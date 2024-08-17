Art Athina Director Antonis Kourkoulos On Bringing Contemporary Art to the Cradle of Classical Culture

Greece is primarily famed for its ancient heritage, beautiful beaches and delicious food; less well known is the country’s contemporary art scene, which is vibrant and encompasses institutions like the ΕΜΣΤ National Museum of Contemporary Art Athens, leading international and Greek art galleries and a solid core group of local collectors. Greece also has its own art fair, Art Athina, an annual event organized by the Hellenic Art Galleries Association that offers opportunities for locals and visitors to discover new art and artists, creating a dialogue between the Greek and international markets and providing a platform to grow the local collector base.

The September art fair is one of the oldest in Europe and takes place each year in the historical Zappeion Mansion, which occupies an important place in Greece’s national heritage. Located in the heart of Athens, the Zappeion is a stunning Neoclassical building designed by Danish architect Theophil Hansen in the 19th Century to serve as a venue for events related to the first modern Olympic Games in 1896.

“As a boutique fair hosting seventy-one galleries, Art Athina creates an intimate storytelling experience linked to the city, its institutions and its urban and social fabric,” director Antonis Kourkoulos told Observer. “An inspiring group of young and talented curators takes over the fair’s program, each with a different focus.” The 2024 edition of the art fair (September 19-23) will include a Design Section curated by Tina Daskalantonaki, Manthos Kaloumenos and Mare Studio that showcases the best design creations from Greece and Europe. Other curated sections of the fair include “Projects,” dedicated to independent art spaces, “Video” and “Performance.” The fair also features a rich program of discussions and a section for children.

When asked about the state of the Greek contemporary art scene, Kourkoulos described it as being marked by a dynamic interplay of local and international influences. “The Greek contemporary art market is resilient and continues to innovate,” she said. “Artists and galleries are exploring new mediums and practices, reflecting global trends while maintaining a unique Greek identity. It is also characterized by dynamic growth, international engagement and a strong presence of both emerging and established artists combined with a new generation of enthusiast collectors.”

Despite the country’s economic challenges, the market has shown resiliency, which supports the fair’s forward-looking approach and embrace of digital innovation. The main strength of Art Athina, however, is the interaction between ancient and contemporary, between the art scene of today and the cultural heritage of the city and between national and international. Among the international exhibitors mounting displays this year are Enari Gallery (Netherlands), GALERIE LJ (France) and xippas (France, Switzerland, Uruguay).

“The fair is deeply connected to the city’s vibrant art community, which includes renowned galleries, important cultural institutions and the dynamic creative scene,” Kourkoulos added. “This synergy between Art Athina and Athens’ art scene makes it a significant event for both local and international audiences, contributing to the ongoing development and recognition of contemporary art in Greece.”