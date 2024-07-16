Arts  •  Museums

Midsummer Magic at Parrish Art Museum: Dinner, Dancing and the Sagaponack Sculpture Field Donation

The institution welcomed over 650 guests to 2024's Midsummer Gala, which honored KAWS, Sean Scully and Shirin Neshat.

By
KAWS and Parrish executive director Monica Ramirez-Montagut share a moment at the Midsummer Gala Dinner. David Benthal/BFA.com

Parrish Art Museum’s two-day Midsummer Dance and Dinner is a major highlight of the summer season for the cultural set. Benefit it may be—and indeed, this year raised more than a million bucks for museum community partner program “Access Parrish”—this annual fête is generally a must-attend event for art collectors, curators, artists and patrons of the arts, along with sundry actors, musicians, socialites and Hamptonites. Admittedly, Friday’s Midsummer Dance Party and Saturday’s Midsummer Gala Dinner were somewhat more subdued than last year’s (which had a Max Mara flower crown station and Naracisisster popping balloons while dressed as a demonic clown) because the museum’s 125th anniversary has passed. But that didn’t stop more than 650 art enthusiasts from all walks of life from descending upon the landmark East End institution.

Anna Lotterud takes the stage at the Midsummer Dance Party. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

The dance, co-chaired by Parrish Trustee Laurence Milstein and talent manager Kendall Werts, saw a multigenerational crowd get down on the terrace dance floor with DJs Angel + Dren after performances by Anna of the North (aka Anna Lotterud) and members of the Parsons Dance troupe. In between, guests clad in everything from gowns to boat shorts and sheer shirts nibbled on hors d’oeuvres and desserts by the event specialists at Canard.

Not twenty-four hours later on Saturday, the museum was again beset by revelers who came to Water Mill to help the Parrish’s executive director Mónica Ramírez-Montagut honor philanthropists Susan Pear Meisel and gallerist Louis K. Meisel and artists KAWS, Shirin Neshat, and Sean Scully—the latter of whom will present exhibitions at the Parrish next year. KAWS (aka Brian Donnelly) premiered his first survey in the East End, “KAWS: TIME OFF,” that very evening.

Julia Chiang with KAWS (Brian Donnelly), as he stands to be honored during the Parrish Art Museum’s annual gala dinner. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

As dinners go, it was an energetic one. Rachael White Young of Christie’s led a paddle raise in support of the museum’s exhibitions, programs and educational initiatives. And partway through the evening’s festivities, it was announced that the Meisels—whose name you might recognize from the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in SoHo—are donating Sagaponack Sculpture Field to Parrish Art Museum. If you haven’t been, the field covers two acres in Sagaponack upon which you’ll find twenty sculptures, including works by artists Audrey Flack and Kenneth Snelson.

The gala dinner’s noteworthy guests included artists Alice Aycock, Tony Bechara, Sanford Biggers, Julia Chiang, Arcmanoro Niles, Liliane Tomasko, Ralph Gibson, Eddie Martinez, Sam Moyer, Jose Parla, Hank Willis Thomas, Enoc Perez, David Smalling, Jeremy Dennis, Futura and Nina Yankowitz—an immensely talented lineup if ever there was one. Also in attendance were arts patron Veronica Atkins, actress Stephanie March, entrepreneur and founder Nina Sarin Arias and Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s Joey Wölffer.

It wasn’t all honoring and auctioneering and handshaking, however. The gala dinner’s second act was yet another evening of dancing, this time to music by DJ M.O.S.

Claudia Hilda, Brian Donnelly and José Parlá

Claudia Hilda, Brian Donnelly and José Parlá. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Joseph Obozuwa, Abi Obozuwa, Norka Aron, Robert Aron and Carlos Hernandez

Joseph Obozuwa, Abi Obozuwa, Norka Aron, Robert Aron and Carlos Hernandez. David Benthal/BFA.com

Lois Duvin and Iva Kosovic Duvin

Lois Duvin and Iva Kosovic Duvin. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Joe Cyransky and Zoe Anderson

Joe Cyransky and Zoe Anderson. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Lilah Ramzi and Melissa Gottesman

Lilah Ramzi and Melissa Gottesman. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Louis Bogaert, Nicole Morales, Maria Toro, Allan Spivack, Yanina Spivack, Margarita Rodgriguez Rogers, Stanley Meek and Conchita Meek

Louis Bogaert, Nicole Morales, Maria Toro, Allan Spivack, Yanina Spivack, Margarita Rodgriguez Rogers, Stanley Meek and Conchita Meek. David Benthal/BFA.com

Jeanette Pranin and Polina Proshkina

Jeanette Pranin and Polina Proshkina. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Diane Abbey and Arthur Abbey

Diane Abbey and Arthur Abbey. David Benthal/BFA.com

Romina Greenfield, David Smalling and Arcmanoro Niles

Romina Greenfield, David Smalling and Arcmanoro Niles. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Alexis Gajwani and Emma Holzer

Alexis Gajwani and Emma Holzer. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

George Wells

George Wells. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Olivia White Palomo, Rebecca White and Rachael White Young

Olivia White Palomo, Rebecca White and Rachael White Young. David Benthal/BFA.com

Dara Tomanovich

Dara Tomanovich. David Benthal/BFA.com

George Wells and Stephanie Horton

George Wells and Stephanie Horton. David Benthal/BFA.com

ShiLei McGurr and Futura

ShiLei McGurr and Futura. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Kendall Werts and Larry Milstein

Kendall Werts and Larry Milstein. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Irina Kro Eicke and Lilah Ramzi

Irina Kro Eicke and Lilah Ramzi. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Hollis Bradley Pica, Sue Jin Seth and Bryan Ludwig

Hollis Bradley Pica, Sue Jin Seth and Bryan Ludwig. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Astrid Hill Llyod and Andrea Pemberton

Astrid Hill Llyod and Andrea Pemberton. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Judy Bellova and Armin Bellova

Judy Bellova and Armin Bellova. David Benthal/BFA.com

Brian Donnelly, Julia Chiang, Derek Diggs and Sanford Biggers

Brian Donnelly, Julia Chiang, Derek Diggs and Sanford Biggers. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Emily Onkey and Joey Wölffer

Emily Onkey and Joey Wölffer. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Couri Hay and Janna Bullock

Couri Hay and Janna Bullock. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Astrid Hill Lloyd and Nina Saran-Arias

Astrid Hill Lloyd and Nina Saran-Arias. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Sharon Coplan Hurowitz and Larry Warsh

Sharon Coplan Hurowitz and Larry Warsh. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Irina Kro Eicke and Sharareh Siadat

Irina Kro Eicke and Sharareh Siadat. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Bradley Voissem and Tyler Mazaheri

Bradley Voissem and Tyler Mazaheri. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Hollis Bradley Pica and Diego Binetti

Hollis Bradley Pica and Diego Binetti. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Irina Kro Eicke and Maximilian Eicke

Irina Kro Eicke and Maximilian Eicke. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Alexander Hankin and Eyal Arad

Alexander Hankin and Eyal Arad. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

