Salon Art + Design Executive Director Nicky Dessources On What’s New This Year

Salon Art + Design is returning to the Park Avenue Armory in New York City from November 7 to 11 for its 13th edition, now under the leadership of executive director Nicky Dessources, who succeeded Jill Bokor. When asked what we can expect from this edition, Dessources, who most recently spent ten years at Sanford L. Smith + Associates, told Observer that there will be “several exciting new elements, including innovative designs from new exhibitors, some exciting returning galleries, special design installations and a variety of engaging programs that we will announce soon.”

She added that she is “eager to bring my personal touch and aesthetic to the fair, introducing fresh perspectives while upholding the high standards for which Salon is renowned.” And renowned it is, for both its vibe and the highly curated boutique selection of fine art, designer furniture and fine glass and ceramics that is anything but fussy. “The atmosphere of the Park Avenue Armory is perfect for an event like Salon in large part because it, in itself, is a curated work of design,” Bokor told Observer in 2023.

For 2024, Salon Art + Design selected fifty exhibitors—a distinguished roster that includes first-time galleries such as Galerie Anne Jacquemin Sablon, Bossa and Ippodo. Among the returning exhibitors are some notable established names in the collectible design industry, including Gallery FUMI, Maison Gerard or NILUFAR, Bernard Goldberg Fine Arts, David Gill Gallery, Donzella Ltd., Galerie Marcilhac, Galerie Chastel-Maréchal, Liz O’Brien, Todd Merrill Studio and Twenty First Gallery.

The fair will introduce an inaugural Design & Art Advisory Council comprised of leading interior designers and art advisors such as Andre Mellone, Allan Schwartzman, Kim Heirston, Julie Hillman, John and Christine Gachot, Sara Story and others. And, as first reported by WWD, actress and avid art collector Julianne Moore has joined Salon Art + Design‘s honorary committee and will take part in a panel discussion with gallerist Evan Lobel. The fair’s extensive programming also puts new installations outside of the regular booths, showcasing in the Armory’s Drill Hall the creations of designers like Atelier FM, Victoria Yakusha Gallery, Thomas Cooper Studio and more.

Finally, this year the fair has renewed its partnership with Dia Art Foundation, which will stage an exclusive benefit hour during the opening night of the Salon, co-hosted by mother-daughter duo Nathalie de Gunzburg and Laura de Gunzburg to support Dia’s exhibition program. Proceeds from last year’s benefit are helping fund the Steve McQueen exhibition opening at Dia Chelsea this September, while funds raised this year will go toward the Duane Linklater exhibition slated for 2025.