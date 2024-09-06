10 Best CBD Oils: Best for Pain, Sleep & Anxiety of 2024

Often imitated but never duplicated, Colorado Botanicals tops our list of the best CBD oil from all the leading CBD brands we’ve examined. However, nine other companies offer CBD oil products at comparable quality to most cannabidiol extracts sold online—albeit not quite on par with Colorado Botanicals. With the industry constantly changing, so do our rankings. Below is our updated list of the ten best CBD oils to buy in 2024 after reviewing hundreds of CBD products.

Choosing the right full-spectrum, isolate, or broad-spectrum CBD oil is a huge undertaking that could result in costly disappointments. This is particularly important in an industry that is so underregulated and where many companies use similar marketing strategies.

The good news is that we’ve researched for you and vetted the best CBD oil to buy in 2024. Whether you’re looking for the best full-spectrum CBD oil, the best CBD oil for pain, or the best CBD oil for everyday use, our reviews will help you purchase with confidence.

Below is our 2024 list of the ten best CBD oils to buy in 2024.

Best CBD Oil to Buy in 2024: Ranked

Each of our selected vendors offers some excellent CBD tinctures. It’s easy to find the best full-spectrum, isolate, or broad-spectrum cannabis plant extracts, whether you want to use CBD for pain, relaxation, anxiety or anything else.

Colorado Botanicals – Best CBD Oil & Highest Rated Fab CBD NuLeaf Naturals – Best Whole Plant Tinctures CBDistillery – Best CBD Isolate Tinctures Lazarus Naturals – Best by Price and Value

Bluebird Botanicals – Quality CBD Oil

Bonus Reviews

6. PlusCBD Oil

7. Charlotte’s Web – Best CBD Oil for Beginners

8. Medterra – Best With THC

9. Joy Organics

10. Cornbread Hemp

Best CBD Oils

Many factors go into our list, including the cannabinoids and terpenes involved. To objectively identify the best CBD brands on the market, we focus on specific benchmarks or milestones. As a result, we provide an objective analysis of the best CBD oils available. Ultimately, it depends on the customer’s needs. Some people want a better overall hemp extract, while others zero in on a few “dealbreakers.” We’ll address these factors and more.

Third-Party Lab Testing

As CBD is unregulated, it’s critical to get third-party lab reports to confirm that the CBD oil is free of heavy metals, pesticides, solvents and microbes. Additionally, there are concerns about mislabeling.

Lab tests confirm information such as:

Cannabinoids and terpenes

Quality

CBD per serving

Total CBD per bottle

Flavor

While scientific evidence may support the efficacy of cannabidiol and other cannabis sativa plant extracts, the flavor can be tough to overcome. But while some consumers may dismiss it as a normal “hempy” taste, it can also indicate trace solvents and substandard purification methods.

Brand Reputation

Brands can gain a reputation in many different ways. A CBD company with a long history is more likely to offer a better experience than a company just getting off the ground—emphasis on “likely.” We’ll see shortly how bigger isn’t always better. In addition to product quality and customer service, we vet vendors through independent reviews. Brand credibility is greatly enhanced by a large amount of mostly positive feedback. When an overwhelming majority of customers have recommended CBD products, there’s a good chance clients will enjoy them as well.

Extraction & Purification

CBD hemp oil manufacturers typically use three extraction methods. They are as follows:

CO2 Extraction

Alcohol

Hydrocarbon (propane or butane)

Despite their pros and cons, CO2 is the safest and best method for extracting CBD, but it is also the most expensive. Additionally, ethanol extraction has some drawbacks, and hydrocarbon extraction is the worst method for extracting CBD. However, the last two extraction methods may leave trace solvent traces behind.

Transparency

Transparency is a rare thing in many industries. Knowing where a CBD product comes from is essential since individuals regularly consume it. Organic hemp plants produce the best CBD oils, whether full-spectrum hemp extracts, broad-spectrum oils, or isolates.

“Organically-grown,” “organic” and “certified organic” are commonly used by CBD companies to describe their hemp sources. Although these labels differ slightly, they imply that hemp farmers do not use synthetic pesticides or chemical fertilizers. With the right genetics, hemp plants produce more potent cannabinoids and terpenes, generating more essential cannabis compounds.

Blind Product Testing

The most scientifically reliable way to evaluate CBD tinctures is through blind product testing. Our goal is to be objective, but human nature makes that difficult. Blind product testing is effective at removing that human variable. We stripped identifying features from over 40 CBD oil vendors, including labels and designs, so our CBD oil testers could avoid bias.

We’ve also dug a little deeper into the top brands:

Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

Source of hemp

CBD oil extraction method

Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Overall pricing and value for money

Whole plant CBD or CBD isolate

Return Policy and Guarantee

Best CBD Oil Reviews: Our 2024 Recommendations

The CBD hemp oil market has a lot of competition, making it hard for untrained eyes to determine what CBD oil is best. We, on the other hand, believe that the product falls on a quality spectrum.

As we review the best CBD oils in 2024, remember that the brands on our list are not necessarily the best for everyone. What you find most effective determines the “best” CBD brand. Our list is a guideline, with any of the following brands being excellent choices.

1. Colorado Botanicals – Best CBD Oil & Highest Rated

Why Colorado Botanicals Made Our List of the Best CBD Oils to Buy in 2024

Based on our objective criteria, Colorado Botanicals carries the best CBD oil in general because of the quality of their CBD oil extract, the feedback from our blind product testing, third-party lab reports, customer service, and more.

Brand Highlights

While other brands make the cut for being “high-quality,” Colorado Botanicals raised the bar higher. They caught our attention with their unique extraction and purification process that we haven’t seen with all the companies we’ve vetted. Colorado Botanicals understands not only cannabis science but pharmaceutical technology science that allows them to separate compounds using low heat. In the process, they retain these much-needed beneficial compounds, such as terpenes, that other manufacturers fail to do.

They’re recommended by Forbes, Discover Magazine and LA Weekly for the quality of their products. We also awarded them as the Best CBD Company of 2024.

A quick overview:

60-Day Free Returns

Over 3,500 reviews on Trustpilot and their website

Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and organic CBD

Proprietary and unique purification process

Organically grown hemp

Easily accessible Third-Party Lab Reports

Potency options are 10, 25, 50, and 100mg of CBD per serving

Offers both Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum products

Many discount options are available, including Subscribe and Save 15%

A short quiz to help find the right CBD product

About Their CBD Oil

Colorado Botanicals offers the most potent, well-manufactured CBD we’ve seen. Although not a budget brand, they managed to find an excellent balance between value and quality. Learn more about their CBD oil below.

CBD Potency & Pricing

Colorado Botanicals offers CBD oils in 30 mL bottles ranging from 300 to 3,000 milligrams of CBD. These range in price from $29.99 to $199.99, depending on the potency:

300mg (10mg/mL)

750mg (25mg/mL)

1,500mg (50mg/mL)

3,000mg (100mg/mL)

CBD Types

Colorado Botanicals offers full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options, giving CBD users the choice between a small amount of THC or THC-free products.

Flavor(s)

Individuals have limited flavor options, with the only two available being peppermint or unflavored.

Colorado Botanicals Purification Method & THC Removal Difference

Colorado Botanicals understands pharmaceutical technology. They apply this knowledge to separate cannabis compounds using a proprietary low-heat process. In turn, they retain these much-needed beneficial compounds, such as terpenes, that other manufacturers fail to do.

Most companies use a degradation process to remove THC. This involves heating the plant extract until the THC evaporates. Unfortunately, this can also harm minor cannabinoids and terpenes, weakening the final product.

Colorado Botanicals, on the other hand, uses a gentle separation process that, unlike degradation, won’t destroy valuable compounds. However, it comes at extensive costs, lower yields, and a chemical engineering background.

Targeting Terpenes: The Colorado Botanicals Difference

Terpenes are oily compounds found throughout the plant kingdom. They also may offer health benefits to humans when ingested or inhaled. Colorado Botanicals is one of the few brands that were found with a third-party lab report on their terpene profile, proving their hemp extract contains terpenes. Here is a screenshot of a recent lab report:

Here are three noteworthy terpenes:

Beta-Caryophyllene

Despite being a terpene, beta-caryophyllene still binds with the CB2 endocannabinoid receptors. It is believed it may help curb inflammation and pain in the peripheral nervous system, based on an August 2020 study from Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Bisabolol

A less common cannabis terpene, bisabolol, could pack a serious therapeutic punch. One 2009 review in the Journal of the American Oil Chemists’ Society noticed a variety of possible applications it may help with, including:

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-tumor

Antibiotic

Analgesic

Linalool

Linalool stands out as a rare terpene, showing it may hold anti-seizure benefits—but that’s far from everything. According to prominent cannabis researcher Ethan Russo in a 2017 edition of Advances in Pharmacology, linalool may show promises in other roles, like:

Sleep aid

Antidepressant

Anti-anxiety

Analgesic

Discounts Offered

Colorado Botanicals provides two discount programs:

15% for subscribers

15% discount Assistance Program for emergency workers, first responders and educators

Return Policy

Colorado Botanicals offers an excellent return policy. Customers can return opened or unopened products within 60 days, with shipping included.

Pros and Cons of Colorado Botanicals

Overall, Colorado Botanicals more than earned its top spot.

Pros

Very effective CBD oil

Highly recommended by many top reviewers

60-Day Free Returns

Excellent customer service and fast responses

Carries Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum CBD Oils

Non-GMO, organic, vegan, and gluten-free

No artificial ingredients

Uses Organic MCT Oil rich in Omega 3, 6 & 9 in its CBD oils

Cons

Good value, but it may be out of some budgets

Only two flavor options

Visit Colorado Botanicals

We’ve given Fab CBD stellar rankings in the past. It’s good to see that they haven’t run out of steam. Established in 2017, the company has since gained traction on the hemp-derived CBD market for its CBD oils and other fantastic products. Over the years, the brand went from an obscure startup to the public spotlight. Fab has been featured in major publications and supported by the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Overall, Fab has been—and always will be—a respected brand in the growing CBD market.

Brand Highlights

Unsurprisingly, Fab CBD’s hemp isn’t exposed to chemical fertilizers, pesticides or other contaminants.

CO2 extracted

Organically grown

No chemical herbicides, pesticides or fertilizers

Non-GMO

All-natural

Good flavor selection

Excellent potency range

Full-spectrum

About Fab CBD Oil

Fab CBD’s hemp is organically grown on Colorado hemp farms. They use CO2 extraction to process their products and conduct third-party tests through ProVerde, a reputable lab that performs tests for many CBD vendors. We noticed that Fab CBD oil is more expensive than many competitors. However, this high quality will inevitably come with a premium.

CBD Potency & Pricing

Each 30 mL bottle is available in 600 (20 mg/mL), 1200 (40 mg/mL) and 2400 mg (80 mg/mL), offering a range of dosage options for beginners and advanced consumers. However, the products are pricey, at $59.99, $99.99 and $129.99, respectively.

CBD Type(s)

Fab CBD exclusively uses full-spectrum extract, which they guarantee contains less than 0.3% THC.

Flavor(s)

Fab CBD is available in unflavored, citrus, mint, vanilla and berry, which is more options than many competitors.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Despite its media exposure, Fab CBD lacks independent customer feedback. However, the brand’s Google reviews paint a promising picture.

For instance, user “Tyrannicide” says: “There’s a reason this was in Forbes as the best CBD company in the U.S. Been with them for three years without a miss…Do yourself a favor: Try them out.”

“Jessica Pasene” praised the products and customer service, saying: “Great product and great staff! I ordered the salve for my mom’s joint pain and some citrus oil for myself. My order actually got lost in the mail but Aimee was very responsive and sent me a new order. The FB group is pretty informative and interactive, good information there for those looking to learn about the products. I am pretty new to CBD myself but appreciate the quality of the products and the friendly staff.”

Return Policy

Fab CBD gives customers 30 days to return opened or unopened products. However, customers must cover return shipping, unless it’s a defect or error by Fab.

Pros and Cons

Pros



Third-party tested

Full-spectrum

CO2 extracted

All-natural

Medium to high potency options

Organically grown

Multiple flavors

30-day guarantee

Cons

No broad-spectrum options

Expensive

Visit Fab CBD

3. Nuleaf Naturals – Best Whole Plant Tinctures

NuLeaf Naturals may not be our top contender, but it came very close. This brand follows many of the best practices we’d expect for our Number One pick.

Brand Highlights

The excellent NuLeaf Naturals products are hugely popular, with many verified positive reviews. NuLeaf Naturals has grown from whole-plant CBD to include other products as well.

Some key points:

60mg/mL

CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD, and delta-8, and delta-9 THC are also available

Sourced from organically-grown hemp

Full-spectrum CBD

20% discount for subscribers

Free 2-3 day shipping

About NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil

Since its inception, NuLeaf Naturals has emphasized purity and whole-plant goodness, steering clear of inferior CBD isolate products in favor of full-spectrum.

CBD Potency & Pricing

NuLeaf Naturals offers plain CBD oil in several sizes. However, the concentration remains the same at 60mg/mL. Customers can purchase larger volumes for better value, ranging in price from $49.00 to $249.00 as follows:

900mg

1800mg

3,000mg

6,000mg

CBD Types

In line with its strict whole-plant values, NuLeaf adheres to full-spectrum cannabis plant extracts. While this is arguably the best approach from a therapeutic standpoint, THC content is a concern for some.

Flavor(s)

As of this review in 2024, none of NuLeaf’s CBD oils are flavored.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

NuLeaf is an excellent option for those needing raw, whole-plant products. “Just the basics” should be the brand’s motto, but this is far from bad. Sometimes, the simplest options are the best.

Unfortunately, that philosophy doesn’t work for all CBD users. Specifically, people trying to avoid THC won’t be able to purchase from NuLeaf. But those who do are quite satisfied.

For instance, TrustPilot user Frank Hogan says: “I have used three or four different CBD oils Full Spectrum using Hemp flowers with good results. But I have NuLeaf Naturals and another bottle next to it…I always Grab NuLeaf Naturals. It just works Better !!! True Full spectrum…It works all over !!”

Meanwhile, Justin Nukem writes: “Excellent service and products. For premium CBD oils, try NuLeaf Naturals! NuLeaf is now part of my dietary supplements.”

Discounts Offered

20% for buying two products

25% with the purchase of three items

20% discount for subscribers

Assistance program for low-income households, veterans, first responders and more

Guarantee

NuLeaf Naturals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all unopened products. However, customers have to pay for shipping, which can take up to two weeks for the refund to complete.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Third-party tested using Botanacor – the same lab as our top vendor

High cannabis compound retention

Organic hemp

No artificial ingredients

Huge selection of other cannabinoid products

Cons

Extremely expensive

No THC-free options

Only a 10% discount for subscribers

No returns on opened products

No flavors offered

Visit NuLeaf Naturals

4. CBDistillery – Best CBD Isolate Tinctures

CBDistillery is another excellent choice, with products appealing to health-focused customers.

Brand Highlights

Seeing the influx of subpar CBD products could be confusing, CBDistillery decided to take action. By making its extracts cheaper and educating the public, the company wants to make “cannabidiol” (and “CBDistillery”) a household name.

A few key points about CBDistillery:

Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate products

Sells oils, topicals, softgels, and isolates

Options with flavors and without flavors

U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

Price is excellent

About CBDistillery CBD Oil

CBDistillery’s oils come in full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate “THC-free” forms. Unfortunately, they employ ethanol as their extraction method, which raises concerns about trace solvents.

Nonetheless, their products are third-party tested. Furthermore, the inexpensive nature of older purification techniques allows vendors to pass those savings to their consumers.

CBD Potency & Pricing

CBDistillery CBD oil is available in 500, 1,000, 2,500, and 5,000mg dosage options per 30 mL bottle.



Concentrations are as follows:

17mg/mL

33mg/mL

83mg/mL

167mg/mL

CBDistillery beats everyone else for potency at a staggering 167 milligrams of CBD per milliliter. Best of all, customers can buy this oil at an excellent value, ranging from $24.50 to $240.

CBD Type(s)

CBDistillery offers full-spectrum and isolate “THC-free” options.

Flavor(s)

None available.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Joining the industry in 2016, CBDistillery grew significantly over the years. Today, it stands as an example of potency and quality. The range of full-spectrum and isolate options extends beyond just CBD, providing a veritable buffet of amazing wellness products. Unfortunately, we were unable to find any significant recent independent reviews.

Discounts Offered

Subscribers can save 30% on every order.

Return Policy

CBDistillery offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on all products, whether open or not.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD products are available

Tested by a third-party

Surprisingly low price for what they provide

You get a 25% discount when you subscribe

Certified by the United States Hemp Authority

High potency

Cons

There are no flavor options

Solvents may be left behind after ethanol extraction

Visit CBDistillery

5. Lazarus Naturals – Best by Price and Value

Another big contender we want to recognize is Lazarus Naturals for its excellent balance between value and quality.

Brand Highlights

Lazarus Naturals opened its doors in 2014 with the slogan: “Effective, not expensive.” They stick to that philosophy and sell CBD products that do the job without harming customers’ wallets. In a further commitment to quality and credibility, Lazarus Naturals is a member of the American Herbal Products Association and the Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association.

Some key points:

Assistance Program

Focus on organic and sustainable manufacturing/farming

Lab tests easily accessible

Frequent sales and discounts

Ethanol extraction

About Lazarus Naturals CBD Oil

Unlike most brands on our list, Lazarus Naturals uses ethanol extraction rather than any form of conventional or low-temperature CO2 extraction. The company offers full-spectrum CBD and THC-free isolate products. The former is suspended in organic hempseed oil and MCT, while the latter contains coconut oil only.

CBD Potency & Pricing

As implied by its title on our list, Lazarus Naturals offers some excellent, potent products at a surprisingly affordable price. Unfortunately, those prices are limited to a 30 mL 1,500mg option and a 120mL 6,000mg choice. The prices are $40 and $120.00, respectively—which is an amazing value considering both have a 50mg/mL concentration.

CBD Types

Lazarus Naturals caters to full-spectrum fans while offering isolates to those who prefer a THC-free option.

Flavor(s)

Lazarus Naturals offers three flavor options

Strawberry lemonade

Peppermint chocolate

Unflavored

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Lazarus Naturals has received moderate reviews, with the negative onces focused on occasional customer service issues. However, the majority of independent feedback is positive.

For instance, Erin Rass of Trustpilot says: “They are the by far the best company, in both the quality of their product and integrity of their business model, I’ve found for CBD. I was ready to give up on CBD and on a whim decided to try one more brand. You can taste the terpenes and I love that they do everything from growing to packaging on-site. It also incredibly generous that they offer a discount to low-income people and veterans. I recommend them to everyone and will be a lifelong customer for both myself and my dogs.”

“Jan M.” also cites impressive results, writing: “Their products work great for my arthritis pain and to help me sleep. Their orders come well packaged and quickly even when using the free shipping option. Prices are reasonable and their website is easy to use for ordering compared to other companies I’ve tried.”

Discounts Offered

As of the writing of this review, NuLeaf offers the following discounts (although they can’t be stacked):

20% off the first order when customers sign up for newsletters and e-mails

Occasional bundle deals

Assistance program for low-income households, veterans, and individuals with disabilities

Guarantee

Lazarus Naturals offers a very lenient 90-day return policy. Customers can get a refund for opened or unopened merchandise, regardless of the reason.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum and THC-free isolate options

Excellent value

Nice flavor

Generous return policy

Cons

Ethanol extraction is an inferior method

Limited flavor options

Issues with shipping and customer service

Visit Lazarus Naturals

We’re happy to see PlusCBD on our list again. It’s one of the most long-standing brands on the market, opening its doors in 2014. The fact that this vendor persists to the present day—especially with the regulatory storm before 2018—speaks volumes about their product quality.

PlusCBD says its hemp products are “the most reliable hemp extracts on Earth.” While a lofty claim like that is hard live up to, PlusCBD tries its best to meet those expectations.

Brand Highlights

PlusCBD was created by CV Sciences, which specializes in dietary supplements. That knowledge gave the brand a desperately needed advantage during the chaotic pre-2018 Farm Bill era. Unlike most domestic CBD companies, PlusCBD buys its hemp from the European Union, where hemp needs to contain less than 0.2% THC by dry weight. EU regulations are also much tighter than in the U.S., so this hemp is arguably safer.

Hemp sourced from the highly-regulated European Union

Organically-grown

CO2 extracted

Third-party tested

Innovative pump dispensing system

Useful articles and educational materials

About Plus CBD Oil

PlusCBD’s oil bottles quickly caught our eye. Unlike every other vendor we’ve covered, PlusCBD oil doesn’t use pre-filled syringes or droppers. Instead, the products use a pump for quick, precise dosing.

CBD Potency & Pricing

The brand’s CBD oil is available in 250, 750 and 2000 mg doses. However, the 250 mg option contains 30 mL, while the others are 55 mL. Priced at $35.99, $63.99 and $89.99 respectively, these oils offer decent value. However, the higher dose options are skewed by their larger bottles. When broken down, the concentrations are 8, 14 and 37 mg/mL, so the value is skewed. Nonetheless, these are excellent options for beginner and intermediate users.

CBD Type(s)

PlusCBD uses full-spectrum extract in all of its oils, so there may be some THC. However, because EU hemp has even less THC than its American counterparts, customers can rest assured that the levels are minimal.

Flavor(s)

PlusCBD oil is available in unflavored or peppermint.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

PlusCBD boasts an impressive 4.0 out of 5 stars across 4,500 reviews on TrustPilot, making them one of the highest-rated brands we’ve covered.

The reviews speak to PlusCBD’s quality. One user, aptly named “A satisfied customer,” enjoyed the brand’s CBD oil, saying: “I’ve been taking sublingual CBD drops for several years now…Easy and secure ordering, reasonable pricing, and prompt delivery from a reputable company keeps me a repeat customer. Being able to see Plus CBD Oil’s third-party testing results puts my mind at ease. Not all products work for all people, but this product, thankfully, works for me.”

“Angie” commented on the valuable educational tools on PlusCBD’s website: “Fantastic explanations of what CBD is, how it differs from THC, their different strengths and suggested uses. The website is full of information. The products themselves are exactly what I expected – well packaged with clear labeling.”

Return Policy

PlusCBD offers a standard 30-day return window. However, customers are responsible for paying return shipping.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum

Hemp is more regulated in the EU

CO2 extracted

Third-party lab tested

Organically-grown

No artificial ingredients

Handy pump makes dosing easy and mess-free

Good for new and intermediate dosage needs

Cons

750 and 2000 mg options are diluted by their volume (55 mL as opposed to 30 mL)

No broad-spectrum options

Less value compared to other brands

Visit +PlusCBD

7. Charlotte’s Web – Best CBD Oil for Beginners

Despite not ranking high on our list, Charlotte’s Web has a strong reputation among CBD users.

Brand Highlights

Charlotte’s Web came into the spotlight after an eight-year-old girl named Charlotte Figi noticed an improvement in her seizures after consuming Charlotte’s Web’s CBD oil. As a result, attention was renewed, and the FDA eventually approved a CBD drug called Epidiolex. All things considered, Charlotte’s Web is arguably one of the most influential CBD brands in cannabis history.



Some other considerations include:



Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum options are available

U.S. Hemp Authority certified

Organically-grown

Whole-plant

About Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil

Most of Charlotte’s Web’s hemp extract comes from CO2 extraction. However, their “Original Formula” employs ethanol, which is slightly inferior in terms of safety.

CBD Dosage and Pricing

CBD is available in doses of 17, 25, 50, and 60mg per mL at prices ranging from $59.99 to $119.99. Charlotte’s Web tests its oils, but this is done in-house. Consequently, it’s difficult to verify the objectivity of their lab reports.

CBD Type(s)

Charlotte’s Web exclusively uses full-spectrum hemp extract in its CBD oil.

Flavor(s)

Available in Mint Chocolate, Lemon Twist, Orange Blossom, and Natural Olive Oil flavors.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Overall, Charlotte’s Web has a legendary reputation.

Discounts Offered

Subscribers and veterans receive a 15% discount on every order.

Return Policy

Customers can return used or unused products within 30 days.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Can be found in nearly every CBD store

Has been in business longer than any other CBD company

There are full-spectrum and CBD isolate tinctures available

Veterans and subscribers receive a discount

The company is currently in good standing with several regulators

It has a decent maximum potency

Carry Mint Chocolate, Lemon Twist, Orange Blossom and Natural Olive Oil flavors

Cons

It is challenging to locate lab results

The tests shown were performed other than by a third-party

Lab tests did not reveal any terpenes

Visit Charlotte’s Web

8. Medterra – Best With THC

The CBD tincture options provided by Medterra CBD are the largest we have seen. Although Medterra isn’t perfect, it still deserves our attention.

Brand Highlights

With Medterra, you’ll never run out of choices. Before you start, here are a few things to consider:

An entertaining and informative “Do’s and Don’t’s” video for beginners

Blog contains news and information about the CBD industry

Isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum tinctures

Subscribers receive a 15% discount

Rewards for referrals and point systems for discounts

Disabled individuals and veterans receive discounts

About Medterra CBD Oil

Medterra may have only been around since 2017—a newcomer compared to many established companies. Nonetheless, their flair for flashy marketing and quality CBD oil contributed to exponential growth. Their hemp extract products are CO2 extracted and subjected to third-party analysis, proving the CBD oil safe and pure.

CBD Potency and Pricing

Depending on the tincture, potency options are 16, 25, 33, and 100mg/mL. Prices start at $39.99 for the 500mg (16mg/mL) oil and reach $132.99 for the 3,000mg (100mg/mL) option.

CBD Type

Medterra caters to all consumer needs, offering full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate oils.

Flavor(s)

Available in Citrus, Strawberry Mint, and Unflavored.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Medterra has been featured in several mainstream publications and boasts nearly 10,000 verified five-star reviews. The wide selection and reasonable prices make Medterra a one-stop shop for those seeking relief or general wellness.



Mark Dibuono of Trustpilot expresses his satisfaction after a customer service hiccup, saying: “As a long time customer, I appreciate the quality of their products. I had an issue with a posted price that was at least initially not honored, but this company did the right thing and rectified the situation. Overall an excellent source for CBD products.”



Trustpilot user “LT” praises the brand’s pet products: “I recently purchased their Joint Support CBD Pet Chews and it has helped my fur babies so much! I’ve seen a drastic difference in their energy and movement since giving them these CBD pet treats. It was very easy to place my order and the shipping was fast.”

Discounts Offered

Medterra offers 15% off all orders for subscribers, veterans, and disabled individuals.

Return Policy

Every order has a 30-day money-back guarantee, with shipping covered in most cases. However, the process can be a bit bumpy, as evidenced by some feedback.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD oils available

Veterans, people with disabilities, and subscribers receive a 15% discount

Independently analyzed

Choose from Mint Chocolate or Citrus flavors

Exceptional value

High-potency (up to 100 mg/mL)

Cons

Low terpene content

Visit Medterra

Joy and Todd Smith—a husband and wife team—founded Joy Organics in 2018, right in time for the Farm Bill that federally legalized industrial hemp. It’s easy to see how much time and effort Joy Organics puts into its products. Their hemp grows in pristine conditions, backed by the much-sought-after USDA Organic Certification. Natural health is the Smiths’ passion, which is clearly reflected in the brand’s CBD oil and other products.

Brand Highlights

Because Joy Organics uses USDA Certified Organic hemp, customers can feel safe knowing it’s the best source. But organic hemp isn’t the only thing Joy brings to the table.

CO2 extracted

USDA Organic Certification

90-day return policy

Loyalty program

Subsidies for eligible individuals

Third-party tested

30% discount for subscribers

About Joy Organics CBD Oil

Joy employs an advanced proprietary CO2 extraction technique to avoid leaving trace solvents—an issue with ethanol and hydrocarbon methods. To maintain the integrity of valuable cannabis compounds, Joy Organics gently separates cannabinoids using liquid chromatography. This is superior to heat diffusion, which is known for destabilizing and destroying some cannabinoids.

CBD Potency & Pricing

Each 30 ml bottle comes in 900 (30 mg/mL), 1350 (45 mg/mL) and 2250 mg (75 mg/mL) variations, priced at $59.95, $79.95 and $99.95, respectively. These are all excellent doses for intermediate and advanced consumers. However, people new to CBD would benefit from a lower, cheaper option to start with.

CBD Type(s)

Joy Organics offers broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oil. However, their full-spectrum option contains 1 mg of THC per serving. While this isn’t enough to cause intoxication in most adults, it’s above the 0.3% THC limit.

Flavor(s)

The brand’s broad spectrum CBD oils come in three flavors: “Orange Bliss,” “Summer Lemon” and “Tranquil Mint.” An unflavored option is also available.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Joy Organics doesn’t have a huge presence on independent review sites. However, TrustPilot offered some phenomenal insight.

For instance, “Tamara” says: “Superior product line! I use or have used nearly every product. I love the gummies, Oil and creams! I’ve been a customer for over two years now and regularly share/recommend to family and friends.”

Meanwhile, “Cynthia” praised the brand’s customer service: “My review is for the customer service of this family-owned company, and not the CBD products. I couldn’t try them due to a possible interaction with a medication I take. I had bought three bottles of their gummies before learning I can’t use them. I emailed them late night, and the next day I received a super quick, very friendly email back approving the return and providing a prepaid shipping label. They also refunded the full credit back to my card immediately, which I really appreciated. Their CBD products are good quality made with hemp grown in the USA and there are really positive reviews on their website.”

Return Policy

Joy Organics offers a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

USDA Certified Organic

CO2 extracted

Third-party lab tested

Highly potent

Excellent flavors

30% discount for subscribers

Cons

Full-spectrum oil contains more than 0.3% THC

Expensive

Not suitable for new users

Visit Joy Organics

Another new entry, Cornbread Hemp opened its doors in 2018. But despite their late entry into the industry, this small family-run operation quickly made a name for itself.

Brand Highlights

Cornbread Hemp isn’t the first CBD company to use USDA Certified Organic hemp. However, they were – at least according to them—the first brand in Kentucky to use certified organic hemp.

Grown in the Bluegrass Basin, this area contains nutrient-rich soil that births some of the best cannabinoid and terpene-rich hemp available. Extracted using sugarcane ethanol, this method adds flavor to the hemp, setting it apart from conventional ethanol extraction.

USDA Certified Organic Hemp

Sugarcane ethanol extraction

Lab tested

First of its kind in Kentucky

Subscriber discounts

Loyalty points program

About Their CBD Oil

Cornbread Hemp offers a small selection of CBD oils, all with well over 0.3% THC per serving. Similar to Aspen Green, Cornbread is embracing the higher-THC formula. The brand has three CBD oil options. Two are organic full-spectrum, and the third is organic distillate. All contain a small amount of THC.

CBD Potency and Pricing

Cornbread’s products are decently priced and within reach of most budgets. Available in 375, 750, and 1,500mg, prices range from $34.99 to $74.99.

The full-spectrum 375 and 750mg options contain 1mg of THC per serving, while the 1,500mg variation has 2mg of THC.

Similarly, the 375 and 750mg distillate options contain the least THC, at 0.5mg per serving. The 1,500mg CBD distillate has 1mg of THC.

CBD Type(s)

Cornbread offers distillate and full-spectrum options.

Flavor(s)

Cornbread Hemp offers no flavor options at this time.

Customer Feedback and Reviews

Cornbread may represent a paradigm shift in CBD. Most hemp supplement suppliers try to minimize THC, but a growing number continue to embrace it.

Although the THC levels are small, they’re large enough to potentially affect some individuals or show up on a drug test. We appreciate the value of whole-plant hemp extract products, but we’d like to see Cornbread Hemp expand its line to include low-THC or THC-free options.

Still, THC hasn’t stopped many people from enjoying Cornbread’s products. The vendor has spectacular reviews on Trustpilot, averaging 4.1 stars out of 5.

“WolfMomma” writes: “I have done about 4 orders now. I have tried all the topicals, gummies, and the oils, even the pet formula for my 8yr old giant breed dog. I haven’t had any problems with ordering, shipments, or packaging…I was blown away with the quality and potency. Zero side effects, which lends to the quality. My issues with chronic pain, and inflammation were definitely alleviated with the edibles and topicals. I noticed that with continued daily use on my dog’s food, her painful, stiff knees were less of a problem for her. I will continue to keep Cornbread Hemp on my list of reputable online sellers.”

Discounts Offered

20% discount for subscribers

Sign up for an account to save 25%

30% discount for veterans, first responders, low-income individuals, teachers, medical professionals and students

Return Policy

Cornbread hemp provides a 30-day guarantee on opened or unopened products. Customers can issue a return for a full refund.

Pros and Cons

Pros

USDA Certified Organic and Gluten Free

Full-spectrum and distillate

Excellent customer satisfaction

Third-party tested

Discounts for subscribers and certain eligible groups

Affordable

Cons

No THC-free options

Only three oils

No flavors

Ethanol extraction may leave trace solvents

Visit Cornbread Hemp

Best CBD Oil Rating Comparison

Average CBD Price Per Milligram (MG)