5 Best CBD Gummies for Children: Best THC-Free Options

CBD products have been popular among adults since they became mainstream. Consumers embraced CBD as a natural remedy to reduce anxiety symptoms, chronic pain, decreased appetite, sleep disorders and more. The list of potential health benefits seems almost endless. But if CBD gummies work for adults, what can they do to help kids? The short answer: “A lot.” In fact, CBD’s benefits for children are backed by more conclusive research compared to their adult counterparts. However, it’s important to understand CBD’s potential benefits, risks and applications on children before considering CBD gummies for kids.

5 Best CBD Gummies for Kids

Colorado Botanicals Royal CBD Neurogan R&R CBD Charlotte’s Web

How We Chose the Best CBD Gummies for Kids

As parents, we want the best for our children, and CBD gummies are no exception. Choosing the wrong CBD gummies and other products as adults can be ineffective at best or toxic at worst. With that in mind, knowing how to find the right CBD gummies for kids is exponentially more critical. Pay attention to the following key criteria before purchasing any unregulated CBD product.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Rigorous third-party testing is an essential practice of any reputable company. Introducing CBD gummies to kids without verifying their potency, THC content and purity is unbelievably risky—especially considering the effects of THC on developing brains. Always confirm that the CBD brand employs third-party testing and provides the results online.

100% THC-Free Guarantee

We typically recommend full-spectrum CBD oil, gummies and other products due to their superior cannabinoid and terpene content. Unfortunately, these still contain traces of THC. However, THC is known to cause significant issues for developing brains. Fortunately, CBD isolate and broad-spectrum products exist, which contain no THC. A CBD vendor offering a “THC-free guarantee” is a substantial green flag in our books. However, make sure to confirm this by examining the product’s third-party test results.

Brand Reputation

It’s always helpful if a brand has a large online presence with independent customer reviews to back its reputation. However, popularity and quality don’t always go hand-in-hand. Many small CBD companies could run proverbial circles around their larger competitors. They simply lack the same exposure. As a result, we don’t put too much weight on brand reputation because there are many hidden gems among the many established brands.

CBD Gummy Ingredients

The therapeutic benefits of CBD gummies can be beneficial for kids. However, low-quality CBD products can be detrimental to a child’s health, essentially defeating the purpose of CBD gummies for kids. In the interests of a child’s health, look for gummies with most (if not all) of the following criteria:

Organic, organically grown or USDA-Certified Organic

Natural flavors and colors

No artificial sweeteners

Vegan

No preservatives

Flavor

CBD gummies come in various delicious flavors, making them easy to administer to kids. However, not all gummies are alike. Some products don’t completely mask the earthy aroma that hemp plants create. Adults can ignore this as a minor inconvenience, but kids are picky and may resist taking CBD gummies.

Best CBD Gummies for Kids: Product Reviews

After extensively examining several potential vendors, we found the above brands fared the best based on our benchmarks. While the companies are ranked on our list, the right brand depends on your (or your kids’) needs.

Colorado Botanicals’ story mirrors that of many other CBD brands. It started with a spark that led to curiosity and eventually culminated in one of the best CBD companies on the market. The company’s founder became interested in CBD following a discussion with a hospital nurse. The nurse informed him of some of the potential benefits of CBD. While excited, he was equally skeptical. After some research, he noticed that—although saturated—the industry offered few quality options.

It was from this necessity that Colorado Botanicals was born in 2017. But unlike most competitors, Colorado Botanicals revolutionized broad-spectrum products. They were the only company in 2018 to offer completely THC-free broad-spectrum CBD, while most extracts in that category still contained a small amount of THC. Mastering this technique gave Colorado Botanicals a head start, allowing them to develop further and refine their process while other brands worked to catch up.

Colorado Botanicals THC-Removal Process

Most brands use a heat extraction process called degradation to separate THC from hemp plant matter. By applying the right temperature, the THC degrades into CBN, a sedating non-psychotropic cannabinoid. Unfortunately, there are two problems with this process.

First, CBD and THC vaporize at 329F (165C) and 311F (155C). Having such a close temperature difference inevitably leads to the loss of not only CBD, but also any minor cannabinoids that boil at lower heat levels. CBG, for instance, boils at 248F (120C). Some terpenes also destabilize and break apart far below THC’s decarboxylation point. In other words, the process removes THC but inevitably destroys other valuable compounds.

Second, it’s impossible to eliminate all traces of THC through heat degradation. Consequently, broad-spectrum products made using this process will contain some THC, albeit less than their full-spectrum counterparts. However, Colorado Botanicals uses a more advanced method that gently separates cannabinoids without using high heat. This allows them to eliminate unwanted compounds without sacrificing CBD, minor cannabinoids, terpenes or flavonoids.

Colorado Botanicals CBD Gummies Review

Colorado Botanicals offers a selection of excellent broad-spectrum CBD gummies. These products offer all the benefits of full-spectrum CBD, but are guaranteed to be THC-free. Children can safely consume them without ingesting any of the psychotropic substance. The brand offers three broad-spectrum CBD gummy options. Their CBD-only products come in 10 and 25 mg doses. However, they also offer soft chews for sleep, specifically formulated with CBN and other sedating plant extracts.

Each 30-piece jar is available in either orange or strawberry flavors. Of course, there are other concerns besides THC, such as artificial ingredients. Fortunately, Colorado Botanicals makes their high-quality products with all-natural ingredients. Consumers can rest assured that the products are naturally flavored and free of artificial sweeteners, preservatives, sugar alcohols or high-fructose corn syrup. To date, there are no CBD gummies made specifically for kids. However, the low-dose 10 mg option is ideal since the correct dosage for children new to CBD is going to be lower than for adults.

Return Policy

Colorado Botanicals offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on all their products. If customers are unsatisfied, they can return their opened or unopened purchase within that timeframe for a full refund. We appreciate generous return policies. They’re signs that the vendor is confident in its products. Considering Colorado Botanicals’ performance so far, this is hardly surprising.

Pros

Low dose is ideal for children

Completely THC-free

Broad-spectrum

Better terpene and cannabinoid retention

All-natural flavors and colors

No chemical additives that could affect a child’s health

Vegan

Third-party tested

Non-GMO

Organically-sourced

15% off for subscribers

Cons

Few flavor choices

Only two dosage options

We’ve covered Royal CBD before, but it’s nice to see them much higher on our list this time. Known for their slogan, “no room for mediocrity,” Royal CBD takes quality seriously. However, this is the first time we’ve addressed their CBD gummies as a possible option for children. They have a solid foundation already, using organic, non-GMO industrial hemp processed through CO2 extraction.

Royal CBD CBD Gummies Review

Royal CBD’s broad-spectrum gummies are guaranteed to be THC-free, containing a notable variety of minor cannabinoids and other plant compounds. The brand’s CBD gummies come in 25 mg doses, with only one dedicated broad-spectrum product. Although 25 mg is a good dose for adults, children shouldn’t immediately consume such a high concentration, as this could trigger side effects. CO2 extraction ensures that Royal CBD’s products contain no trace solvents, but parents can confirm this through the third-party test results provided online.

Royal CBD’s products are organically sourced and contain no artificial additives, sugars, flavors or colors. Rather than ordering by flavor, each jar contains a delicious assortment of strawberry, orange and grape flavors that are guaranteed to be a hit with kids. Unfortunately, we noticed a slight “hempy” taste, despite Royal’s excellent efforts to mask it completely. However, it barely affected the overall flavor experience.

Return Policy

Royal CBD has a restrictive return policy. Individuals can return products within 30 days. Opened items are eligible as well, but only if they’re no less than 50% consumed.

Pros

CO2 extraction

Third-party tested

Organic

Vegan

Non-GMO

No artificial flavors, colors or additives

25% discount for subscribers

Cons

Only one dosage option (25 mg)

Dosage is high for kids

Neurogan opened its doors in 2016. The European group behind the brand genuinely appreciated natural medicine, including the potential health benefits of cannabis extracts. The brand’s dedication to nature and wellness is clear. Their website makes references to ancient runes and establishing spiritual balance. Other brands take pride in their products, but Neurogan’s approach seems to go beyond pride. If anything, they revere the cannabis plant and everything CBD offers.

Neurogan CBD Gummies Review

Neurogan offers one THC-free broad-spectrum option. But at 120 mg of CBD per piece, this dose is designed for advanced adult users, not children. Flavor is also limited, with a single flavor option. However, the delicious “watermelon & wildberry” taste is still delicious and does a fantastic job of minimizing any cannabis plant aroma. As we’d expect from a holistically focused brand like Neurogan, its organically sourced gummies contain no unwanted ingredients, like artificial additives, sweeteners, simulated flavor or color.

Return Policy

Neurogan offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Customers can return opened or unopened products within that timeframe for a full refund.

Pros

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

Made with non-GMO, organically-grown domestic hemp

Competitive pricing

Excellent value

Subscribers save 25%

Highly potent

Thousands of satisfied customer reviews (on the website)

Cons

Only one dosage option (120 mg)

Dosage is far too high for kids

Founded in 2018 under “R&R Medicinals,” the company later rebranded to “R&R.” But although the name changed, R&R’s products haven’t lost their quality. “CBD that works” is their slogan, and after revisiting them, they continue to take that line seriously. Of course, clever taglines aren’t indicative of a quality brand. However, R&R isn’t all talk.

R&R is part of a small but growing number of CBD companies that source their extracts from USDA-certified organic hemp. This is the highest organic label available, and achieving it is no small feat. Customers can rest assured that only the best cannabis is used to make R&R’s CBD gummies. Using low-temperature supercritical CO2 extraction, R&R can preserve valuable cannabis compounds while eliminating trace solvents.

R&R CBD Gummies Review

R&R offers two THC-free broad-spectrum options. Customers can purchase 30 mg or 60 mg gummies. Both of these options are ideal for moderately experienced adult CBD users. However, again, the high dose makes it impractical for children. Still, this doesn’t mean the gummies aren’t phenomenal. Despite their limited flavor choices, these are some of the best-tasting gummies we’ve tried. The ring design gives the soft chews an authentic candy-like feel that would be a hit with kids (if a smaller dose was available).

Return Policy

R&R offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. However, they’re willing to work with customers, often processing returns outside that window on a case-by-case basis.

Pros

USDA Certified Organic

CO2 extracted

Third-party tested

Fun gummy ring design

No artificial flavors, colors or additives

THC-free

20% discount for subscribers

Cons

Dosage is too high for kids

Price is higher than many competitors

A frequent guest on our review list, Charlotte’s Web is a piece of CBD history. Its founders played an instrumental role in revealing CBD’s ability to treat seizures. It’s compelling that we’re examining CBD gummies for kids since Charlotte’s Web is named after a child named Charlotte Figi. The young girl had a severe form of childhood epilepsy. But, because CBD was essentially unobtainable in her home country, Charlotte and her family traveled to the U.S. to get CBD oil for their daughter. It was the only substance that helped reduce her seizures. Today, Charlotte’s Web is still going strong. They grow hemp in-house, giving them complete quality control from seed to sale. Although Charlotte’s Web uses ethanol extraction for a few products, gummy extracts are purified using supercritical CO2.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies Review

Charlotte’s Web offers a range of CBD gummy products, including broad-spectrum. Their THC-free line includes plain CBD, along with formulations for energy, sleep and muscle recovery. The plain CBD option comes in 15 mg doses, which is more appropriate for children and young adults. A 25 mg choice is also available. The only option available is a mango peach flavor, although we can’t say it’s not delicious. They did an excellent job using all-natural ingredients and colors.

However, we should point out the disclaimer at the bottom of their product page, stating that “THC Free means trace amounts less than 0.01% or 100ppm.” In other words, there may be negligible traces of THC. While it’s unlikely to intoxicate a child, THC is known to harm developing brains.

Return Policy

Charlotte’s Web offers a fairly standard return policy. Customers can send back opened or unopened items within 30 days.

Pros

Broad-spectrum

Organically-grown

Non-GMO

Vegan

Excellent flavor

30% discount for subscribers

Cons

“THC-free” doesn’t always mean “0% THC”

Expensive compared to other brands we mentioned

What are the Benefits of CBD for Kids?

CBD has a few potential benefits for children. Further research is needed to determine the extent of these therapeutic effects, but the following are notable examples.

Autism

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) affects a significant number of children (and adults). However, severe autism can lead to disruptive and possibly dangerous behaviors, along with communication problems and emotional issues, such as anxiety. However, CBD may offer some help. According to a review published by the Canadian Pediatric Society, multiple studies indicate that CBD could reduce anxiety, emotional outbursts and problematic behaviors in children with autism.

Epilepsy

The review above also mentioned CBD’s potential anticonvulsant properties. However, these are supported by clinical trials and accepted by the scientific community. Specifically, CBD was effective in treating Lennox Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome, two severe forms of childhood epilepsy that don’t respond to conventional medication. The clinical trials provided irrefutable evidence, leading GW Pharmaceuticals to create Epidiolex, the first CBD-based drug approved by the FDA.

ADHD

There is surprisingly little evidence surrounding CBD and ADHD. A few small studies were performed on adults but were far from conclusive. The most recent findings are from a 2022 self-reporting study. Researchers conducted a handful of interviews with adults who use cannabis for ADHD. Some respondents used THC, while others used high CBD cultivars. All of the subjects reported improvement in their symptoms. Evidence appears to be incredibly limited, making CBD’s relationship with ADHD a mystery for now.

What are the Best CBD Gummies to Give to Kids?

Let’s quickly review the benchmarks below.

Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

As we mentioned earlier, broad-spectrum CBD gummies undergo a process to remove THC while retaining minor cannabinoids, terpenes and other valuable plant compounds.

Brand Reputation

Industry tenure and market share are good (but not guaranteed) signs that the vendor sells quality products.

Quality of Ingredients

When giving CBD gummies to children, the products need to be as safe and healthy as possible. To that end, we look for key components like organic growing (or USDA Certified Organic), vegan and no artificial ingredients.

Flavor

A good-tasting gummy with no cannabis plant aftertaste is easier to administer to kids.

Proper Dosage

Finding the appropriate dosage is a difficult balancing act for adults and children alike. Currently, there is no specific dose associated with CBD’s therapeutic effects. Consumers need to start at the lowest dose possible and gradually titrate until they notice results.

Customer Reviews

We base this benchmark on reviews from independent forums like Reddit, TrustPilot and the BBB.

What Parents Think About CBD Gummies

Testimonials are few and far between, but the r/CBD subreddit occasionally contains comments from parents.

For example, “PrimalBotanical” writes: “CBD saved my daughter, who at 16 was completely disabled by crippling anxiety and panic attacks…It worked so well and helped my family so much…”

One of the other commenters echoed a similar experience. Reddit user “mother-hen2” explains: I give my daughter CBD it helped her anxiety immensely and she sleeps better to. Definitely try it just make sure you get a good quality brand…”

How much CBD Should Children Take?

It’s difficult to say how much CBD children need to take. Patients taking Epidiolex, for instance, require hundreds of milligrams to control their condition. Epidiolex is a prescription drug, so dosing guidelines were established for the specific issues it treats. However, when finding the appropriate dosage of CBD gummies for kids, the process is always “start low and go slow.” Begin with 2.5 to 5 mg of CBD and gradually increase it every few days until it generates results.

Is CBD Safe for Kids?

CBD was recognized as generally safe by the World Health Organization in 2016. They also noted that cannabidiol has no potential for addiction or abuse due to its non-psychoactive effects.

Can CBD Gummies Interact with Other Medications Your Child Is Taking?

CBD interacts with literally hundreds of known medications spanning a wide range of categories. CBD uses the CYP450 liver enzyme to break down and enter the bloodstream. Other medications processed by the same enzyme could increase or decrease the effects of those drugs. Speak to a healthcare professional if your child uses any prescription medications that might interfere with CBD.

What Should You Do If Your Child Experiences Adverse Effects from CBD Gummies?

If you notice any concerning adverse effects, discontinue CBD immediately. Once the CBD fully clears from the child’s system, they should quickly return to normal.

Are There Any Side Effects to Kids Taking CBD Gummies?

Fortunately, the side effects of CBD gummies are mild and typically resolve quickly. These include:

Mood changes

Increased or decreased appetite

Nausea

Diarrhea

Dry mouth

Drowsiness

How to Store Your CBD Gummies?

Cannabinoids break down when exposed to light, heat and air. To prevent CBD gummies from losing their potency, keep them at room temperature in a dry, dark place, such as a drawer or cupboard.

Conclusion

Adults have been using CBD for years. In preliminary studies, CBD has shown effectiveness as a tool to reduce inflammation, combat anxiety, reduce seizures, improve sleep quality and promote better sleep patterns. However, kids complicate things. We’re not as keen to experiment with new supplements on children, especially considering how little we know about CBD for kids. More research is needed to determine how safe and effective CBD gummies are for younger individuals. As always, speak with a healthcare provider before administering CBD to children.