Get a Head Start on Autumnal Travel With JetBlue’s Fall Sale

As we approach the halfway point of summer, it might feel as if the clock is ticking on warm-weather getaways. But don’t forget that sunny skies and exciting excursions aren’t confined to that specific time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Fall is just as good a time to travel (if not better, considering the typically sparser crowds and temperate weather), and now, you have the perfect excuse to book a trip, as JetBlue just launched their limited-time Get the Fall Rolling sale, with up to 25 percent off on fall flight fares.

Starting today, July 9, and ending tomorrow, July 10 at 11:59 p.m., customers can book discounted fares for flights scheduled between September 7 and November 20, 2024. Unlike many prior sales, this particular promo doesn’t have any blackout dates, which is a major plus. Use the promo code “FALL2024” to obtain the deal on valid nonstop flights; there are some restrictions, however, as the promotion doesn’t apply to transatlantic trips, Friday and Sunday flights and Mint fares.

Need some travel inspiration? We’ve got you covered. For New Yorkers looking to escape the cold, book an NYC to Barbados ticket and enjoy crystal clear waters and blue skies, on fares as low as $89 one-way (and round trips that rarely exceed $200). Those who are L.A.-based and want to experience a crisp New England fall can book a flight from LAX to BOS with discounted fares ranging from $89 to $187.

The deal also includes a JetBlue Vacations promo; the airline is offering discounts of up to $500 on travel between July 16, 2024 and June 5, 2025.

The two-day Fall Rolling Promo Code Sale ends tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. ET, so head over to JetBlue’s website to start planning your autumn getaway.