From Riviera Chic to Silver Screen Icon: Alain Delon’s Greatest Sartorial Moments

On August 18, 2024, the world bid adieu to Alain Delon, the French cinema icon whose five-decade career left an indelible mark on both film and fashion. Born on November 8, 1935, in Sceaux, France, Delon’s journey to Hollywood stardom was as unconventional as his style. After a tumultuous youth that included a stint in the French Navy, Delon stumbled into acting almost by accident. His breakthrough came in 1960 with René Clément’s Plein Soleil (Purple Noon), where he embodied the charming sociopath Tom Ripley with a coolness that would become his trademark.

At 88, Delon’s passing marked the end of an era, but his influence remains as fresh as a newly pressed shirt. Rising to fame in the 1960s, Delon wasn’t just another pretty face in the crowd of nouvelle vague cinema; he was a walking master class of men’s style. From his collaborations with visionary directors like Luchino Visconti and Jean-Pierre Melville to his off-screen romances with icons like Romy Schneider, Delon’s life was as stylish as the characters he portrayed.

Delon’s approach to style was quintessentially French—a smashing blend of understated sophistication and effortless cool that made even the simplest outfit look like it belonged on a magazine cover. He had a knack for making tailored suits look as comfortable as pajamas and casual wear appear worthy of a red carpet. It was this ability to blur the lines between formal and relaxed that set him apart and influenced generations of men to rethink their wardrobes.

What made Delon’s style truly iconic wasn’t just the clothes themselves, but the way he wore them. There was an air of nonchalance, a studied carelessness that suggested he had simply thrown on whatever was at hand—and yet, somehow, it always looked impeccable. This was the magic of Delon: he made style look effortless, as if great taste was simply part of his genetic makeup.

As we look back on Delon’s life and career, spanning over 80 films and numerous business ventures including, at one point, his own fragrance line, it’s clear that his impact on style was as significant as his contributions to cinema for crafting a visual language of cool that would be spoken for decades. Let’s take a stroll through Delon’s sartorial greatest hits, from his early days as the “male Brigitte Bardot” to his later years as a venerated icon of French culture.

Plein Soleil (1960)

As Tom Ripley, Delon turned heads and stole scenes in crisp white shirts and tailored trousers as he galavanted around Italy’s dreamy coast. His casual elegance in this film, inspired by American writer Patricia Highsmith’s novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, set the tone for his career, proving that sometimes, the simplest outfits make the boldest statements. Who knew sociopathy could look so fine?

Cannes Film Festival (1961)

Delon headed to the 1961 Cannes Film Festival to promote his Italian-French film The Joy of Living. He arrived in the French Riviera in a light gray suit so sharp it could cut glass, paired with a slim dark tie. This appearance solidified his status as a style icon, showing that he could dominate a red carpet as easily as he commanded the silver screen. The red carpet never knew what hit it.

Rehearsal-ready with Romy Schneider (1961)

Delon epitomizes casual sophistication alongside actress Romy Schneider during theater rehearsals for a French adaptation of ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore in Paris. His shearling-collared jacket adds a touch of rugged elegance to his menswear look, while the dark turtleneck underneath provides a sleek contrast.

At Home in Beverly Hills (1964)

Delon showcased his off-duty style in a casual yet put-together denim look, with an unbuttoned collar and perfectly fitted trousers. Even at home, he was ready for his close-up.

Filming Paris brûle-t-il? (1966)

Even in war-torn Paris, Delon managed to look like he stepped out of a fashion magazine. His ability to maintain style in the midst of cinematic chaos showcased his versatility as both an actor and a fashion icon.

Photoshoot in St. Tropez (1966)

Captured with his wife Nathalie and son Anthony, the Delons turned a family vacation into a master class in coordinated cool. Sporting coordinating Western outfits, they elevated “twinning” to an art form. It’s as if they were auditioning for the role of “World’s Most Stylish Family”—and needless to say, they got the part.

Family man finesse (1969)

Delon proves that fatherhood doesn’t cramp one’s style as he arrives at the Tintin et le Temple du Soleil premiere. Sporting a sharp black overcoat and turtleneck, he exudes coolness while shepherding young Anthony as if it came out of a noir film, and not a comic book adaptation.

La Piscine (1969)

In La Piscine, Delon showed that even by the pool, one could maintain a debonair mystery. His tailored swimwear and casual resort wear elevated beachwear to an art form, showing that style doesn’t take a vacation. His secret? Elegant tailoring and a healthy dose of ennui.

At the airport (1970)

A young Delon epitomizes the glamour of international travel in a crisp white suit. The ensemble is complemented by a striped tie and pocket square, while his Louis Vuitton luggage adds a touch of luxury. Here, Delon demonstrates that airport style was invented long before the term existed.

On set of Le Cercle Rouge (1970)

While filming Le Cercle Rouge (his second time working with Jean-Pierre Melville; 1967’s Le Samouraï was the first), Delon proves that even between takes, style never sleeps. Sporting a light jacket over his signature black turtleneck, he stands out against his co-star Yves Montand’s white suit and Mireille Darc’s quintessentially 70s ensemble.

Screening of Zorro (1975)

Delon embraced the ’70s with panache during a viewing of his film Zorro. Sporting a light sport coat over a black shirt, he added a dash of mystery with aviators and a newly grown mustache. Delon looks like he’d just stepped out of a fashion spread—the mustache was just the icing on this gateau.

Deauville Film Festival with Canine Companion (1976)

Delon showcases his casual cool at the Deauville Film Festival, proving that even man’s best friend can be a stylish accessory. His layered look—a dark cardigan over a chambray shirt and jeans—shows off the relaxed ‘70s vibe, while maintaining that Delon elegance.

Ungaro Haute Couture Fashion Show (1994)

Appearing with Rosalie van Breemen at the haute couture show for Parisian brand Ungaro, Delon demonstrated his enduring style in a navy double-breasted jacket. His open-collared shirt and pocket square showed that even as trends changed, Delon’s eye for detail remained sharp.

Inauguration of Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris (2014)

In a dapper charcoal grey suit, Delon proved that his movie star style icon status was timeless. The patterned tie and crisp pocket square showed that even in his later years, he hadn’t lost his flair for subtle sophistication.

Cannes Film Festival (2019)

Receiving an Honorary Palme d’Or, Delon showed that true style, like fine wine, only gets better with age. Dressed in an impeccable tuxedo, he brought tears to eyes—including his own—as he accepted the award from his daughter, Anouchka Delon.

Delon’s legacy is a reminder that true style isn’t about following trends, but about wearing your personality on your (expertly tailored) sleeve. He showed us that confidence is the best accessory, nonchalance is a superpower and that sometimes, the most stylish thing you can do is make it look like you’re not trying at all. So here’s to you, Monsieur Delon—may we all aspire to look half as good while giving half as many damns.