dozen brands of CBD oils, but RRMeds is the absolute best—hands down, no questions. The problem with most brands is that their products don’t work. RRMeds work spectacularly. Give them a try.”

This is a minor point, but R&R had a fantastic aesthetic when we examined them years ago. The labels looked like they were designed for 19th and early 20th-century apothecaries, whereas now they embrace a more simplistic modern approach. Consequently, the brand doesn’t superficially stand out the way it used to.

Visit R&R

10. Royal CBD – Committed to Excellence

Review of Royal CBD Gummies

Royal CBD’s slogan, “no room for mediocrity,” is truly inspiring and reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence. Their products are sourced from organically grown, non-GMO industrial hemp. Such practices make it easy to ensure the highest quality and purity. Providing a diverse range of full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD options, customers can trust Royal CBD to offer the best.

Extraction

Unlike the rapidly dwindling number of brands that use solvents like ethanol or butane, Royal CBD’s extraction process ensures that its products remain clean and solvent-free.

Royal CBD Gummies

Royal CBD offers two pure CBD gummy options and others containing compounds like CBN and CBC. Both CBD gummy products come at 25mg per piece in bottles of 30 units—a decent amount for users looking to address pain and inflammation. One thing to remember is that Royal CBD’s full-spectrum gummies contain 2mg of THC per piece. This is enough to trigger intoxication for those with little or no edible THC experience.

Key Points

CO2 extracted

Sourced from organic, non-GMO Colorado hemp

Vegan

No additives, chemical fertilizers, or pesticides

Third-party tested

Available in regular and sour flavor options

Gummy Taste

Despite their unquestionable quality, Royal CBD’s gummies aren’t immune to the flavor consequences of using broad and full-spectrum extracts. While the products work best when made with whole-plant extract, they add a strong plant-like “hempy” taste that can be tough to overcome. Royal CBD’s gummies were no exception, delivering a noticeable cannabis flavor. But to their credit, Royal did its best to mute the unpleasant plant taste as much as possible. We can’t hold this against Royal since it’s an issue that every vendor faces.

Our Verdict

Although a bit pricey, Royal CBD’s gummies pack a punch. The company offers a selection of options beyond standard CBD. Although you’ll only find one product in each gummy category, there’s still something for everyone.

There’s already plenty of chatter about Royal CBD, including over 2,000 five-star reviews on TrustSpot (not to be confused with TrustPilot). “Manuela W” tried the CBD+CBN+Melatonin gummies, explaining that:

“The gummy tastes good and is definitely helping me wake less frequently and more deeply. Hoping with continued use it will improve even more.” “Marianne H” also enjoy the effects, saying: “I love these – although 2 work better than 1 for me. I am able to relax after a long day and to me, that’s priceless.”

Visit Royal CBD

Final Thoughts on the Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Inflammation

It wasn’t easy choosing the ten best CBD gummies for pain management. There were many ways we could have ranked them. However, judging companies on a balance of quality, purity, enjoyability and reputation is a fair approach to giving lesser-known companies a chance. There’s no perfect system, but our approach to ranking the ten best CBD gummies for pain and inflammation was designed to maintain objectivity while highlighting key selling points. The result is a more informed public—something CBD customers can benefit from.

Widespread Pain & Inflammation in the United States

Suffering from pain and inflammation dramatically affects a person’s quality of life. Inflammation can be temporary and isolated—like with an injury—or chronic, involving conditions like IBS or arthritis. The same applies to pain, which comes in several forms with a seemingly infinite list of causes. Although there appears to be a gap in pain statistics, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that in 2016 (the latest information), a little over 20 percent of U.S. adults suffered from chronic pain—equal to 50 million people at the time of analysis.

This, of course, doesn’t include people nursing temporary pain, such as an injury. Otherwise, the numbers would be even higher. But each number represents someone who can benefit from CBD’s analgesic properties.

Inflammation is another broad-reaching symptom arising from a temporary or chronic health problem. According to the Chronic Disease Research Group, the latest statistics show chronic inflammation affecting anywhere from 14 million to 24 million people in the U.S. In both cases, an aging population will inevitably cause these numbers to spike through inflammatory, painful age-related conditions like arthritis.

How Does CBD Work?

CBD’s diverse therapeutic properties don’t just appear out of nowhere. Behind the scenes is a complex system of compounds and receptors working together, keeping our bodies healthy and balanced. CBD’s mechanism of action is the same, whether it’s pain, inflammation, stress, insomnia, or anything similar.

The Endocannabinoid System

Before discussing how CBD works, we must dive into the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Without this network of receptors and bodily compounds, we couldn’t harness the benefits of phytocannabinoids like CBD and THC. There are two types of cannabinoids: phytocannabinoids and endocannabinoids. The former is what you’ll find in the cannabis plant. Endocannabinoids, on the other hand, are naturally produced in the body.

Endocannabinoids interact with special cannabinoid receptors known as CB1 and CB2. The CB1 variety is concentrated in the brain and central nervous system. The CB2 group is mainly in the peripheral areas, including the immune system, digestive organs, bones, muscles and reproductive organs. Some cannabinoids trigger both, others trigger just one, and some don’t interact directly with the CB1 and CB2 receptors at all. Endocannabinoids work to maintain homeostasis, a healthy balance where everything functions properly.

How CBD Works

Like all phytocannabinoids, CBD relies on the endocannabinoid system to take effect. However, it doesn’t bind well with the CB receptors. Instead, CBD indirectly impacts the CB1 and CB2 receptors through other pathways. But despite its seemingly “hands-off” mechanism, it doesn’t detract from CBD’s effects. However, there’s one more thing at play.

The Entourage Effect

One of the most significant discoveries in cannabis research is the “Entourage Effect.” This is a huge missing piece in explaining why some strains work differently or better than others. The Entourage Effect refers to a synergistic relationship between different cannabinoids and terpenes, and reveals how other compounds play a vital role in the therapeutic and recreational effects of cannabis. In short, these compounds work together, supporting and boosting their therapeutic properties. This is why we value broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD over isolates for pain and inflammation.

What Research Says About CBD Gummies for Pain & Inflammation

Once virtually dismissed by the medical community, CBD continues to break the cannabis stigma and places itself as a leading health and wellness product. There’s no shortage of studies showing how CBD can help patients improve or alleviate specific symptoms. However, most of CBD’s therapeutic effects haven’t received enough research funding to prove this definitively.

CBD Gummies for Pain

Arthritis patients are in a tough spot because they get the combined package of both pain and inflammation. People with arthritis typically consume CBD in the form of gummies or other edibles, but topical creams are also available for a more focused effect. However, there are many treatments for the 63 million Americans currently who have arthritis (a number projected to hit 78 million by 2045). For example, a 2016 study initially published in the European Journal of Pain found that CBD administered to the skin showed analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties with no side effects.

The effectiveness of CBD gummies for pain is promising but not conclusive—at least according to one study on humans in 2020, which tested CBD on patients with intractable chronic pain. The findings varied. In some cases, the effects were the same as placebo. Other experiments noted high levels of pain relief. But don’t feel discouraged. Research on the effective use of CBD to treat pain in animals is much more conclusive—and promising for dog owners.

One 2018 Frontiers in Veterinary Science study tested CBD oil at 2mg/kg and 8mg/kg on dogs with osteoarthritis. They applied this treatment for four weeks and then examined the results. The study found that the dogs were acting more comfortably, showing increased mobility and activity.

Like most of CBD’s benefits, we need more solid research. But so far, most of what we’ve observed shows promise, as do the millions of pain sufferers whose lives improved thanks to CBD gummies for pain.

CBD Gummies for Inflammation

When we think of inflammation, we most likely imagine arthritis, sprains or strains. But inflammation can happen anywhere, and edible CBD seems to provide a solution. For example, a 2009 publication examined the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD on the gastrointestinal tract. It concluded that CBD can help with certain conditions caused by GI inflammation, such as IBS.

Another study gave more insight into what CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties can do. An experiment on mice with type 1 diabetes discovered that CBD reduced pancreas inflammation. Although this study was done on animals, the results could have enormous implications for diabetes patients. CBD’s anti-inflammatory benefits appear far-reaching, according to one 2015 publication in Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry. The authors examined how CBD interacts with our bodies and found a wide range of anti-inflammatory applications.

Are There Any Clinically Proven CBD Gummies for Chronic Pain Relief?

Although research into CBD is snowballing, most of it involves liquid extract and, occasionally, smoked or vaped CBD flower. No studies have been performed on a specific brand of gummies for chronic pain relief.

Why CBD Gummies are Great for Pain and Inflammation

At their core, CBD gummies are great for pain and inflammation because they contain CBD. But not all CBD products are alike. There are excellent reasons to choose CBD gummies as your method of choice.

Convenience

CBD gummies for pain can taste great, but there’s a lot more function than fashion with these products. These products are easy to carry. Just store a few in your bag, pocket, or lunch box, and you’re ready to go. There’s also no mess with CBD gummies. Oils—despite their popularity—are a bad choice if you’re concerned about spills.

Discretion is one of the biggest advantages you’ll get from CBD gummies. Some people aren’t very accepting of cannabis, even if it’s THC-free. Gummies don’t emit any hemp smell, so you won’t tip off any nosy or judgmental people.

Easy Dosing

Dosing can be imprecise with some methods. A proper dose can make the difference between a good CBD experience and total disappointment. Although the dosing process should be gradual and mostly trial and error, gummies make that process easier with precise dosages advertised on the product label.

How Many CBD Gummies Should I Take for Pain Relief?

Dosing CBD is tricky because there are so many variables—the CBD product itself, the compounds it contains, your sex, weight, tolerance, and more—that it’s impossible to provide a dosage quantity. The best approach is the classic “start low and go slow.”

Begin with the lowest dose possible (2.5 to 5mg) and gradually increase the dose every few days as needed. You may be tempted to go all-in and take a huge dose right away. This is a bad idea. One study on rats found that CBD in large doses isn’t any more effective than when taken in smaller amounts. They found that 6.2mg per day worked just as well at reducing arthritis symptoms compared to 62.3mg per day. Slowly introducing CBD gives the body time to adapt and ensures you don’t exceed the ideal dose.

What are the Side Effects of CBD Gummies for Pain?

Even the best CBD gummies made from organic hemp containing top-notch ingredients aren’t necessarily going to agree with our bodies. Despite CBD being recognized as safe by the World Health Organization, this doesn’t mean it can’t cause side effects. Fortunately, they’re minor and usually temporary. These include:

Drowsiness

Changes in appetite

Nausea

Diarrhea

Altered mood

Liver problems (extremely rare)

Edible CBD may also interact with medications processed by the liver. See a medical professional if you plan to use cannabidiol products while taking prescription drugs.

Conclusion: Which CBD Gummy is the Strongest?

We’ve examined several high-quality CBD products today. But what are the top CBD gummies for pain management? When it comes to symptom relief, people often find that the strongest CBD gummies contain the most CBD. However, we shouldn’t confuse potency with efficacy.

As we discussed earlier, minor cannabinoids and terpenes have a significant impact on pain and inflammation symptoms—possibly more than the CBD itself. This is why we prefer vendors who offer Broad Spectrum or Full Spectrum CBD gummies over their isolate counterparts.

In short, the strongest CBD gummies for pain management are a perfect balance of CBD, minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and (ideally) organic ingredients.

All the brands on our list bring something to the table, but Colorado Botanicals remains our top choice because, unlike its competitors, it offers the perfect balance of CBD and other vital cannabis compounds.