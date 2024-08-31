5 Space Missions to Watch in September: Busy Month on ISS While Polaris Down Delayed Again

SpaceX finished August with a record number of Falcon 9 missions, and the Elon Musk-led space company isn’t slowing down. A highly anticipated mission in September will be the Polaris Dawn private crewed mission, which was just postponed from this week due to unfavorable weather conditions. If it does commence eventually, the mission will fly four crew members, commanded by the billionaire Jared Isaacman, further into space than humans have traveled in more than 50 years. In addition, SpaceX has a satellite mission and a routine crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) scheduled for September.

On Aug. 29, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched a New Shepard rocket from its West Texas spaceport, sending six people to suborbital space. It was Blue Origin’s eighth crewed flight with the New Shepard rocket, designed to fly the company’s suborbital space tourism program. The crew included entrepreneur Nicolina Elrick, university professor Rob Ferl, businessman Eugene Grin, cardiologist Eiman Jahangir, entrepreneur Ephraim Rabin and 21-year-old college student Karsen Kitchen, who made history as the youngest woman in space.

Here are five space missions to watch in September 2024: