Tech CEOs and Finance Moguls at Sun Valley 2024: So Far in Photos

This year’s Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, dubbed the annual “summer camp for billionaires,” is under full swing in the mountain resort of Sun Valley, Idaho. Yesterday (July 9), dozens of private jets carrying attendees began landing at the nearby Friedman Memorial Airport. While missing past-year big names like Elon Musk and Warren Buffett, this year’s guest list includes more than 20 tech CEOs, investors and Silicon Valley heavyweights, such as Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and the venture capitalist Ben Horowitz.
Here are the tech leaders spotted at this year’s Sun Valley so far:
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and his fiancé, Lauren Sanchez
Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta, and her husband, Tom Bernthal
Bobby Kotick, former CEO of Activision Blizzard
Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony
Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir
Tim Ellis, CEO of Relativity Space
Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo, and his wife Ingrid von Ahn
Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreesen Horowitz
Justin Kelly, CEO of Winslow Capital Management