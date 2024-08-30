Gardenista Debuts a Ready-to-Serve Take on Matsuhisa Aspen’s Famous Cocktail

It’s hard to beat the indulgence of unwinding with a cocktail at home, but even the most talented of amateur mixologists can have a hard time recreating restaurant-worthy craft concoctions. A pre-bottled cocktail solves all those issues, whether you’re a skilled at-home bartender or a drinks novice. On September 1, fans of Matsuhisa’s famous cocktail, the Gardener, will be able to sip the concoction at their leisure via Gardenista—a first-of-its-kind bottled cocktail brand, founded by a team of hospitality and spirit experts.

Gardenista will initially debut in Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee, with a larger launch to follow, bringing its herbaceous and slightly spicy flavor profile to cocktail lovers nationwide. “The Gardener was created roughly 10 years ago as a product of the endless pursuit of innovation delivered through fresh, high-quality ingredients and inventive flavors that Matsuhisa is known for,” Jason Merz, Gardenista’s director of market, tells Observer. From the Kardashians to Leonardo DiCaprio, A-listers from all sectors of showbiz have been known to visit Matsuhisa and try the Gardener.

“Inspired by that magic, we knew we had to capture the essence of this cocktail and share it with cocktail lovers everywhere. That’s how Gardenista came to be,” Gardenista founder Kevin Berg tells Observer. “It’s our way of bottling that unforgettable experience—a unique, ready-to-enjoy cocktail that truly stands out.”

Made from a distinct blend of green herbs, fresh lime juice and jalapeño, Gardenista follows the Gardener’s same recipe and uses clean, simple ingredients with bold flavors to set the standard for craft cocktails. “In a sea of sameness, Gardenista stands tall,” Merz says. “It features the finest garden flavors, including green herbs and ginger, combined with fresh lime juice and a kick of sweet heat from organic cane sweetener and jalapeño pepper.” Gardenista is intended to be versatile in its serving options; whether you prefer it shaken, on the rocks or served in a spritz, this convenient cocktail is ideal for any occasion.

Gardnesita is made by hand and is available in three different spirits options: vodka, tequila and bourbon. Each liquor brings a different touch to the recipe, with vodka yielding a crisp finish, tequila pairing perfectly with the zesty lime and bourbon providing a tangy twist and warm undertone. Depending on the spirit, this 15 percent ABV beverage varies between 95 to 150 calories per serving. “Gardenista chose vodka, tequila and bourbon because they are the most widely enjoyed spirits in America, making them the most approachable options for introducing this new cocktail to a broader audience,” Merz explains.

Whether you’re looking to give your favorite Aspenite the perfect gift or simply want to spruce up your bar cart, the sleek bottle adds a beautiful pop of green to any space. “Every detail of Gardenista was carefully considered to fully represent such a thoughtfully crafted cocktail,” says Merz. “The custom bottle was designed with luxury and elegance in mind, mirroring the unique character of the cocktail itself.” The clear bottle allows the emerald green liquid to shine through the glass, while the white linen label pays homage to Aspen with a silhouette of the town’s iconic mountain range.

Though the Gardener is on the menu at most Matsuhisa restaurants, Aspen was the ideal location for it to flourish thanks to its mountainous backdrop, crisp air and grounding ambiance. “Aspen is a place where nature and authenticity are not just celebrated, but revered. The city’s adventurous spirit and sophisticated crowd found a natural connection with the unique and bold flavors of the Gardener,” Merz says.

While Chef Nobu himself is not involved with the launch of Gardenista, Matsuhisa’s influence is ever-present, ensuring the product stays true to the inspiration and flavors of the Gardener. Having undergone nine months of product development and 48 different iterations, Gardenista remains deeply connected to its origins, capturing the essence of the original cocktail while expanding its reach with a whole new audience and in a brand new format.

Whether you’re hosting an at-home dinner party or craving a trip to Matsuhisa Aspen minus the airfare, Gardenista is changing the way we do mixology. Simply open the bottle, pour a glass and enjoy flavors of ginger, cilantro and thyme in every sip as you imbibe with ease from the comfort of your own space. “When people ask, ‘What’s that green drink?’ it’s more than just a question,” explains Berg. “It’s an invitation to join us on this journey. Gardenista is about celebrating life, no matter where or who you are.”