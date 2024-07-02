How Cabo Became the Culinary Epicenter for Chef Collaborations

Known for its sandy beaches, rocky coastline and warm hospitality, Cabo has long been one of the most popular destinations south of the border. Though the area is generally referred to as “Cabo,” it is split between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, with the main differences between the two being the higher density of crowds in Cabo San Lucas and more secluded beach landscapes in San José del Cabo. Both areas, however, are home to five-star resorts and restaurants that have garnered attention from some of the world’s best chefs and culinary masterminds. In fact, 2024 has already seen a huge influx of Michelin-starred collaborations, food festivals and innovative partnerships, allowing guests of the destination’s most coveted hotels to experience the ever-growing culinary side of Cabo without ever having to even leave the property.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Situated right inside a cove surrounded by towering, rocky bluffs on the Cabo San Lucas side of town, the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal boasts plunge pools on the balcony of every room, the iconic El Farallon restaurant and a massive spa that uses traditional Mexican folk healing across treatments. For foodies, however, the year-round Festival of Flavors is an innovative draw that hosts top chef collaborations for a weekend of food, fun and in true Cabo-style, fireworks. The festival typically takes place every other month, featuring chefs like San Francisco’s Seth Stowaway and David Yoshimura and celebrity favorites like Michael Mina. Though the featured chefs and beverage partners change with each festival, attendees can always expect a show-stopping welcome party (which is free and open to all guests of the hotel), tequila and wine tastings, along with an unforgettable chef’s table dinner to end the weekend.

The Hilton Los Cabos, which sits right on the border of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, is the Waldorf Astoria’s sister property. The spacious hotel has gained five-star status thanks to its luxe AltaMar suites, a plethora of dining options and prime location on one of the only swimmable beaches in Cabo. For the fourth year in a row, this hotel is hosting the Baja Food and Wine Festival over the Fourth of July, bringing Texas chef Tiffany Derry in for a collaboration with the resort’s executive chef of 17 years, Mauricio Lopez. Similar to the Festival of Flavors, the Baja Food and Wine Festival takes place a few times a year and it is set to return with San Diego chef Matt Sramek during the first weekend of August.

While food festivals provide the perfect itinerary for travelers seeking a robust culinary experience, other resorts have taken a more relaxed approach with restaurant takeovers or bar collaborations that guests can enjoy at their leisure. Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood Resort, for example, is constantly bringing in renowned chefs for special dinners and restaurant takeovers—at the beginning of the year, chef Matteo Temperini from Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany finished up an enticing residency, where he brought a true taste of Italy to Mexico. However, their upcoming collaboration with Thunderbolt, one of the best cocktail bars in Los Angeles, will take place from July 5 to 7 at the hotel’s on-site speakeasy, La Botica. Patrons will be able to enjoy live piano performances alongside the vibrant cocktails that Thunderbolt is known to whip up.

Viceroy Los Cabos is another favorite for restaurant takeovers, hosting a variety of special dinners and events at their restaurants Nido and Awacate. In May 2024, chef Regina Escalante Bush took over Awacate for four nights of Yucatan-inspired fare, while Michelin-starred chef Hirohisa Hayashi will be making his debut at Nido, known for its nest-like architecture, with a Japanese menu rooted in his family’s heritage on July 3.

Of course, Cabo has also welcomed more permanent culinary attractions, with a highlight being Delphine, a new restaurant and day club at the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas. Created by Michelin-starred chef Ludo Lefebvre, this upscale, beachside destination brings the spirit of the French Riviera to Cabo’s East Cape, serving up crisp rosé wines under yellow umbrellas with sweeping ocean views. Dance the day away to sets by local DJs while nibbling on grilled shrimp in harissa butter or the comforting chicken Milanese sandwich.

Though you can never go wrong with a margarita alongside chips and guacamole, there is much more to the Cabo culinary scene than meets the eye. As this picturesque place continues to win the hearts of travelers seeking top-tier service, design-forward hotel rooms and beachside living, we are sure to see an uprising in food-centric festivals, creative menu collaborations and cocktail pop-ups galore.