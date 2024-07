Space Missions to Watch in August: SpaceX’s Busy Month With Starship and Polaris Dawn

The first mission of China’s G60 megaconstellation will carry 18 satellites from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China. The satellites are manufactured by Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology , which announced in February that it had raised 6.7 billion yuan ($943 million) for the construction of the constellation. Space News

a Progress MS-28, an automated and uncrewed cargo spacecraft, on a Soyuz 2.1a rocket to the ISS from Kazakhstan. The spacecraft will carry supplies and fuel as part of a regular ISS mission series that began in 1978. Roscosmos typically launches several Progress resupply missions each year.

From Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX will send cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov and three NASA astronauts, Zena Cardman Nick Hague , and Stephanie Wilson , to the ISS for a six-month stay. The flight will be SpaceX’s ninth crewed mission for NASA as part of the Commercial Crew Program, started in 2020. The launch will use SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The Starship will embark on its next Starship test in August following four increasingly successful launches, including a

test flight

in June where SpaceX achieved a soft landing for both the Starship and its Super Heavy booster in the ocean. SpaceX’s long-term goal for the rocket, the

largest and most powerful rocket ever built, is to achieve a rapidly reusable design where it can land back at the launch pad and be ready for another mission within days. The August launch will be the first attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster on the launch pad—rather than in water—using the launch tower’s “chopstick” arms to grab and secure the booster.