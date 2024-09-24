2024 New York Film Festival Preview: The Best Movies & Biggest Events

Every year at the turn of the season, New Yorkers get the chance to see some of the most notable movies of the year at the New York Film Festival. As always, the 2024 edition of the Lincoln Center-centric fest has plenty of eclectic picks, ranging from early awards favorites to the more actively abstract. Plus, unlike last year’s, the 62nd edition of NYFF will be unencumbered by the actor’s strike and promises to have lots of talent on hand for Q&As, special introductions, and more.

Can’t miss movies

The festival’s lineup is divided into a few different sections, with the Main Slate and the Spotlight films being the flashiest. Nickel Boys serves as the opening night film, having already set the Telluride Film Festival on fire with its unique point of view and its portrayal of an abusive reform school. Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, it’s a must-see movie and a great way to kick things off this Friday, September 27th. Plus, the opening night showings at the glorious Alice Tully Hall will feature appearances from cast members like Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Daveed Diggs.

NYFF62 closes things out with the exclusive North American premiere of Blitz, the newest narrative feature from director Steve McQueen. The film unfolds during the London Blitz of WWII, starring Saoirse Ronan as a single mother who gets separated from her son during the mayhem.

Of course, there’s lots to see in between the opening and closing nights too. Luca Guadagnino’s second movie of the year, Queer, is stopping at NYFF, featuring an inspired performance by Daniel Craig. The buzzy Maria Callas biopic Maria is also on the schedule, allowing cinephiles and opera fans alike to get a look at Angelina Jolie’s rich portrayal of the legendary soprano. Other exciting titles include Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths, David Cronenburg’s The Shrouds, Guy Maddin’s Cate Blanchett-starring Rumours, and The Friend, starring Naomi Watts and Bill Murray—all of whom will be on hand for Q&As throughout the fest. A few major movies have already sold out festival screenings (e.g., Cannes winners Anora, All We Imagine as Light, and Emilia Pérez), but the most dedicated film fans still have the chance to snag day-of rush tickets.

For those who might want to delve a little deeper in the offerings, the Currents and Revivals sections of the festival’s slate provide a look at where cinema is going—and where it’s come from. This year’s Revivals include restored and visually enriched copies of films like Hellraiser and Robert Bresson’s unsung Four Nights a Dreamer. NYFF also does the admirable work of bringing in older films from countries with less of a cinematic infrastructure, including the Senegalese Camp de Thiaroye and The Sealed Soil, the earliest surviving Iranian film directed by a woman. Meanwhile, the Currents offer several short film series, Canada’s Oscar submission for Best International Film, and an intriguing documentary about James Baldwin’s time in Paris. Truly, there’s something for everyone.

Get the VIP experience

NYFF has numerous exclusive offers for anyone who wants to be a patron of the cinematic arts. The highlight? Orchestra seats to the US premiere of the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late and an invitation to the post-premiere private reception for the cast and crew (Elton John is confirmed to make an appearance). A similar screening and reception package is available for Queer, and the Closing Night presentation for Blitz boasts the same combined with premium seating reservations, a dedicated NYFF host, and chances for photo-ops. Special VIP passes are still available too, giving patrons the opportunity to sit in on the invitation-only Opening Night, Centerpiece, and Closing Night screenings—and providing dozens of tickets that can be used throughout the festival.

Fun for film fans

One of the most exciting announcements out of NYFF is that the beloved Criterion Closet is city-bound. The miniature shopping venue has been made mobile, and lovers of foreign films, black and white classics, and impressive box sets can make their DVD selections a la Willem Dafoe or the Daniels. There’s sure to be a line around the block to get into New York Film Festival’s hottest commodity.

The fest is also putting on a NYFF62 version of Cinephile Game Night, a fun, free event for anyone with a brain geared towards movie trivia. Prizes include tickets to sold-out screenings, but there’s plenty to play for (likely including some festival merch, such as this year’s poster designed by David Byrne).

The 62nd New York Film Festival runs from Friday, September 27th to Monday, October 14th and tickets are on sale now. Additional screenings will be announced as the festival goes on (the last few days are reserved for “encore” showings of the fest’s most popular titles), so be sure to keep track of your most anticipated movies.