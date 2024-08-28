All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival

While last year’s Venice Film Festival was a quieter, more subdued occasion than usual due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, the 2024 iteration is expected to bring the usual array of A-list filmmakers and celebrities to the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido for a week and a half of premieres, screenings and parties.

Isabelle Huppert is the 2024 jury president, and this year’s cinematic line-up is packed with some of the most anticipated movies of the year. Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as is Luca Guadagnino’s Queer (with Daniel Craig and Jason Schwartzman), Pablo Larrain’s Maria (starring Angelina Jolie) and Halina Reijn’s Babygirl (Nicole Kidman), among many others. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, screened out of competition, will open the festival.

Along with plenty of must-see films, the stars also bring their sartorial best for the glamorous film festival in Venice, Italy, strutting down the red carpet in fashionable designs—this is, after all, the very event that brought us couture moments like Florence Pugh’s dazzling black glitter Valentino ensemble at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, along with Zendaya’s custom leather Balmain dress in 2021 and Dakota Johnson in bejeweled Gucci.

The 81st annual Venice International Film Festival kicks off on August 28 and runs through September 7, which means a whole lot of high-fashion moments are headed for Lido. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Sigourney Weaver

in Chanel

Jenna Ortega

in Dior

Winona Ryder

in Chanel

Catherine O’Hara

in Oscar de la Renta

Justin Theroux

Arthur Conti

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci

Bellucci in Vivienne Westwood

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Privé

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga

Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande

Taylor Russell

in Chanel

Zhang Ziyi

in Armani Privé

Patti Smith

Amy Jackson

in Alberta Ferretti

Izabel Goulart

in Ermanno Scervino

Poppy Delevingne

Paola Turani

Barbara Paz

Sveva Alviti

in Armani Privé