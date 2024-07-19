CBD vs THC: Differences, Benefits and Effects

Cannabis plant medicine is far from new. Its earliest recorded use dates back to 2727 B.C.E. in ancient China. Historians and researchers also accept that cannabis plants were cultivated as far back as the dawn of agriculture 10,000 years ago—albeit for food and raw materials, not medical or recreational use. Today, cannabis is undergoing a transition in the public eye, with over half of the U.S. population supporting full legalization. As the debate to repeal prohibition raged on, CBD became the focus of many cannabis products. Its lack of intoxicating effects and seemingly broad (but uncertain) list of potential health benefits redefined medical cannabis for millions of Americans.

But what are CBD and THC? How do they work? What are their similarities and unique properties? Which one is right for you? Considering cannabis plant medicine is still relatively unexplored, it’s important to answer those questions before consuming any CBD or THC products.

What are Cannabinoids?

When we think about cannabis, two compounds usually come to mind: THC and CBD. However, the list is significantly longer. Currently, there are 113 known cannabinoids, with THC and CBD being the most common. It’s also crucial to understand the term “cannabinoid” doesn’t exclusively refer to what’s found in hemp-derived CBD products.

The Endocannabinoid System

Before we discuss cannabinoids, it’s essential to understand the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Although this is often mentioned in the context of human biology, many vertebrates and invertebrates have this crucial regulatory mechanism. In short, the ECS is a system of pathways governed by special endocannabinoid receptors known as CB1 and CB2. The former is found in the central nervous system, while the latter exists virtually everywhere else in the body, including the bones, digestive system and immune system. Now that we understand the ECS, let’s look at the role of cannabinoids.

Endocannabinoids

Much like cannabis produces cannabinoids, our body creates a handful of endocannabinoids (“endo” meaning “inner”), with anandamide and 2-AG receiving the most research so far. Because ECS receptors are in almost every part of the human body, the endocannabinoid system is critical in regulating sleep, digestion, inflammation, pain, appetite, mood and more. When these systems work properly, the body is in “homeostasis,” a state of mental and biochemical balance. If something is “off,” endocannabinoids bind to the appropriate receptors, correcting the problem and alleviating symptoms. For instance, a sprained ankle triggers inflammation and pain. However, the ECS takes action, binding to receptors in the affected area to stop the inflammation and eliminate pain. Think of endocannabinoids as emergency paramedics, responding quickly to restore biochemical imbalances.

Phytocannabinoids

Unlike endocannabinoids, phytocannabinoids (often referred to simply as “cannabinoids”) are found exclusively in the cannabis sativa plant species. In this case, the prefix “phyto” means “plant.” As cannabis-based cannabinoids, CBD and THC both fall into this category. But despite being generated outside our bodies, phytocannabinoids are just as reliant on the endocannabinoid system. The CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors mentioned earlier also interact with phytocannabinoids. Some compounds, like THC and CBN, have an affinity for both receptors. Others, like CBG, only interact with the CB2 pathways. Ironically, some phytocannabinoids, like CBD, don’t bind to the CB1 or CB2 receptors. We’ll discuss how CBD works in more detail later.

Synthetic Cannabinoids

Synthetic cannabinoids are cannabinoids in name only. Designed to mimic the psychoactive properties of THC, these products contain no natural compounds. Instead, the drugs are chemically formulated to act upon the CB1 receptors. Since they’re located in the brain and spinal cord, anything that binds to those pathways will trigger a high.

Illicit Use

Products like K2 and Spice are infamous household names for anyone familiar with synthetic THC. The artificial nature of these products alone poses substantial health risks, including death. Because the products are street drugs in fancy packaging, it’s unsurprising that “quality” isn’t an adjective we’d use to describe them. Consequently, toxic compounds like rat poison have been found in some of these drugs.

Medical Use

Not all synthetic cannabinoids are for illicit use. FDA-approved drugs like Sativex are commonly prescribed instead of conventional medical marijuana. Synthetic medical cannabinoids are regulated and used under the supervision of a healthcare professional.

Overview of CBD vs. THC

Of all the cannabinoids present in marijuana plants, THC and CBD make up the lion’s share. However, their similarities and differences relate to:

Intended use

Potential medical benefits

Legal status

Safety

Accessibility

Interestingly, at a purely physical level, CBD and THC are more alike than we think. Both THC and CBD have identical atomic formulas (C21H30O2) but don’t share the same molecular structure. This difference has a huge bearing on how both compounds interact with our ECS and other pathways.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a major cannabinoid found in an ever-growing number of cannabis products. It’s one of many cannabis-derived compounds used in holistic medical treatment and nutrition.

CBD is universally seen as therapeutic, not recreational. Preliminary studies indicate that CBD may help alleviate symptoms related to many medical conditions. However, most of the evidence isn’t from full clinical trials. Confirming the benefits of CBD requires substantially more research.

What is THC?

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) needs little introduction. While THC may have potential benefits, its main claim to fame in recent history is recreational use.

Unlike CBD, THC is intoxicating, which we’ll cover later. This “high” offers a spectrum of effects, from euphoric and motivated to relaxed and sleepy. But the experience may also help add a stronger therapeutic effect than CBD. For instance, cancer patients in several states can use medical marijuana to counter nausea.

Hemp vs. Marijuana

We often hear the terms “hemp” and “marijuana” as two different forms of cannabis plants. However, these labels don’t exist in botany or any other field of science. “Hemp” and “marijuana” are legal terms. Hemp cultivars contain mostly CBD with less than 0.3% THC. Anything exceeding that THC threshold is considered marijuana and subject to federal bans. Both belong to the cannabis sativa L. plant species. Hemp and marijuana are simply different cultivars (strains).

Legality of CBD and THC

Both THC and CBD are available in several states. However, THC remains in murky legal territory. The point of contention is THC’s psychotropic properties, along with its potential to harm developing brains. CBD also had a rocky start, but its legal turbulence was short-lived.

CBD

Nonprescription CBD products emerged as a niche market in the early 2010s. A few years later, it was a phenomenon. However, the many health claims from CBD companies, along with a lack of regulation, triggered the FDA to analyze 74 different CBD products between 2014 and 2018. The results were disturbing. Most samples contained less CBD, too much CBD or more THC than the 0.3% threshold. However, the 2018 Farm Bill was a game changer for CBD products and their suppliers. Although both CBD and THC come from cannabis plants, this piece of legislation finally ensured that nonprescription CBD products were free from federal prosecution. However, some states may have their own restrictions. Essentially, the Farm Bill securely divided the cannabis plant into “hemp” and “marijuana” variants. Companies can produce any hemp-based supplement as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC. We can thank this legislation for making CBD legal on a federal level.

THC

It’s common knowledge that THC is federally illegal, listed as Schedule I in the Controlled Substances Act. However, the compound is at least medically available in more than half of the country. Recreational cannabis is also available in an increasing number of states. Unfortunately, this clashes with federal law, which makes dispensaries vulnerable to raids by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). It also makes banking difficult for these businesses, as major banks don’t want to run afoul of federal legislators. Cannabis is completely illegal in some states. Although most have lightened the legal penalties, being caught with cannabis can lead to citations, fines, community service or jail time.

State Medical Cannabis Laws

Currently, medical “marijuana” use is available in several states for mental health conditions, chronic pain, poor appetite, nausea, sleep and more. Patients need to meet state-mandated eligibility requirements. At this point, only a handful of places have banned the use of medical cannabis. As of 2024, individuals in the following states will not be able to access medicinal products:

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Nebraska

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Psychoactive Effects

Cannabis plants are primarily sought after for their psychotropic or psychoactive effects—two terms that need to be differentiated. We often describe THC as “psychoactive,” while CBD is seen as “non-psychoactive.” However, calling something “psychoactive” means that the product alters an individual’s mental state. Although CBD may not trigger a “high,” it’s believed to have some beneficial effects on mood and focus, making it psychoactive by definition. On the other hand, “psychotropic” describes the intoxicating effects of THC.

CBD

A huge benefit (and selling point) for CBD products is that cannabidiol isn’t psychotropic, sparing it from the umbrella of controlled substances. As a result, CBD consumers can enjoy hemp-derived CBD products at any time, without affecting their daily performance or productivity.

THC

THC’s psychotropic effects are well-documented, dating back thousands of years. Although THC offers a list of possible benefits, the euphoric “high” is the cannabinoid’s claim to fame. However, THC intoxication is a delicate balancing act. Overconsumption—something especially problematic with edibles—can lead to serious side effects, which we’ll cover later.

How CBD and THC Work

In our initial overview, we mentioned the molecular structures of THC and CBD. Despite containing the same formula of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen atoms, the structural differences are glaring. These different molecular setups dictate how THC and CBD interact with our bodies.

CBD

Many (incorrectly) believe that CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system the same way THC and many cannabinoids do. Despite being a cannabinoid, CBD has virtually no connection to the ECS—at least not directly. More research is needed to determine exactly how CBD works. However, one study suggests that CBD alters how cannabinoids are broken down, often changing the way they affect us. For instance, CBD is a THC antagonist, meaning it blocks the uptake of THC into the CB1 receptors. This is why many people believe CBD can quickly reduce an excessive high. However, this is also more speculative than proven. The study also noticed CBD’s affinity for other neurotransmission pathways, like the serotonin, opioid and vanilloid receptors. While this only adds more mystery to CBD’s nature, it also explains how CBD might help alleviate pain, improve mood or reduce inflammation.

THC

The most glaring difference between CBD and THC is that THC produces a strong psychotropic effect. THC’s intoxicating effects boil down to the CB1 cannabinoid receptors. Since the CB1 pathways exist in the central nervous system, anything that binds to those will have psychotropic effects. We also talked about endocannabinoids earlier, but anandamide is particularly relevant in this case. The endocannabinoid is structurally similar to THC. For lack of a better term, THC uses that chemical build to “trick” the CB1 and CB2 receptors into binding to it like anandamide. As a result, THC has a decent affinity for those ECS pathways, triggering a high.

Benefits of CBD

The list of CBD benefits continues to grow faster than research can keep up. Here are 10 possible advantages of using CBD:

Pain relief

Anxiety and depression

Anti-inflammatory

Sleep and insomnia

Neuroprotective benefits

Rare, severe epilepsy (confirmed with full clinical trials)

Skin health

Bone health

Immune support

Digestion

We’ll address the top five health conditions below.

Pain Relief

CBD has been associated with pain relief since its first appearance as a niche health product. According to an April 2024 analysis of 15 scientific studies, 11 of those papers noticed a substantial reduction in chronic pain, ranging from 42 to 66%, depending on the study. However, the literature they reviewed consisted of small human trials and self-reporting through surveys. It’s also important to note that some of those studies included a mix of CBD and THC (we’ll get to that second one shortly). We should also acknowledge that three of the studies didn’t discover any benefits to medical cannabis products like CBD, while one was unclear.

Anxiety and Depression

As attitudes about mental health issues shift, the stigma surrounding things like anxiety and depression has—for the most part—disappeared. Now that individuals are more comfortable reporting these conditions, it’s easy to see the widespread problems. It’s common knowledge that prescription medications can affect quality of life, despite the relief the present. Unsurprisingly, many people feel CBD is a viable alternative to conventional drugs. Customers might be onto something. According to a 2014 study in the U.S. National Library of Medicine, CBD is attracted to the 5-HT1A and serotonin receptors. Both pathways are instrumental in regulating mood, potentially contributing to reduced stress and a general sense of mental wellness.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Many consumers say that CBD products help reduce inflammation, especially when applied to sore and inflamed joints. Fortunately, a lot of research (albeit preliminary) has been conducted on this biochemical connection. For instance, a 2015 review examined several studies showing a possible correlation between CBD and inflammation relief. Researchers induced arthritis symptoms in mice. Providing the animal subjects with CBD substantially reduced the inflammatory response. The review also found evidence suggesting that CBD’s anti-inflammatory effects may help mitigate immune responses, reducing their intensity.

Sleep and Insomnia

Sleep issues and insomnia are tied to many health conditions. Interestingly, the evidence both supports and casts doubt on CBD’s role in sleep regulation. A 2024 study in The Journal of Sleep Medicine gathered 30 adult participants with insomnia. Half received 150 mg of CBD every night for 14 days. By the end of the trial, researchers noted that CBD extract didn’t help induce sleep, with no significant change compared to the placebo group. However, the cannabidiol subjects reported that, while the compound didn’t put them to sleep, they didn’t wake up as often. In turn, they were more cognitively alert and felt more rested compared to the individuals who took a placebo. It appears that while CBD may not induce sleep, it may make up for it by improving sleep quality.

Neuroprotective Benefits

Neurodegenerative conditions affect people physically and mentally. Many can be treated or delayed but not cured. Prevention is the ideal approach, and CBD might be a key tool in maintaining brain health. One 2017 review in Frontiers in Pharmacology covered several different papers exploring CBD’s role as a neuroprotectant. Multiple sources recorded CBD’s antioxidant effects. By fighting oxidative stress, CBD might protect brain cells from damage.

Benefits of THC

Now that we’ve covered CBD benefits, let’s look at its psychotropic cousin. Despite being discovered over 20 years later than cannabidiol, the level of research into THC well overshadows CBD. So far, some of the therapeutic uses may include:

Pain relief

Appetite stimulation

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle spasticity reduction

Sleep disorders

Pain Relief

Plenty of anecdotal evidence suggests that THC is effective for pain relief. Research also seems to support THC’s ability to mitigate pain signals. Like CBD, THC may help reduce inflammation. This brings us back to the ECS and the CB1 receptors. Since inflammation and pain are often linked, this combined mechanism of action kills two birds with one stone, so to speak. By attacking inflammation and modulating pain, THC takes a two-pronged approach to pain management.

Appetite Stimulation

Recreational and medical cannabis users are familiar with this effect, often referred to as “the munchies.” But surprisingly, few know how this works. According to one study, THC’s effects on CB1 receptors enhance the rewarding properties of food, leading to increased food intake. Thanks to this interaction with the ECS, THC triggers a hunger response in the hypothalamus, a brain region that regulates appetite. This strong hunger-inducing effect is instrumental for individuals who have issues consuming a healthy amount of calories.

Nausea and Vomiting Relief

THC may be effective in relieving nausea and vomiting. Like appetite and pain management, THC’s therapeutic benefits for nausea are linked to the CB1 receptors in the central nervous system. The area responsible for the unpleasant feeling of nausea is called the “chemoreceptor trigger zone.” THC stifles this section of the brain, reducing nausea and preventing vomiting. However, certain cannabinoids, like THCV, and terpenes, like humulene, are believed to have appetite-suppressing effects. Although research is lacking, many consumers find that cannabis strains with high levels of those compounds suppress the desire to eat and may not effectively reduce nausea.

Muscle Spasticity Reduction

THC may help manage muscle spasticity. A 2000 study in the journal Nature indicated that THC can help alleviate tremors due to muscle spasticity in rodents with multiple sclerosis. The paper pointed out that THC binds to the CB1 and CB2 receptors. When provided to mice, THC helped reduce tremors in those rodent subjects. These results suggest THC may reduce muscle spasticity, thereby improving the quality of life for individuals with this condition. Interestingly, the experts also blocked THC from binding to the endocannabinoid receptors, soon discovering that the mice’s tremors became worse.

Sleep Disorders

According to the American Sleep Association, 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep issues. While these vary from occasional rough nights to chronic insomnia, many individuals found relief with THC. But THC and sleep isn’t as clear-cut as most people believe. It’s a delicate balancing act.

According to a 2008 study, THC reduces REM sleep, which is the dreaming stage. Instead, the compound puts individuals into the “deep sleep” state. Although deep sleep is the most crucial part of the sleep cycle, the REM stage is responsible for dreaming. This is why many THC users report infrequent dreams, while those quitting marijuana experience vivid dreams.

Proper REM sleep is necessary for maximum mental clarity, so it’s possible that there’s a tradeoff for using THC at night. However, individuals who have trouble falling asleep might find THC effective—if they’re willing to sacrifice some sleep quality.

Side Effects of CBD

Fortunately, CBD appears to be well-tolerated with no potential for addiction or abuse, according to the World Health Organization.

Side effects are mild and usually temporary, including:

Drowsiness

Nausea

Diarrhea

Appetite changes

Fatigue

Dry mouth

Side Effects of THC

When used properly, THC can be consumed without adverse events. However, this is easier said than done. The following side effects are associated with THC use or indicative of a THC overdose (“greening out”):

Euphoria

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Mood changes

Increased appetite

Anxiety

Rapid heart rate

High blood pressure

Auditory or visual hallucinations

Red eyes

Dry mouth

Can You Take CBD and THC with Medication?

Yes, you can take CBD and THC while on medication. However, we recommend speaking to a health professional about your specific prescription drugs. According to the most recent counts, THC can interact with about 400 medications, while CBD can also interfere with up to 540 drugs. For instance, orally ingested CBD interacts with medications that use the P450 liver enzyme for metabolism. Full clinical trials showed that CBD decreases seizures in rare cases of severe epilepsy, but it can also cause elevated liver function or interfere with the blood levels of some drugs, including (but not limited to):

Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs)

Birth control

Antibiotics

Blood pressure medication

The same risks apply to THC. The massive list of medications covers a realm of categories. However, these effects vary from mild to severe. In most cases, THC may increase certain side effects, like drowsiness, dizziness and cognitive impairment. There are many resources online that can answer questions about cannabinoids and prescription drug interactions, such as the one here.

Choosing Between CBD and THC

Choosing between CBD and THC depends on your recreational and therapeutic preferences. Keep in mind that there may be some legal hurdles with THC, along with stronger adverse effects.

When to Use CBD

First and foremost, CBD is the best option if you want to avoid getting high. CBD’s mechanism of action makes it impossible for the compound to cause intoxication. CBD is also the best choice for those concerned about a drug test possibly affecting employment or legal status (although THC traces in full-spectrum products may pose a risk). CBD can’t be detected for the simple reason that no public or private entity tests for it. Unlike THC, CBD’s effects aren’t associated with a “feeling,” giving it no recreational value. However, individuals looking for therapeutic benefits or general wellness should choose CBD.

Hemp plant CBD extracts are also more accessible, as some states still ban “marijuana” products for medical or recreational use.

When to Use THC

THC affects us differently from CBD. The former’s psychoactive effects trigger a level of intoxication that has both therapeutic and recreational benefits.

First, THC is the best option for individuals seeking recreational effects. As we covered earlier, CBD isn’t built to cause a high.

However, THC may have a set of unique health benefits (as we addressed before) and is reputably more effective for quick relief of symptoms like nausea and pain.

Individuals should avoid THC if they’re concerned about drug tests, intoxication or accidental overconsumption (“greening out”).

Combining CBD and THC

It’s completely safe to combine CBD and THC. Ideally, a product should contain as many cannabinoids as possible for a full, synergistic “entourage effect.”

However, combining CBD and THC has advantages. For instance, CBD is believed to alter how our endocannabinoid system interacts with those compounds. As a result, CBD may reduce the intensity of THC’s intoxicating effects.

Many consumers report that a mix of CBD and THC causes a more relaxing “body high” with noticeable—but less intoxicating—cerebral effects.

In short, this one-two combo of THC and CBD offers the best of both worlds.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD vs. THC

What is the difference between CBD and THC?

The main difference between CBD and THC is that CBD doesn’t have intoxicating properties. CBD also interacts differently with the human body through other non-endocannabinoid system pathways.

Ironically, they share the same atomic formula. Although both compounds have an identical “recipe,” they differ in structure. The structural differences make THC bind to the ECS receptors, while CBD physically can’t.

From a legal standpoint, it’s clear which substance is in better territory. Although THC products are available in many states, they remain banned under federal law.

Can CBD get you high?

No, CBD can’t get you high. It’s biochemically impossible.

Do CBD products test positive for THC on drug tests?

No, CBD products don’t test positive for THC on drug tests. CBD is not an intoxicant, nor is it a performance-enhancer. Further, the metabolites left behind from the breakdown of CBD are different than those left by THC.

What are the benefits of CBD?

We’ve addressed the benefits of CBD in detail, but here’s a quick recap:

Pain Relief

Anxiety and Depression

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Sleep and Insomnia

Neuroprotective Benefits

What are the Benefits of THC?

To reiterate the potential benefits we discussed earlier, THC may help with:

Pain Relief

Appetite Stimulation

Nausea and Vomiting Relief

Muscle Spasticity Reduction

Sleep Disorders

How long does CBD stay in your system?

CBD can stay (or rather be detected) in your system for up to nine months after prolonged use. New consumers will are unlikely to show CBD in their systems for more than a few days.

The duration depends on several factors:

Dosage

Body weight

Method of consumption (smoking, vaping, ingestion)

Experience level

Type of test (urine, blood, hair)

For more information, check out our article about how long CBD stays in your system.

How do CBD and THC interact with the body?

CBD and THC interact with the body by interacting with certain pathways.

While THC binds to the endocannabinoid system’s CB1 and CB2 receptors, CBD works through avenues not related to the ECS.

Can you use CBD and THC together?

Yes, you can use CBD and THC together.

The combined effect of the two cannabinoids helps bring a more all-encompassing therapeutic effect, while mitigating the intensity of a high.

How do I choose between CBD or THC products?

To choose between CBD or THC products, answer the following questions:

What are your needs?

Individuals seeking exclusively recreational results should choose THC. CBD (or a combination of both) works best for therapeutic use.

How will you consume the products?

Several options are available:

Ingested products ( CBD gummies , oils, capsules, drinks)

Smoked products (flower, vapes, concentrates)

Topicals (creams, balms, muscle rubs)

Which effect are you looking for?

This is an easy answer. For recreational or medical cannabis users looking to get high, THC (or a blend of both cannabinoids) is the proper fit.

Therapeutic and general wellness users who don’t want a recreational experience should turn to CBD.

CBD Flower vs. THC Flower

On the surface, CBD flower and THC flower are virtually indistinguishable. The difference lies under the proverbial hood.

Essentially, CBD flower is cannabis flower high in CBD with little THC. “Hemp” variants can’t exceed 0.3% THC, but “marijuana” might have a slightly higher amount.

THC flower is cannabis bred for recreational or medical THC consumption. Naturally, these cultivars (“strains”) are going to have psychotropic properties.

How to Know a CBD Product is High Quality?

It’s hard to find an effective CBD product, but “effective” and “quality” aren’t always mutually inclusive.

Without regulatory oversight, customers must trust that a brand offers the best CBD extracts. Fortunately, there are some benchmarks to look for. These key criteria make it easy to see which vendors stand out.

Third-Party Lab Tests

Third-party tests are a universal practice. At this point, any CBD company that doesn’t test is likely hiding something.

Reputable brands don’t only test their products. Companies should always post their lab analyses online.

Extraction Method

There are three extraction methods:

CO2

Ethanol

Hydrocarbon

CO2 is the cleanest option, and many CBD brands adjusted the process for better terpene and cannabinoid retention. It’s also the only option that won’t leave behind solvent traces.

Ethanol uses grain alcohol as a solvent to separate the cannabinoids and plant matter. Although more effective at retaining terpenes and cannabinoids than conventional CO2, some traces of the ethanol may get left behind.

Hydrocarbon extraction is arguably the most dangerous. The process is volatile and leaves behind butane or propane traces. The technique is virtually dead in the CBD or THC edible market. However, it’s still common practice for concentrates like resin, rosin, shatter, butane hash oil (BHO), Rick Simpson Oil (RSO), diamonds and more.

Some edibles are also made from the above concentrates (i.e., live resin gummies), which could add some solvent traces.

Brand Reputation

Being well-known doesn’t guarantee quality—a lesson we’ve learned many times. However, having an online presence and a good helping of independent reviews indicates an established, reliable brand.

Keep in mind that the CBD industry continues growing. Many excellent companies need time to gain momentum. Tenure should be a bonus but not a dealbreaker.

Source of Hemp

It’s best to get CBD from a vendor that grows their hemp plants in-house. In the hands of a savvy producer, growing in-house gives unparalleled quality control.

If the hemp comes from other suppliers, ensure that the plants are:

Organic (or organically grown)

Non-GMO

Free of pesticides, heavy metals, bacteria and other contaminants

Blind Product Testing

Bias is difficult to avoid, so we take care to ensure all our reviews aren’t slanted by brand loyalty.

We evaluate CBD brands based on the criteria above. However, trying the product is the only way to test it. Removing labels and other brand indicators guarantees objectivity in every product review, including (but not limited to):

Conclusion: The Difference Between CBD and THC

The difference between CBD and THC depends on your perspective.

Internally, both compounds share the same atomic formula, drastically changing their effects due to a structural difference.

Both CBD and THC may offer medical benefits, often overlapping in areas like pain management, inflammation and sleep.

Of course, the most glaring gap between these cannabis plant compounds are the psychotropic effects of THC compared to CBD’s non-intoxicating nature.

Needless to say, much about these compounds remains shrouded in mystery. It’s surprising how the two can share many properties yet work and affect us so differently.