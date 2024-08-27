The Best Off-Duty Fashion at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

The 2024 Venice Film Festival officially kicks off on August 28, but A-listers have already arrived in Lido ahead of the 11-day extravaganza. While the couture looks spotted all over the red carpet never fail to impress, attendees always make the most of their time in the Floating City and don what might be some of the best street style ensembles of the year.

When the filmmakers and celebrities aren’t attending premieres, screenings and official fêtes, they’re enjoying all that Venice has to offer, and they’re doing so in style—the Venice Film Festival is where you’ll find some of the best off-duty looks, because is there really any better backdrop than that of a Venetian gondola?

While last year’s Venice Film Festival was a somewhat sleepier event due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, the 2024 edition is back in full force, with highly anticipated movies including Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, and Pablo Larrain’s Maria, starring Angelina Jolie, set to premiere.

The 81st annual Venice Film Festival runs from August 28 through September 7, so get ready for 11 days of incredible fashion. Below, take a look at the best off-duty looks from all your favorite stars at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Jenna Ortega

in an Alessandra Rich blazer

Angelina Jolie

in Christian Dior

Moran Atias

Sigourney Weaver

in Chanel

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci

Izabel Goulart