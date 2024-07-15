The Newly Renovated Stables Bar Serves Up London’s Most Exciting Cocktails

Located just across the street from Kensington Palace and Hyde Park, The Milestone Hotel & Residences remains one of the most unique stays in London. From the carefully curated rooms that boast quirky yet design-forward themes, like the fashionable silk scarf-adorned Hermès suite and the campy leopard print Noel Coward suite, to the classic afternoon tea that features decadent bites like the signature almond-crusted chicken salad sandwich, this hotel has it all.

The Red Carnation property is also home to one of the best cocktail programs in London, which you can partake in the Stables Bar, which reopened in mid-June after a 12-week renovation.

Imagined by Red Carnation’s vice president and director of design Toni Tollman, the updated Stables Bar now features cozy corner booths, a private backroom and new equestrian artwork by Belgian artist Elie Lambert. Given the bar’s history as an actual horse stable within the original mansion house, the upscale equestrian theme is both fitting and charming. The dark wood-paneled walls, plaid accents and dark green leather booths also pay tribute to classic English style, with a clear nod to the traditional piano bars of the 1930s and ‘40s. Though the essence of the original bar remains as timeless as ever, the redesign has created more space with a brand new seating layout, a secret room and round tables, providing more opportunity for groups to enjoy privacy during special gatherings.

While the ambiance sets the scene, the cocktails, crafted by bar manager Angelo Lo Greco and his talented team, steal the spotlight. After more than eight years at Stables Bar, Lo Greco has garnered a loyal following of regulars, thanks to his passion for mixology and flair for creative cocktails.

“When I find an ingredient that fascinates me, I ask myself, ‘What is the best way to include this in a drink?’ It isn’t always in liquid form,” Lo Greco tells Observer. “This process of experimentation is exactly what excites me about mixology. I feel like a shaman, embracing the art of transformation to create memorable experiences.”

The innovative combination of flavors, methods and ingredients will inspire even the most predictable cocktail sippers to step outside their comfort zone and try one of the signature creations at Stables Bar.

While there’s no denying the comfort of the new corner booths and tucked-away tables, nothing beats pulling up a stool at the marble bar top and getting a front-row seat with Lo Greco. Upon learning guests’ favorite flavors and spirits, Lo Greco’s knowledge and expertise allow him to take patrons on a journey, often experimenting with a new concoction or putting an unheard-of twist on a timeless classic. “Beyond the bar, my love for travel fuels my creativity, inspiring me to concoct cocktails that tell stories from around the world,” says Lo Greco.

Though London boasts a plethora of noteworthy cocktail bars, the harmonious combination of quality beverages, top-notch service and a warm, welcoming atmosphere make Stables Bar a must-visit spot. “The Stables Bar is truly unique. Our legacy dates back to the late 19th century, when this location was originally the stables of the mansion house,” Le Greco tells Observer. “During the renovation planning, we were committed to preserving this heritage, which is reflected in our décor, drinks and, of course, the name of the bar. What truly sets us apart is the historical ambiance created by the original features and decor, offering guests a journey back in time while enjoying modern luxuries.”

The cocktail menu at the Stables Bar changes twice a year, during the summer and winter. However, Le Greco and his team are constantly offering pop-up menus to celebrate special events, holidays and brands, ensuring that there is always something new for even the most frequent of visitors to try. The current cocktail menu features highlights that you won’t want to miss.

The Olympia, for example, is a tzatziki-clarified cocktail topped with a bit of basil oil that yields a silky mouthfeel, while the Rooster is a one-of-a-kind creation made with a Doritos-infused Tapatio Añejo and topped with a house-made chip that rivals a real Dorito. Another favorite from Lo Greco is the Umami Sazerac, an opulent twist on the timeless classic. “The Umami Sazerac was created by my colleague Cristian Tulea, and is made with sesame oil-infused Macallan 12 Year-Old, Martell XO, nori and, as a good Sazerac requires, a sugar cube soaked in Peychaud’s Bitters with a dash of absinthe,” explains Lo Greco. “The cocktail is served over a big, diamond-shaped ice cube and adorned with edible gold leaves.”

While cocktails dominate the menu, guests can also enjoy a selection of Champagnes and vintage wines. The food menu features elevated bites such as yellowfin tuna tartare and tiger prawns created by chef Dan Putz of the hotel’s Cheneston’s Restaurant.

Whether you’re a London local or a first-time traveler, the Stables Bar offers an unparalleled drinking experience. The prime location makes it a convenient destination for anyone in the Kensington area, though the cocktails are so impressive, you might find yourself taking the Tube from across the city for a taste of Lo Greco’s craft creations.