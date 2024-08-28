Lifestyle  •  Fashion

All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival

All the most exciting sartorial moments from the 2024 Venice Film Festival red carpet.

By
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
The Venice Film Festival has begun—get ready for 11 days of some of the best red carpet fashion of the year. WireImage

While last year’s Venice Film Festival was a quieter, more subdued occasion than usual due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, the 2024 iteration is expected to bring the usual array of A-list filmmakers and celebrities to the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido for a week and a half of premieres, screenings and parties.

Isabelle Huppert is the 2024 jury president, and this year’s cinematic line-up is packed with some of the most anticipated movies of the year. Todd PhillipsJoker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as is Luca Guadagnino’s Queer (with Daniel Craig and Jason Schwartzman), Pablo Larrain’s Maria (starring Angelina Jolie) and Halina Reijn’s Babygirl (Nicole Kidman), among many others. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, screened out of competition, will open the festival.

Along with plenty of must-see films, the stars also bring their sartorial best for the glamorous film festival in Venice, Italy, strutting down the red carpet in fashionable designs—this is, after all, the very event that brought us couture moments like Florence Pugh’s dazzling black glitter Valentino ensemble at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, along with Zendaya’s custom leather Balmain dress in 2021 and Dakota Johnson in bejeweled Gucci.

The 81st annual Venice International Film Festival kicks off on August 28 and runs through September 7, which means a whole lot of high-fashion moments are headed for Lido. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sigourney Weaver. Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

in Chanel

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Jenna Ortega. Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

in Dior 

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Winona Ryder. WireImage

Winona Ryder

in Chanel

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Catherine O’Hara. Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

in Oscar de la Renta

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Justin Theroux. Getty Images

Justin Theroux

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Arthur Conti. WireImage

Arthur Conti

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci. Getty Images

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci

Bellucci in Vivienne Westwood 

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Privé

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Isabelle Huppert. WireImage

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande. Getty Images

Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Taylor Russell. WireImage

Taylor Russell

in Chanel

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Zhang Ziyi. WireImage

Zhang Ziyi

in Armani Privé

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Patti Smith. Getty Images

Patti Smith

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Amy Jackson. WireImage

Amy Jackson

in Alberta Ferretti 

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Izabel Goulart. WireImage

Izabel Goulart

in Ermanno Scervino 

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Poppy Delevingne. Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Paola Turani. Getty Images

Paola Turani

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Barbara Paz. Getty Images

Barbara Paz

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sveva Alviti. Getty Images

Sveva Alviti

in Armani Privé

