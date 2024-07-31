Space Missions to Watch in August: SpaceX’s Busy Month With Starship and Polaris Dawn

a Progress MS-28, an automated and uncrewed cargo spacecraft, on a Soyuz 2.1a rocket to the ISS from Kazakhstan. The spacecraft will carry supplies and fuel as part of a regular ISS mission series that began in 1978. Roscosmos typically launches several Progress resupply missions each year.

The Starship will embark on its next Starship test in August following four increasingly successful launches, including a

test flight

in June where SpaceX achieved a soft landing for both the Starship and its Super Heavy booster in the ocean. SpaceX’s long-term goal for the rocket, the

largest and most powerful rocket ever built, is to achieve a rapidly reusable design where it can land back at the launch pad and be ready for another mission within days. The August launch will be the first attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster on the launch pad—rather than in water—using the launch tower’s “chopstick” arms to grab and secure the booster.