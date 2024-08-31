Casa Marina is a Tropical Oasis Steeped in Classic Florida Keys Charm

Key West has long been the ultimate Florida vacation destination—it has memorable restaurants, kitschy architecture and loads of character. There’s something for everyone, whether you want to relax on the beach, get a spa treatment or go parasailing with your whole family. And now, there’s a luxury hotel that’s just as impressive as the town itself and worth coming back to year after year.

Casa Marina reopened its doors in 2023 after a $79 million renovation that kept all of the old Florida charm, but with modern upgrades that make it elegant enough for a tropical escape with an easy plane trip (one that’s about to get even more convenient after the Key West International Airport completes a $119 million expansion).

Walking into the lobby of Casa Marina, it’s evident that despite undergoing a total renovation, it has the same unique historic touches that set it apart from other getaways in the Keys, including the restored original windows and a cozy uncovered fireplace. Visitors flock to the lobby and don’t just check in; they relax, visit the bar and read local books and newspapers while waiting for their friends and family to arrive.

The hotel was built in 1920 by railroad tycoon Henry Flagler; it was meant to be a resort getaway for the ultra-wealthy to vacation at the end of their journey on his overseas railroad, which connected Key West to the rest of Florida. The railway operated from 1912 to 1935, when it was partially destroyed by the Labor Day Hurricane.

Architects Thomas Hastings and John M. Carrere, who also designed New York’s Metropolitan Opera House and the New York Public Library, worked on the hotel. Merely three days after the grand opening in 1920, President Warren G. Harding came for a visit.

This century-old landmark boasts its own natural beach, which is difficult to find at Key West hotels, which are often either landlocked or have man-made beaches. Full-service cabanas, available to book starting at $250 per day, are outfitted with fans and TVs, guaranteeing all the comforts of home. Guests can even indulge in massages in private cabanas while they listen to the waves crashing. Visitors can also order tropical cocktails from the bar, soak in the sun and then visit the adults-only pool. It’s far quieter than the other, more touristy options that surround the bustling Duval Street.

In the original building, there are terrace suites that look out over the pools and beach, and the majority of the 311 rooms and suites offer stunning waterfront views. The Lanai Suites, which have huge walk-out decks with direct beach access, are the crème de la crème of the accommodations. You can sunbathe on your personal deck or pop out for a dip in the water before returning to air conditioning and a refreshing shower. It’s well-suited for bachelorette parties, weddings and, of course, families who want to have the option of running back and forth all day long. During July Fourth, it becomes quite the bustling destination, with fireworks visible from the decks.

When it comes to relaxing after a long day at the beach, the Canary Room lobby bar is a must-visit for an after-dinner drink. It was named after Hemingway’s short story “A Canary for One,” and the drinks menu drinks pays homage to the writer. While it’s a small bar, it’s the perfect escape, with colorful floral wallpaper hand-painted by local artist Kaitlin Spain.

For dining, the waterfront Dorada restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and sunset cocktails, serving Baja-Mediterranean cuisine. At sunset, sip a drink on the rooftop or crowd around the fire pit, where you can enjoy a signature cocktail. You can also book a sunset sail and leave from the dock.

Throughout the hotel, thoughtful touches pay tribute to Key West and make it feel completely unique. Even in the gift shop, there are curated books from local bookstore Books & Books, with Key West resident Judy Blume weighing in on some of her favorites.

The Flagler Ballroom is historic in its own right, hosting everyone from Rita Hayworth and Robert Frost to Herbert Hoover and Harry Truman.

Fall is one of the best times to visit, as the town is home to the Goombay Festival in October; it’s a street party that celebrates Bahamian culture with parades, live music and Caribbean cuisine.

The Goombay Festival is followed by the famed fundraising event Fantasy Fest, where locals and visitors participate in a 10-day extravaganza much like Mardi Gras, where a king and queen are crowned. The theme changes every year, and attendees dresses up in elaborate costumes.

If you’re looking for timeless elegance within one of the most fascinating and entertaining towns in the United States, Casa Marina must be your next vacation destination. Whether you’re looking for an adventurous vacation with snorkeling gear or simply want to indulge in a massage on the beach while taking in the history of this iconic resort, Casa Marina offers something for everyone.