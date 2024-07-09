Media and Tech Titans Arrive At Sun Valley 2024: In Photos So Far

Today (June 9) marks the start of this year’s Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Known as the “summer camp for billionaires,” the annual get-together has since 1983 drawn in industry leaders across media, tech, politics and finance. Each year, the wealthy and elite touch down in private jets at the nearby Friedman Memorial airport, which describes the conference as its “annual fly-in event” and today experienced delays due to flight volume.

Convening at the Sun Valley Lodge, attendees will spend the next few days networking and attending private lectures on topics like national security, health care and education.

Media and tech titans like Shari Redstone, the chairwoman of Paramount Global who just agreed to a long-awaited merger with Skydance Media; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav have already been spotted outside the event. More than 60 power players in total have been invited to the exclusive conference, which has famously been the site of deals like Comcast (CMCSA)’s acquisition of NBCUniversal, Jeff Bezos’ acquisition of the Washington Post and The Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s acquisition of Capital Cities/ABC.

Who’s been seen at Sun Valley 2024 so far?

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Shari Redstone, chairwoman of Paramount Global and president of National Amusements

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery

Barry Diller, chairman of IAC

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.