Michelin-Starred Kato Welcomes Top SoCal Chefs for an Exciting Summer Series

Located in Downtown L.A.’s vibrant and ever-growing Arts District, Kato holds a prestigious Michelin star thanks to its elevated and innovative Taiwanese cuisine. Typically, dinner at Kato includes a multi-course omakase feast that uses seasonal ingredients and never-before-seen techniques. The tasting menu costs $325 per person, making it a worthwhile splurge for foodies looking to celebrate something special with an unforgettable meal in a modern and polished setting. This summer, however, Kato is switching things up with an exciting series that features collaborations between Kato chef Jonathan Yao and some of the most celebrated chefs in SoCal.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Taking place each Sunday through August 18, this multi-week event costs $125 per person and includes five to six courses that are served family-style for the table. “When we start planning each year, we touch up our mission statement and choose an aspect of it to hone in on. This year, our goal was to celebrate the cultural bounty and produce of Los Angeles,” Yao tells Observer. “Our menu has always been an homage to the cuisines and community of the San Gabriel Valley, so we wanted to celebrate restaurants that are adding to the cultural and culinary tapestry of L.A.”

The first Sunday Summer Series dinner kicked off with a collaboration featuring chef Chris Bianco of Pizzeria Bianco, which is located just across the way from Kato at The Row DTLA. The July 21 dinner featured San Diego’s Callie and chef Travis Swikard, and showcased fresh seafood found along California’s coast, including bluefin tuna and caramelized sablefish. The standout dish, however, was the San Diego sea urchin served in its own massive, spiny shell and topped with a creamy foam over tender chunks of abalone and rice gratin.

Since each dinner is an entirely different experience and menu, even return guests are in for a weekly surprise. With four summer series events remaining, guests can expect upcoming collaborations with chef Kwang Uh of Baroo, chef Gilberto Cetina of Holbox, chef Evan Funke of Funke and chef Eric Bost of Jeune et Jolie. “We wanted to work with chefs that respect the traditions of California that precede us and have a strong connection with the products of the region,” says Yao. “At the end of the day, we chose some of our favorite restaurants in California, and we hope to continue the series to highlight others as well.”

Every dinner is a team effort, but the guest chefs are encouraged to take charge and give diners a small taste of what to expect from their own restaurants. “We let them take the lead in terms of creativity and theme, and then we follow suit with a similar aesthetic and style,” explains Yao. “Essentially, we’re trying to emulate our favorite parts of their restaurant with our pantry.” While some courses feature signature items from the featured restaurant, most dishes are completely new creations. Patrons will also notice that the music differs for each dinner, as the guest chefs curate their own playlists that best reflect their personality, cooking style and restaurant.

Though drinks are not included in the $125 price, the specially-curated cocktail menu should not be overlooked. Created by Kato’s bar director Austin Hennelly, the new Summer Series cocktail list uses fresh ingredients and spirits that reflect the season. “I think that Austin is one of the most talented professionals I’ve ever encountered, and I’m so glad to be working with him at Kato. His creativity bleeds into everything we do, and his professionalism is something to be counted on,” Yao tells Observer. “He’s crafted a cocktail menu in the spirit of the Kato ethos, celebrating local culture and produce that spans the entire series. It matches the convivial mood of the Summer Series perfectly.”

The Strawberry Margarita Negroni is light, aromatic and utterly refreshing, but you’ll also find more spirit-forward creations like the bourbon-based New York Sour Swizzle, along with zesty mocktails for those seeking a low-ABV experience. Kato is also known for housing a pristine selection of wines, and your knowledgeable server will have no trouble guiding you in the right direction for each course, should you choose to stick with vino.

Considering innovation is at the root of Kato and its success, it is no wonder that chef Yao and his team have chosen to push the boundaries of routine by breaking up the monotony of the season with this series. “Each dinner is a new challenge, as we are modifying our systems and equipment to match the needs of the visiting chef,” says Yao. “Our day-to-day is suited to our specific style, so it’s nice to break that up with these chefs who are demonstrating their expertise to our team.”

Given the series’ warm welcome from locals, the Kato team hopes to continue this multi-week experience in future seasons. “It’s been an exciting time watching Angeleno cuisine and hospitality further establish itself in the culinary zeitgeist of the world. We’re just so happy and fortunate to be a part of that,” Yao tells Observer. “I truly hope this series develops a sense of camaraderie for the local hospitality industry and becomes something that everyone looks forward to this time of the year.”