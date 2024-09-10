A-List Agent Rich Paul Is Behind Sotheby’s Latest Contemporary Curated Sale

A month ago in Munich, superstar singer Adele confirmed she was engaged to longtime boyfriend Rich Paul, introducing an entirely new audience to the A-list sports agent known as ‘the King Maker,” whose roster includes Odell Beckham Jr. and LeBron James and spans talent in the NBA, WNBA, NFL and MLB. But off the court and outside the stadium, Paul’s outsized influence extends into the worlds of design, popular culture, entrepreneurship, entertainment and art.

His 2023 memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, was a New York Times best-seller. He co-founded ADOPT, a creative agency focused on sports, wellness and technology, and launched Klutch Athletics with New Balance. He serves on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s board. And he reportedly advises his high-profile clients to collect art—or even to invest in it.

“One of the things I do is take my clients around to these museums and these galleries to help them better understand that there are more areas to park your finances in than just clothes and shoes and cars,” Paul notably said on a panel at last year’s Invest Fest.

Art is something that has brought Paul, an established and knowledgeable collector, a lot of joy and fulfillment. His collection includes works by Kehinde Wiley, Mark Bradford, Derrick Adams, Ernie Barnes, Sam Gilliam and Henry Taylor, and his art world associates include L.A. gallerist David Kordansky. “What began as a fascination with fashion evolved into a deeper appreciation for how art mirrors my personal journey and worldview,” he said via Sotheby’s. “It’s not just about visual appeal—its true value lies in the emotional impact it has on experiences and feelings.”

Now Paul, whose collection is built around the work of prominent Black American artists, will curate the latest edition of Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated sale, a special bi-annual auction that invites cultural tastemakers to curate a selection of post-war and contemporary works of art showcasing their unique taste. Past Contemporary Curated contributors have included actor Robert Pattinson, Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura and Miami Heat’s Kevin Love, as well as Oprah Winfrey, Swizz Beatz, Cynthia Erivo and Karlie Kloss.

Paul’s take on the Contemporary Curated auction collection highlights several Black American artists central to his own collection and to his work highlighting representation on LACMA’s board. Standout lots include Sam Gilliam’s Cielo with a high estimate of $800,000, Mark Bradford’s mixed-media collage Tina with a high estimate of $1,200,000 and Frank Bowling’s Sinon with a high estimate of $150,000.

The live auction, presented in partnership with Silversea, will take place at Sotheby’s New York on September 27. Prior to the sale, the nine lots handpicked by Paul will be on view starting on September 21.

“My role as a curator is about more than just assembling a collection,” Paul said. “It’s about fostering a deeper appreciation for art and using my platform to educate and inspire others, creating a legacy of thoughtful engagement.”