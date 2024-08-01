Tableside Theatrics, Glamour and Great Food: José Andrés Opens Bazaar Mar on the Las Vegas Strip

Chef José Andrés is known for his sensational Spanish cuisine, larger-than-life restaurants and unparalleled creativity. Though he has more than 30 restaurants scattered around the world, Las Vegas is already home to four Andrés establishments, and on August 7, will welcome the chef’s latest creation: Bazaar Mar. Located at The Shops at Crystals, Bazaar Mar is the seafood-driven counterpart to Bazaar Meat, focusing on shareable tapas accompanied by a Spanish-led wine list and innovative craft cocktails. “We first created Bazaar Mar in Miami, which opened to great success. I’m very happy it’s now alive again in Las Vegas!” Andrés tells Observer. “At Bazaar Mar, we are exploring new depths of the ocean, bringing guests along as we dive deep and explore what the sea has to offer.”

In true Las Vegas fashion, Bazaar Mar’s avant-garde food menu will match the theatrical and ocean-inspired atmosphere of the restaurant, designed by Spain’s Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio. “Las Vegas holds a very special place in my heart when it comes to food. In addition to being able to see and taste so much in a single place, it is the people who work in this city—from chefs to the bartenders, to servers, to dishwashers, to hosts,” says Andrés. “They truly put hospitality and showmanship at the center of everything they do. It is a place for new chefs to realize their dreams, and for those of us who have been doing this for a while, to bring our cooking to people visiting from all around the world.”

When it comes to the food at Bazaar Mar, expect unique twists on classic Bazaar dishes along with a plethora of new seafood creations. “One thing on the menu that I’m really excited about is our tableside fish presentations. We want to give guests the experience of visiting a market in Spain, where you see a display of beautiful fish, you put something on the scale, and you bring it home,” Andrés tells Observer. “Here, however, we’ll bring it to the kitchen and serve it however you prefer: grilled, fried, sashimi-style or baked in a crust of salt, before breaking it down for you right at your table. You’re in Vegas, people…enjoy the show!”

There will be an abundant raw bar featuring oysters and other shellfish, but a couple of the most anticipated dishes are the Cobia “Rosa” Ceviche with “rose” of leche de tigre, nasturtium leaf, sweet potato and corn nuts, and the Bluefin Tuna and Fried Egg with chu-toro sashimi, quail eggs and soy dashi. Enjoy all of these creations while taking in the surrounding atmosphere, which includes a custom seaside mural, 3D vegetable tiles, an upside-down orange tree and seafood-inspired artwork.

Though Andrés is the star of the show, he also has a dedicated, talented team backing his ever-growing endeavors. Sam Bakhshandehpour, CEO of José Andrés Group, is at the forefront of Andrés’ supporters, while also being one of his biggest fans. “What I’ve always admired about José is the fact that he is one of the truest and most real humans you’ll ever meet,” Bakhshandehpour tells Observer. “He is 100 percent authentic—he truly walks the walk.”

Like all of the other restaurants within the José Andrés Group, Bazaar Mar will showcase the critically acclaimed chef’s creative genius, all while shedding light on the breadth and reach of the entire Bazaar Collection. “This will be the first Bazaar restaurant to really showcase the beauty and diversity of seafood,” Bakhshandehpour says. “It is a very special concept, and you’ll get to see the mastermind put some incredible gastronomic takes on very classic tapas dishes.”

Given the Bazaar Collections’ knack for grandiosity and opulence, The Shops at Crystals is the ideal location for this unapologetically luxurious addition. “This is the first project we’re doing with our partner, Simon Properties. We struck a deal a year or two ago to launch with them, and we specifically chose this project as our first for a number of reasons,” explains Bakhshandehpour. “The collection of retail that they’ve assembled here is the ‘who’s who.’ They don’t cut corners. It’s the ultimate pinnacle of luxury when it comes to retail, and their DNA is so aligned with our DNA when it comes to delivering exceptional experiences to guests.”

Of course, no dining experience at a Bazaar establishment is complete without a cocktail. Daniel Grajewski, the group’s senior director of wine and beverage, has curated an interactive and show-stopping cocktail list to enhance your experience. “Daniel has an exceptional team that spends so much effort on all of our cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.” Bakhshandehpour tells Observer. “The precision that goes into the sourcing of the ingredients, the techniques used in the cocktails and the playfulness of the presentation are all a huge part of what makes our drinks stand out. Our mixology experience will be completely on par with our food.”

Though Bazaar Mar is the more formal, designated restaurant, guests will also have the option to pop into the brand-new Bar Centro, which will be opening in tandem with Bazaar Mar. Located on the mezzanine, Bar Centro will serve coffee and baked goods throughout breakfast and lunch, but in the afternoon, guests can pull up a chair and kick back with expertly crafted cocktails and elevated caviar-focused bites.

“I love the fact that we have two distinct experiences that are tied together,” says Bakhshandehpour. “I’ve been going to Vegas for 20 years, and I can tell you, as far as I’m concerned, there isn’t another coffee experience that comes close to what our team is going to deliver for Vegas.” Whether you’re a local looking to spend a day at The Shops or an out-of-town tourist hoping to get the full José Andrés experience, Bar Centro’s all-day design allows you to transition from day to night without interruption.

As the entertainment capital of the world, there’s no denying the heavy tourist presence in Las Vegas. For Andrés and his team, however, making a lasting impression amongst locals and neighbors is just as important. “We take so much pride in catering to locals and being a local destination,” says Bakhshandehpour. “I love the Vegas community and I can’t speak highly enough as to how incredible the locals have been in supporting all of our restaurants.”

This highly anticipated debut is set to be one of the most exciting openings of the year, making it a must-try for travelers, locals and loyal José Andrés fans alike.