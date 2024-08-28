All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival

While last year’s Venice Film Festival was a quieter, more subdued occasion than usual due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, the 2024 iteration is expected to bring the usual array of A-list filmmakers and celebrities to the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido for a week and a half of premieres, screenings and parties.
Isabelle Huppert is the 2024 jury president, and this year’s cinematic line-up is packed with some of the most anticipated movies of the year. Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as is Luca Guadagnino’s Queer (with Daniel Craig and Jason Schwartzman), Pablo Larrain’s Maria (starring Angelina Jolie) and Halina Reijn’s Babygirl (Nicole Kidman), among many others. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, screened out of competition, will open the festival.
Along with plenty of must-see films, the stars also bring their sartorial best for the glamorous film festival in Venice, Italy, strutting down the red carpet in fashionable designs—this is, after all, the very event that brought us couture moments like Florence Pugh’s dazzling black glitter Valentino ensemble at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, along with Zendaya’s custom leather Balmain dress in 2021 and Dakota Johnson in bejeweled Gucci.
The 81st annual Venice International Film Festival kicks off on August 28 and runs through September 7, which means a whole lot of high-fashion moments are headed for Lido. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival.
Sigourney Weaver
in Chanel
Jenna Ortega
in Dior
Winona Ryder
in Chanel
Catherine O’Hara
in Oscar de la Renta
Justin Theroux
Arthur Conti
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci
Bellucci in Vivienne Westwood
Cate Blanchett
in Armani Privé
Isabelle Huppert
in Balenciaga
Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande
Taylor Russell
in Chanel
Zhang Ziyi
in Armani Privé
Patti Smith
Amy Jackson
in Alberta Ferretti
Izabel Goulart
in Ermanno Scervino
Poppy Delevingne
Paola Turani
Barbara Paz
Sveva Alviti
in Armani Privé