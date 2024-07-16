Elevating Women in Leadership: An Allyship Guide for Men

Despite longstanding efforts to address gender disparity in the workplace, women still face significant barriers, especially ascending to leadership roles. According to a report by McKinsey, less than a third of women hold leadership positions in the United States and Canada. Underrepresentation, pay inequity, maternity leave and childcare are just some of the barriers faced by women. While most companies have DEI policies and gender diversity goals, these strategies and initiatives alone have not fully resolved the issues. In truth, the onus is not just on organizations. In addition to other women, one of the greatest allies women can have is men. Allyship from both women and men is a critical element of success for women in advancing in the workplace. A recent Harvard Business Review study found a significant gap between men and women in their perceptions of allyship from men in the United States. While 77 percent of men at the executive C-Suite level indicated most of their male peers were active allies for gender equity, only 45 percent of women felt this way. These gaps were present at every level of management.

In cybersecurity, where women make up less than 25 percent of the global cyber workforce, men are four times more likely to occupy executive positions and nine times more likely to hold management roles than women. As the digital economy grows and advanced technologies proliferate, global cybercrime costs are expected to soar to $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025—a sharp and alarming increase from $3 trillion USD in 2015. Diverse, rapidly evolving cyber risks require equally diverse solutions by diverse professionals. Even research highlights the importance of having women in cyber leadership roles. A 2021 study found that including women tech experts on boards significantly improves cyber risk management, as women tend to exhibit lower risk tolerance, stronger ethical practices, and a lower incidence of fraudulent behavior in corporate settings. Fortunately, the number of women in cyber has increased thanks to growing initiatives focusing on enhanced access to training programs, policy and advocacy efforts, networking initiatives, and awareness campaigns. However, there is still a long way to go to achieve full gender parity, and we need the support of our male counterparts to achieve this.

Women want men to support them in the workplace. Here’s how.

When it comes to the leadership table, it’s not about wedging in a chair. It’s making sure the chair is already there. There are systemic reasons why a chair doesn’t always exist at the leadership table. The leadership ladder often includes a “broken rung,” as McKinsey & Company explains in their Women in the Workplace 2023 report. Men hold 60 percent of manager-level positions in a typical company. As a result, women have fewer chances to be promoted to senior management because men outnumber them, and that number decreases at every level thereafter. Companies must ensure that women are not underrepresented at all levels, which means they also need to be promoted fairly to progress in their careers. Men must speak up to ensure equal opportunity and call out situations with imbalances. Do your part to make sure the chair is already there.

Women don’t have to act like men to lead—and men shouldn’t expect or perpetuate this idea.

We’ve heard it time and time again. Women—you must approach business decisions with the boldness, assertiveness and authority men impart in the workplace. But why are we listening to this? Is it because men, who make up the majority of senior decision-makers, expect everyone to behave like them? Yet, when women are bold or assertive, they can be portrayed as negative, such as pushy or bossy. Generally speaking, women outperform men when it comes to leadership characteristics such as emotional intelligence, empathy, curiosity and communication and see the value in different voices around the table to showcase that there’s more than one way to make a great business decision. And no, we don’t consider these “soft skills”—there’s nothing soft about them.

Stop telling women to “lean in.” Men should lean back—and listen.

As this Harvard Business Review piece calls out: “Don’t lean in when you’ve got nothing to lean in about.” Being good at something has nothing to do with “leaning in.” Let’s encourage and support competence rather than confidence. Let’s promote people based on expertise and proficiency. True allyship involves actively listening to the experiences and perspectives of women. If men seek to understand the unique challenges faced by women, remain open to learning from their insights and lived experiences and engage thoughtfully when women demonstrate their ability, we wouldn’t need to spend energy on seeking out moments to “lean in.” We can just get on with it.

Women’s business initiatives need to include men.

Men should be invited to (and they should attend!) events and initiatives that are centered around diversity, inclusion and collaboration. What does allyship truly mean in this context? True allyship is not passive support. It involves actively promoting and amplifying the voices and ideas of women professionals and intentionally supporting these leaders’ career growth and development. This can include mentorship and sponsorship, but it’s also about purposefully creating opportunities for women to have the spotlight to showcase their skills and expertise. So, men, don’t just attend the event. Encourage it from the beginning. Ask how you can help plan and promote it. Facilitate connections. Share with your networks. Be there not just in body but in mind and action.

Male leaders: make work flexible.

Allies actively contribute to creating inclusive and diverse workspaces. This includes advocating for inclusive policies, challenging exclusionary practices and fostering a culture where everyone feels valued and included. And part of that is enabling a flexible working environment. The impact of the pandemic led to flexible work environments that ultimately did not hinder women’s career aspirations. In fact, according to McKinsey, roughly 80 percent of women now want to be promoted to the next level, compared with 70 percent in 2019. Hybrid or remote work allows women to go further in their careers, with one in ﬁve women crediting ﬂexibility as helping them stay in a job. They feel less tired and burned out and able to better integrate personal and professional priorities—which seemingly has not been at the cost of ambition.

Cybersecurity, and all industries for that matter, need a supportive male workforce to help women join the ranks and advance. True allyship involves not only recognizing the value women bring to the table but also actively working to dismantle the barriers they face. By doing so, men can help build a stronger, more diverse cybersecurity industry that is better equipped to tackle the complex challenges of growing cyber threats. If you’re a man reading this, be aware that this piece was not written out of anger or bitterness. Instead, it results from years of thoughtful discussions and impactful programming with women (and non-binary) leaders who don’t want you just to talk the talk. Throughout history, women have often been told to nurture leadership skills by observing men. It is worth considering that when it comes to leadership, there is ample opportunity for men to gain valuable insights and learn from the experiences and approaches of women.