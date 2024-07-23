7 Best CBN Gummies for Sleep in 2024

CBN is causing quite a stir as the new cannabinoid for refreshing, deep sleep. Although there isn’t any conclusive evidence available, many people swear that CBN gummies are life-changing for their gentle sedating properties. But what are CBN gummies? Do they work? Where can we buy the best CBN gummies for sleep? Let’s answer these questions next.

What is CBN?

CBN is a minor cannabinoid found in the Cannabis sativa L. plant species. Isolated in 1940 by Robert S. Cahn, cannabinol (CBN) was the first cannabinoid discovered. CBD followed shortly after, in 1942. Although we know comparatively little about CBN, research suggests that CBN may have sedative effects. This is backed by significant anecdotal evidence, claiming CBN is one of the few natural sleep aids that lead to consistent, reliable, quality sleep. It’s uncertain if CBN can objectively help people fall asleep, but CBN’s unique properties seem to fit the narrative.

CBN is created by the breakdown of THC through exposure to light, heat and air. For this reason, it’s more abundant in aged cannabis plants. Due to its connection with THC, CBN binds to the same endocannabinoid system receptors as THC, including the CB1 pathways in the central nervous system that help trigger a high. However, CBN doesn’t bind as strongly to the endocannabinoid receptors as THC, so the effects are muted. Although not enough to cause intoxication, CBN’s mild psychotropic effects may be useful for a full night’s sleep.

Potential Benefits of CBN Gummies

We’ll cover all the benefits of CBN gummies shortly. But as we mentioned above, the cannabinoid seems to have carved a name for itself as a natural hemp extract sleep aid. Primarily, CBN may be a viable alternative to sleeping pills. The following are potential reasons to add CBN to your bedtime routine:

Enhanced Sleep Quality

Natural Sleep Cycle Regulation

Reducing Sleep Latency

Fewer Sleep Disturbances

Non-Addictive Alternative

Observer’s Best CBN Gummies for Sleep

Colorado Botanicals – Most Effective CBN Gummies for Sleep Batch CBD Sunmed CBD Wyld NuLeaf Naturals Green Roads Neurogan

How We Chose the Best CBN Gummies for Sleep

Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing is a must-have before we’ll consider adding a vendor to our list. This process is critical for two reasons. First, the extracts and final products need analysis for contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, fungi and microbes. Second, these tests ensure label accuracy by confirming the cannabinoid and terpene percentages.

Customer Reviews on Sleep Quality

Larger or more prolific vendors may have a large body of independent customer reviews. While good feedback on sites like Reddit and TrustPilot is important, we understand that not every company has a huge online footprint. Just because only a few customers (or none at all) posted reviews doesn’t mean the product is bad, so customer reviews are more of a bonus than a requirement.

Blind Product Testing

We strive to maintain objectivity. One way we accomplish this is through blind product testing. All labels are removed from the products before each test. This eliminates the possibility of bias skewing the results in one brand’s favor.

CBN Gummy Formula

A mix of CBN to induce sleep and CBD for staying asleep is a good combination. Adding other compounds, like melatonin, also helps enhance the sedating effects.

Brand Reputation and Transparency

Brand reputation is similar to customer reviews. In our minds, just because a vendor isn’t a household name doesn’t mean their products are inferior. Frankly, we’ve often noticed that larger brands offer inferior products compared to their smaller counterparts. Transparency, on the other hand, is essential. This means that the company not only tests for contaminants, but also posts the results on its website.

We’ve also dug a little deeper into the top brands:

CBN concentration

Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

Extraction method

Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Overall pricing and value for money

Whole plant CBN or CBN isolate

Return Policy and Guarantee

Best CBN Gummies for Sleep: Reviews

Now that we understand the basics of CBN—and what attributes to look for in a brand—let’s examine our top seven choices. We carefully scrutinized each vendor based on the benchmarks mentioned above. CBD brands excel in different areas, so some lower-ranked companies may outperform their competitors in specific key benchmarks. However, these brands are listed based on overall quality, effectiveness, price, formula, recognition, and more.

Colorado Botanicals CBN gummies received our Number One spot. Of all the products we tried, this brand offered a perfect balance of value, quality and efficacy. Colorado Botanicals CBN gummies will pleasantly surprise individuals looking for an easier time falling asleep, deeper sleep and staying asleep all night long without waking up once.

Company Highlights

Established in 2017, Narek Sarokhani founded Colorado Botanicals with two main goals. The creative spark was motivated by Narek’s grandmother, a cancer patient who was hospitalized at the time. A brief conversation with a woman in the hospital introduced him to CBD. But CBD research was rare at the time, so Sarokhani decided not to disregard conventional medical treatment in favor of a supplement that’s still largely misunderstood. Nonetheless, that didn’t stop him from learning the little information available. However, that scientific gray area also motivated the founder to enter the CBD market. Knowing the seemingly endless vendors who lacked transparency, Narek started Colorado Botanicals to break that pattern.

Using a proprietary CO2 extraction process, Colorado Botanicals maximizes terpene and cannabinoid retention and tests at multiple stages in the manufacturing process. These test results are easily available on their website. Today, Colorado Botanicals offers excellent broad-spectrum and full-spectrum hemp extract products that customers can trust. This isn’t the first time Colorado Botanicals stood out. Observer ranked them in their Number One spot as the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep in 2024. They also received accolades for having the Best CBN Oil for Sleep.

Colorado Botanicals CBD CBN Gummies Review

Currently, Colorado Botanicals offers a single CBN gummy product. However, they formulated these edibles to provide the best sleep possible. Each gummy contains 10 mg of full-spectrum CBD infused with 5 mg of CBN isolate. The combination of both is ideal. CBN’s sedative effects help induce drowsiness, but some evidence suggests CBD may also help contribute to uninterrupted sleep. But these sleep gummies don’t just rely on cannabinoids. They’re further reinforced by melatonin (3 mg) and a proprietary blend of L-Theanine, passional flower, GABA and lemon balm extract. All of these natural supplements have a track record of helping people sleep soundly. While this practice isn’t exclusive to Colorado Botanicals, few brands infuse their gummies with non-cannabinoid compounds.

Colorado Botanicals CBN gummies pack a strong sedating punch, but do they taste as good as they perform? We’re happy to say the answer is “yes.” They’re actually very delicious. The gummies have a natural mixed berry flavor that does an excellent job at offsetting the earthy flavor of hemp extract. They also aren’t coated in sugar, which is an ingredient that defeats the purpose of a “health” supplement. We also appreciate that the gummies are non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

Pros

Extremely effective in helping you fall asleep easily and stay asleep

Non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan sleep gummies

Infused with several natural sleep aids, in addition to CBN and CBD

Delicious CBN sleep gummies

Testing is performed during cultivation, extraction and on the final product

Excellent value

15% discount for subscribers

60-day money-back guarantee with free returns

No artificial flavors or artificial colors

Natural flavor with no sugar coating

Cons

Only one CBN gummy option (so far)

Single flavor choice (mixed berry)

Batch CBD has a unique background, which puts it in a unique position to offer some excellent products, including CBN gummies.

Company Highlights

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Batch CBD was born in 2018. A joint venture between three lifelong friends, Batch was initially a cannabis third-party testing lab before switching to manufacturing and production. Having a chemistry and lab analysis background in the cannabis industry, the founders understood quality better than most. Batch CBD leveraged that expertise to create excellent CBN gummies, along with CBD oils, topicals and more.

The brand uses a “custom ethanol process” to extract cannabinoids from hemp plants. They don’t elaborate on this proprietary method. However, ethanol is an excellent choice for cannabinoid and terpene retention, albeit with potential to leave trace solvents. Batch CBD raises its industrial hemp in-house using organic growing methods. Their direct involvement with cultivation allows for superb quality control. They also meticulously hand craft their products from batch to batch, giving their final touch to every product. Although Batch CBD can perform its own tests, it sends its hemp plant extracts to a third-party lab for analysis. Customers can view the results on the company’s website.

Batch CBD CBN Gummies Review

Batch CBD’s CBN gummies made with full-spectrum CBD and CBN isolate. These are available in regular (25 mg CBD + 15 mg CBN) and extra strength (50 mg CBD + 30 mg CBN). Both options contain a potent dose of cannabinoids, but Batch CBD boosts those potential therapeutic benefits with L-theanine and passion flower extract. But considering how strong the gummies are on their own, adding additional supplements all but guarantees a good night’s sleep.

Each gummy cube is coated in sugar and infused natural raspberry flavor. No other artificial ingredients, such as food coloring or preservatives, are used in the gummies. We also give Batch CBD points for using pectin instead of gelatin, so vegans can enjoy quality sleep with these CBN gummies.

Pros

Hemp is grown in-house for better quality control

Third-party tested

Strong background in hemp extraction and testing

Non-GMO

Vegan friendly

30-day money-back guarantee

Excellent flavor

Highly potent

Infused with other sleep aids

Cons

CBD and CBN content is high for beginners

Only one flavor option

Ethanol extraction leaves trace solvents

Another newcomer to our list, Sunmed CBD was established in 2018. The founder and CEO, Rachael Quinn, enjoyed excellent results from CBD for some of her health issues. This inspired her to look into the industry and see how she could make a good product great.

Company Highlights

Sunmed’s claim to fame extends beyond the online world. In addition to being an online CBD vendor, Quinn’s company also owns Your CBD, which is (according to the brand’s website) the largest brick-and-mortar CBD chain in the U.S. All of their products are CO2 extracted and subjected to third-party lab tests. Customers can check these results from the website in multiple ways: online or through a convenient QR code on the label for instant access. Sunmed CBD makes its extracts from organically grown domestic hemp, using it in a line of gummies, tinctures, topicals and more.

Sunmed CBD CBN Gummies Review

Sunmed CBN gummies come in a single size and concentration. Carrying 16 mg of CBN per piece, these full-spectrum products provide a range of other cannabinoids. However, Sunmed CBD disagrees with adding other supplements, like melatonin. They argue these are sedatives that trigger grogginess. The gummy product isn’t coated in sugar, allowing its natural blueberry flavor to shine through. Vegans can also enjoy this product, as it contains no gelatin.

Interestingly, Sunmed claims its CBN gummies are “clinically proven” to work. They partnered with Radicle Labs to check the performance of Sunmed’s gummies in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study. According to the results, the gummies were 92% effective on the over 600 subjects. However, when we looked at the study’s link, we received a disclaimer stating, “The U.S. government does not review or approve the safety and science of all studies listed on this website.” The study seems straightforward, but considering the health community never spoke out in favor of CBN, we should look at this research skeptically.

Pros

Full-spectrum

Organically grown

Third- party tested

20% discount for subscribers

CO2 extracted

Excellent flavor

No artificial ingredients

Cons

Only one gummy option

Makes unverified scientific claims

Wyld is an older company that opened its doors in 2015. Although initially based out of Oregon, the Wyld brand expanded into the Canadian legal cannabis market, offering identically-named products formulated with THC and other cannabinoids. Like in Canada, Wyld’s gummy products have become extremely popular for well-deserved reasons.

Company Highlights

Wyld’s product line is limited to beverages and gummies, but their commitment to natural products lets them focus on quality over quantity. In the U.S., Wyld sells THC-free gummies containing CBD, CBG, or CBN. The brand’s primary focus is on sustainability and authenticity. It actively promotes environmental awareness using organically grown, non-GMO hemp extract. Some of its products are also placed in biodegradable packaging to minimize the impact of waste. Following supercritical CO2 extraction, Wyld subjects its products to third-party tests accessible on Wyld’s website. However, we found it difficult to locate the link by browsing the home page, forcing us to find it via a search engine.

Wyld CBD CBN Gummies Review

Wyld CBN gummies contain 25 mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBN per piece, which is good for beginners. They’re infused with broad-spectrum hemp plant extract, which is ideal for people who want to fall asleep without any traces of THC. However, broad-spectrum products don’t have as many terpenes or minor cannabinoids as their full-spectrum counterparts. Available in a single flavor, the CBN gummies are infused with natural elderberry flavors and colors, with no artificial ingredients. They don’t add additional supplements to the mix, so CBD and CBN are the only active ingredients.

The flavor is delicious on its own, but unfortunately, Wyld added sugar coating to its gummies. Still, this is a matter of preference. Some gummies try to simulate candy, but the light, fruity flavor truly feels natural. It’s a sharp contrast to the very sweet grains of sugar. Although made with pectin (vegan-friendly), the consistency is more gummy-like than we expected. This is a nice touch since most pectin-based gummies aren’t very chewy. One thing to note is that Wyld gummies contain sunflower lecithin, which makes cannabinoids more bioavailable. Consumers will likely notice stronger therapeutic effects from Wyld CBN gummies.

Pros

No THC (broad-spectrum)

Infused with potency booster

Excellent flavor

All-natural ingredients

A good dosage for beginners

CO2 extracted

Lab tested

15% discount for subscribers

Infused with a potency booster

Strong presence in the U.S. and Canadian markets

Cons

Broad-spectrum contains fewer compounds than full-spectrum

Only one CBN option

One flavor

Low dose of CBN is geared to beginners

Strict return policy with no money-back guarantee

We’ve looked at NuLeaf Naturals many times before. They’ve come a long way since opening in 2014. In a time when CBD was unmonitored, NuLeaf set the bar with its focus on natural quality.

Company Highlights

For NuLeaf, the “Naturals” part is more than a buzzword. They have an almost fanatical devotion to purity, using only the best organically grown hemp and a proprietary “Green extraction” method involving subcritical and supercritical CO2. NuLeaf gets its extracts from a cannabis strain containing a natural 3:1 ratio of CBD to CBN. This stands out because most brands add CBN isolate to broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extract.

Although NuLeaf Naturals is more expensive than many competitors, its whole-plant products are rich in other cannabinoids, terpenes and micronutrients. Also, to their credit, they have the most all-encompassing assistance program. Many professions and income levels can gain discounted access to NuLeaf’s products. But they haven’t forgotten about subscribers, offering a 20% discount on repeat orders.

NuLeaf Naturals CBD CBN Gummies Review

As of the writing of this review, NuLeaf only offers their 1,200 mg option (900 mg CBD and 300 mg CBN). The product contains 60 gummies carrying 15 mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBN in each piece. This is a very low dose that works as a stepping stone. However, people who want a stronger sleep aid might need to find a more highly concentrated product to help them stay asleep.

The Goji and Mixed Berry flavors were excellent. We noticed a natural taste similar to that of companies like Wyld. However, NuLeaf also sprinkles raw organic sugar on its gummies. In this case, though, we can give them a pass. Their focus on full-spectrum is fantastic from a therapeutic standpoint, but the “hempy” taste is detectable. Sugar—despite not being a healthy ingredient—offsets that significantly. NuLeaf’s gummies are vegan-friendly and have all-natural flavors and colors. Most CBN gummies on the market are also all-natural and free from GMOs, fillers, or animal products. But we’d have expected that from the beginning with NuLeaf.

Pros

Whole-plant full-spectrum extract

All-natural flavors and colors

Vegan-friendly

Appropriate beginner dosage

CO2 extracted

Third-party tested

20% discount for repeat orders

60-day money-back guarantee

Rich in cannabinoids and additional cannabis plant compounds

Excellent assistance program

Cons

Full-spectrum contains THC

Whole plant extract leaves behind a strong “hempy” flavor

Not an appropriate dose for advanced consumers

Green Roads opened its doors as a side project in 2013. Laura Fuentes, a pharmacist, educated herself on hemp-derived supplements (CBD at the time) on behalf of a friend with health issues. It started as a passive income stream, but eventually, Fuentes started Green Roads to sell her expert-formulated products.

Company Highlights

Green Roads isn’t the only company whose products are formulated by medical professionals. However, it’s noteworthy that these products are designed by an actual pharmacist. With that kind of background comes high expectations, and Green Roads certainly sets the bar with its CBN oils, capsules and gummies. Green Roads is an example of transparency. It explains its hemp source, extraction and testing processes in substantial detail, but it’s written in a way that makes it easy to understand. Customers can see behind the proverbial hood of their product.

Green Roads sources its hemp from American farms and demands that cultivators meet strict criteria, including certificates of analysis (COA) and registration with the proper regulatory bodies. Following CO2 extraction, Green Roads tests for contaminants before formulating the final product. Once prepared, each batch is subjected to third-party lab tests. Green Roads doesn’t specify whether its hemp is organic or non-GMO, instead saying it expects “the highest standards and practices in [the grower’s] cultivation process.” The brand’s CBN sleep gummies are more expensive than some vendors, but the 20% discount for subscribers makes this more manageable.

Green Roads CBN Gummies Review

Green Roads “Sleepy Zs” broad-spectrum CBN gummies are nicely formulated for people having trouble sleeping. In addition to 25 mg of CBD an CBN per piece, each gummy is also infused with 5 mg of melatonin to help people sleep deeply. This potency is the only option available. However, customers can choose between a bottle of 30 (750 mg total) or 10 (250 mg total). Considering the strong amount of CBN in each soft chew, newer CBN users can buy a convenient 10-pack and divide those gummies, offering additional value. The sleep gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, vegan-friendly, gluten-free and come in a delicious (albeit single) blackberry flavor. It’s also refreshing to see that Green Roads doesn’t coat its gummies in organic cane sugar, like other vendors we’ve discussed.

Pros

THC-free (broad-spectrum)

Natural ingredients

Good flavor

CO2 extracted

Potent

Two size options

Lab tested

20% off for repeat orders

Discounts for first responders, military and teachers

Cons

Broad-spectrum is less effective

One potency option

One flavor

Expensive

Neurogan recently appeared on our radar, so we’re happy to see them back on one of our lists. Opened in 2016 by a small European family team, Neurogan’s spiritual marketing style sets them apart from the rest. The founders witnessed the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids firsthand and have since worked to provide their customers with those same benefits.

Company Highlights

Neurogan sources its extracts from organically-grown California hemp, expecting only the highest standards in cultivation and testing. The company uses CO2 extraction to remove impurities and separate beneficial cannabis compounds. Neurogan produces and formulates its extracts in a cGMP, FDA-Certified facility, which earns them significant brownie points. Every product is subjected to third-party tests, which customers can easily find and review on Neurogan’s website. Neurogan’s CBN sleep gummies will be a hit to the wallet, but offer excellent value (we’ll explain next). However, their 25% discount for subscribers is very generous.

Neurogan CBN Gummies Review

Neurogan’s CBN gummies come in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum (“THC-Free”) varieties. They offer a 30-pack of full-spectrum pure CBN gummies in a 30-piece jar. At $80.00, this price point seems high, but each gummy contains a staggering 100 mg of CBN, meaning most people will only need a fraction of a gummy per dose. Additionally, customers can choose the full-spectrum or broad-spectrum gummies containing 45 mg of CBD and CBN in each piece. This is more than enough for most consumers and comes at a more manageable $60.00. All of Neurogan’s CBN or CBD/CBN gummies are vegan-friendly and infused with natural ingredients. They are available in assorted bottles of watermelon and wildberry flavors. The watermelon seems out of place among the rest, but all of the gummies taste good. Keep in mind that they’re also coated in cane sugar.

Pros

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

Fantastic value

Incredible potency

25% subscriber discount

cGMP certified

CO2 extracted

Lab tested

Cons

Added sugar

High value, but also a high initial investment

The pure CBN option is only in full-spectrum

Too potent for beginners

What are the Benefits of CBN?

CBN’s benefits appear to be focused on sleep, but there are some potential therapeutic effects that may help with other issues.

Pain Relief

A small 2019 animal study in Archives of Oral Biology examined the effects of CBD, CBN and CBC (cannabichromeme) on muscle pain in rats. The rodents were injected with the cannabinoids either individually or combined. The researchers observed that CBD and CBN individually helped control muscular discomfort. However, the therapeutic effects lasted longer with a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBN. Interestingly, combining CBD and CBN in a 5:1 ratio shortened the duration of pain relief. This is likely because of CBD’s biphasic nature, meaning taking too much CBD can be ineffective. It’s important to note that, although effective, the authors explain that even the combined effects of CBD and CBN don’t offer the same analgesic effects as THC. However, the other cannabinoids are a viable option since they’re not psychotropic. The study concludes that taking CBN and other cannabinoids may have a role in pain management from conditions like fibromyalgia, but more research is needed.

Inflammation

Another common medical issue is inflammation, a key target of study in cannabinoid medicine. While CBD has received a lot of attention in this regard, the same can’t be said for cannabinoids like CBN. A 2023 study in the academic journal Molecules sought to examine the anti-inflammatory effects of CBC, THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) and CBN on various inflammatory mechanisms. To do so, the researchers cultivated a line of human white blood cells and applied the cannabinoids individually to see their effects on inflammatory triggers. The study found that all three cannabinoids inhibited the inflammatory response in those cells, although the mechanisms of action differed. Nonetheless, CBN is one of several cannabinoids that may help stifle white blood cells from signaling an inflammatory response.

Neuroprotectant

CBD is believed to have neuroprotective properties, but can CBN offer the same benefits? According to a 2022 study in Free Radical and Biology Medicine, the answer could be “yes.” But the study also revealed something interesting about CBN’s mechanism of action. The study notes that as the brain ages, our cells’ mitochondria become dysfunctional. Mitochondria are responsible for breaking down food inside cells to convert it into energy. After experimenting with CBN on those cells, the researchers noticed that CBN directly interacts with the mitochondria to protect them against oxidative stress and maintain normal function. What’s particularly noteworthy here is that the mechanism of action had nothing to do with the endocannabinoid system receptors.

Immune System Support

The endocannabinoid system and its CB2 receptors are prevalent in the immune system. CBN works by binding to both CB1 and CB2 (albeit to a weak extent), so it’s possible that CBN could offer immune system support. A 2024 review of existing literature examined the evidence for cannabinol’s potential therapeutic benefits, including its effects on the immune system. Among the many sources cited, one showed that CBN helps modulate immune function by binding with the CB2 receptors. However, other studies found CBN also works through other pathways that help regulate the function of immune cells. Other sources examined also found potential antimicrobial properties. Essentially, not only can CBN potentially improve immune function, but it could also “jump in” and help fight against certain pathogens.

What are CBN Gummies?

CBN gummies are soft chews infused with CBN or CBN combined with other cannabinoids. Some may contain other compounds, like melatonin or vitamins. These CBN sleep gummies can be full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, isolate, or a mix of both. In some cases, vendors may use whole-plant CBD extract infused with CBN isolate. The ingredients are virtually universal, including things like organic cane sugar, tapioca syrup, pectin (vegan-friendly), gelatin (non-vegan), flavors, etc. These CBN products could have an array of benefits, but most people use it to improve sleep quality. Although research into CBN is still in its early stages, many people report excellent results when they add this cannabinoid to their evening routine.

What are the Benefits of CBN Gummies for Sleep?

CBD Gummies vs. CBN Gummies

At their cores, the only difference between CBD gummies and CBD gummies is the cannabinoid content. The sources and extraction methods are identical. Generally speaking, people can take CBD for general wellness, even if they don’t need specific relief. However, CBN gummies are mainly associated with restful sleep. Some (unverified) marketing claims suggest that CBN sleep gummies regulate the body’s circadian rhythm.

CBN Gummies vs. Melatonin Gummies

The difference between CBN gummies and melatonin gummies is that CBN is a phytocannabinoid exclusive to the cannabis plant, whereas melatonin is a hormone released by the brain. Melatonin’s purpose is to regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Because both CBN and melatonin are believed to improve sleep quality, the two ingredients are often combined in CBN sleep gummies.

Does CBN Make You Groggy in the Morning?

No, CBN sleep gummies won’t make you groggy in the morning, unless you take too much. Exceeding the necessary dose can cause consumers to feel a bit sedated or cloudy, even after a night of restorative sleep. Fortunately, the grogginess wears off in an hour or so, and it’s easy to avoid by starting at a low dose and gradually increasing it as needed.

What Dosage of CBN Gummies to Take for Sleep?

Like all cannabinoid products, “start low and go slow” applies to CBN sleep gummies. Things like age, gender, cannabis experience and body weight all impact the starting dose. One fundamental difference between CBN and CBD is that taking too much CBD is as ineffective as taking too little. However, CBN’s effects increase indefinitely, meaning consuming more will dramatically increase sedation. Individuals without experience should start with 5 mg and see if it generates results. If not, increase the dose by another 2.5 to 5 mg and continue as needed. Unfortunately, different brands offer different CBN gummy dosages, so you can’t just look at how many CBN gummies to take.

How Long Do CBN Gummies Take to Work?

CBN gummies take anywhere from 30 minutes to three hours to work—as is the case with all cannabis edibles. This is why taking CBN sleep gummies before the desired bedtime is important. Because our metabolism slows down during sleep, taking CBN and going to bed immediately is more likely to result in morning drowsiness.

Does CBN Have Side Effects?

Research into CBN is limited. But the primary side effects (unsurprisingly) are drowsiness and sedation. However, since CBN is created by the oxidation and breakdown of THC, CBN can trigger a drug test. It also appears to enhance the intoxicating and sedative effects of THC.

Where to Buy CBN Gummies

It’s possible to buy CBN gummies almost everywhere online, but finding the best product is difficult in a proverbial ocean of brands. We choose Colorado Botanicals as our best overall option, but there are also six more phenomenal vendors on our list whose products are better suited to some people’s needs. The best way to vet a vendor is to look for key benchmarks, like third-party testing, CO2 extraction, gummy ingredients and reputation.

Conclusion

Despite being the first cannabinoid ever discovered, we know comparatively little about cannabinol. While it’s lately been touted as a miracle way to help people fall asleep, we don’t know the true length of CBN’s therapeutic effects. Nonetheless, anecdotal evidence and preliminary studies indicate that CBN may be a natural source for better sleep. However, CBN’s abilities may extend far beyond that. Only time—and more research—will determine CBN’s place as a therapeutic supplement.