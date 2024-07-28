How Chef Óscar Molina Elevates Mediterranean Cuisine to New Heights

Barcelona-born chef Óscar Molina is not afraid to try new techniques and push the limits while continuing to stay true to his Mediterranean roots. He began his culinary journey at ​​Favàritx, a Mediterranean restaurant in Menorca, but later honed his skills in prestigious kitchens at five-star Barcelona hotels, including Hotel Casa Fuster and Eurostars Grand Marina, where he developed an appreciation for locally sourced, high-quality ingredients.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

In 2008, Molina joined Ibiza Gran Hotel as executive chef to oversee the property’s F&B projects: La Gaia, Costa Mara and the pool bar restaurant. Under his leadership, La Gaia earned a Michelin star in 2021. The 30-seat fine-dining restaurant offers an evolving multi-course menu that takes diners on an epicurean journey of bold flavors and textures, with every dish highlighting the island’s local bounty.

“Every day is a new opportunity to learn, innovate and create unique dining experiences,” Molina tells Observer. “This enthusiasm drives me to continue exploring and experimenting in the kitchen, always striving to bring the best experience possible to our guests.”

His passion for culinary innovation, combined with his commitment to sustainability, has garnered accolades including the VI National Gastronomy Award by FACYRE in 2004 and the Ibiza-Formentera Gastronomic Award for Best Chef of the Year in 2018. Molina continues to push the boundaries of gastronomy, creating dishes that marry artistic presentation with taste.

Observer sat down with chef Óscar Molina to discuss how the culinary scene in Ibiza is evolving, what it means to earn Michelin recognition and what’s next for La Gaia.

Observer: How has the Ibiza culinary landscape changed over the years?

Óscar Molina: The culinary landscape in Ibiza has undergone a true revolution in recent years. In the early 2000s, the island had very limited dining options, with menus dominated by simple fare, like pizza. The concept of how to eat on the island has evolved significantly since then. Customers’ tastes and expectations have changed, encouraging providers to elevate their standard of quality to meet this new demand.

What do you think is so unique about Ibiza when it comes to gastronomy?

The diversity of the people of Ibiza and their culture is reflected in our gastronomy scene. Our cuisine is a melting pot of the best flavors and techniques from around the world.

What does it mean to you to be part of a restaurant that earned a Michelin star?

It is an immense source of pride and the realization of a long-held dream. It is a recognition of the hard work, dedication and passion that everyone puts into what we do. Every effort we’ve made and every detail we’ve hyper-fixated on has been worth it to achieve this award, which not only reflects culinary excellence, but also a commitment to quality and innovation. It motivates us to continue improving and providing the best for our guests.

Do you feel pressure to maintain the Michelin rating and earn additional stars?

It doesn’t keep me up at night, but certainly, if more stars come our way, we will be delighted and will continually work hard to achieve them. We don’t settle for what we’ve already accomplished; we remain eager to improve and innovate. Instead of feeling fear, we are motivated and excited about the possibilities the future holds.

How do you keep things fresh and innovative after earning a Michelin star?

[It] requires a constant commitment to creativity and experimentation. We innovate by introducing new culinary techniques and exploring unusual ingredients. Curiosity is an essential part of our approach; we are always looking to learn and try new ways to improve. We stay updated on global culinary trends and draw inspiration from different cultures and traditions.

Where do you draw inspiration for your tasting menus?

Cookbooks and culinary literature provide us with knowledge and techniques that we can adapt and reinvent. Travel is an endless source of inspiration, allowing us to discover new ingredients, flavors and preparation methods from around the world. We also draw inspiration from our own territory and the rich local culinary heritage; using fresh, seasonal products that reflect the essence of our region. Community and interactions with other chefs play a crucial role as well; the exchange of ideas and experiences enriches our creativity and motivates us to innovate continuously.

Walk us through your process from inception to the final dish that ends up on the menu.

We first conceive a story or concept that we want to convey through the dish. This narrative can be inspired by a memory, a cultural experience, a specific season or a theme that we are passionate about. From this story, we identify the ingredients and techniques that best represent and communicate that idea. Then, we experiment with different combinations and presentations until the final dish perfectly captures the essence of the narrative.

Alternatively, we’ll start the process with an exceptional ingredient that inspires us. This can be a local seasonal product, an exotic discovery from one of our travels or an outstanding ingredient we want to highlight. From this product, we start to explore and experiment with various preparations, techniques and accompaniments. Gradually, a story develops around the main ingredient, resulting in a dish that stands out not only for its flavor, but also for its ability to tell a story and evoke emotions.

How do you see fine dining evolving?

Today, there are no boundaries for culinary creativity. Haute cuisine chefs are constantly exploring and experimenting with new sensations and techniques, much like what happens in the world of art. Each dish is a masterpiece that aims to provoke emotions and tell a unique story.

In this context, there is no rigid definition of what is right or wrong; everything is open to discovery and creation. The absence of strict rules allows for complete freedom to innovate, play with flavors, textures and presentations, and challenge traditional expectations.

What’s next for you?

One of our most exciting projects on the horizon is the complete renovation of La Gaia. [It] will encompass changes in the restaurant’s design and atmosphere, as well as the menu. It represents the next evolution of our restaurant, where we plan to elevate the culinary experience to a whole new level. We want the next version of La Gaia to be a space where creativity and sustainability go hand in hand by responsibly using local and seasonal ingredients.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.