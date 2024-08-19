JetBlue’s Big Fall Sale Includes $39 Flights—Here’s How to Book

Summer is winding down, but instead of mourning the end of the season, it’s time to get excited about fall travel. After all, what’s better than a cozy autumnal getaway? If pricey airfare is getting in the way of your fall travel plans, don’t fret. Luckily, JetBlue agrees that affordability should not sacrifice quality, and the airline’s Big Fall Sale is here. The promo begins today, August 19, and runs through Friday, August 23. With one-way fares beginning at $39, there is no need to limit yourself when it comes to autumn jet-setting.

The sale applies to travel between September 10 and November 20, 2024, and unlike many of JetBlue’s past promos, is not limited to domestic flights. That said, flights within the U.S. are going for under $100: LAX to Fort Lauderdale from $79, JFK to Charleston from $49 and BOS to New Orleans from $79. For those who want to head across the pond this fall, now is the time to book. From New York, there are one-way tickets to Paris or London for just $249, as well as a $199 flight to Dublin. Never seen the Louvre or Big Ben? Do both for under $500, all while experiencing the best fall weather. Considering how expensive airfare is as of late, this is a welcome departure from the prices that never seem to dip below $1,000.

The Big Fall Sale extends to JetBlue vacation packages as well. Score a round-trip ticket from New York to Savannah, including two nights at a hotel, starting at $152, or LAX to Boston, with two nights at a hotel, for $292. We have our eyes on the Cabo package: $419 for a round-trip flight from LAX and a two-night stay.

The deal excludes travel on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and applies to the lowest available fare (usually Blue Basic, JetBlue’s basic economy ticket, which means you’ll need to pay extra to bring a carry-on suitcase).

Whether you’re a homebody in desperate need of new scenery or a seasoned globetrotter, these deals are hard to pass up. Act fast, because the opportunity to book one of these discounted flights ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 23.