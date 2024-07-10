Business  •  Technology

Tech CEOs and Finance Moguls at Sun Valley 2024: So Far in Photos

Sam Altman, Tim Cook and Ben Horowitz are among those spotted out the event venue at this year's Sun Valley Conference.

By

Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg and her husband, Tom Bernthal, arrive at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2024. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

This year’s Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, dubbed the annual “summer camp for billionaires,” is under full swing in the mountain resort of Sun Valley, Idaho. Yesterday (July 9), dozens of private jets carrying attendees began landing at the nearby Friedman Memorial Airport. While missing past-year big names like Elon Musk and Warren Buffett, this year’s guest list includes more than 20 tech CEOs, investors and Silicon Valley heavyweights, such as Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and the venture capitalist Ben Horowitz.

Here are the tech leaders spotted at this year’s Sun Valley so far:

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Man in grey shirt driving away in golf cart
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and his fiancé, Lauren Sanchez

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta, and her husband, Tom Bernthal

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bobby Kotick, former CEO of Activision Blizzard

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tim Ellis, CEO of Relativity Space

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Luis von Ahn, CEO of Duolingo, and his wife Ingrid von Ahn

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreesen Horowitz

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Justin Kelly, CEO of Winslow Capital Management

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

