Canaves Epitome Is a Santorini Standout

When most people think of Santorini, images of classic Cycladic architecture and whitewashed buildings come to mind. And that is, indeed, an accurate depiction of much of the Greek island; the main villages are overflowing with closely packed white hotels and homes, along with plentiful blue-domed churches. To outsiders, the sea of white might seem to be uniform, but if you happen to mention this to a local, you’re likely to be informed that many of the hotels and business actually feature a variety of very distinct milky-adjacent hues.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Whether due to my laughably horrendous vision or tourist’s perspective, I personally found the vast majority of these whitewashed buildings to be nearly identical (and there’s nothing wrong with a postcard-worthy view), which made my arrival at Canaves Epitome all the more intriguing. From the moment you get a glimpse at the hotel, it’s clear that the property is a rather unique entity on the island. First of all, it’s set apart from the cluster of accommodations in the main towns, about a five-minute drive from Oia’s promenade, lending itself to a more private, secluded guest experience. Built from volcanic rock, the hotel largely features a grey, black and stone color palette, embracing an open, earthy ambiance that luxuriates in what is so rare in Santorini—actual space, and a break from the aforementioned all-white-everything.

“Back when we first had the idea for Epitome, people thought we were crazy for building in Oia, off the caldera,” Canaves marketing director Markos Chaidemenos told Observer on a recent trip to Epitome. “We made a big bet that people would want to use this space, with the privacy, the garden and with access to Oia. But it’s still away and set off, so you have private space, but you also have access to the village.” It’s a bet that has definitely paid off—here’s what to know about Canaves Epitome.

What’s the background here?

Canaves Epitome opened in 2018; it’s part of Canaves Collection, a family-owned and operated luxury hotel portfolio in Santorini. Yiannis and Anna Chaidemenos were among the first to bring hotel tourism to the once-sleepy fishing village of Oia; in 1985, they transformed 17th-century wine waves into upscale hotel rooms and opened Canaves Oia (it has now been rebranded as Canaves Ena). The husband and wife duo have since expanded their hospitality footprint on the Greek island; today, the collection includes five distinct properties: Canaves Ena, Canaves Oia Suites, Canaves Sunday, Canaves Epitome and Canaves Elefas Villas. It’s a truly family-oriented business; the collection is now run by the Chaidemenos’ sons, Markos and Alexandros.

Ena, Oia Suites and Sunday are all located along the Caldera cliffs in Oia, among many of the other luxury Santorini hotels, while Elefas Villas is situated near Fira, the other main town on the opposite side of the island. While each of the four hotels has its own unique style and dining concepts, they’re all mostly in line with that classic all-white Santorini minimalism.

Epitome, on the other hand, is located in Ammoudi, a bit further away from the hustle and bustle of the oft tourist-filled villages. The sunset-facing property is close enough to the main Oia promenade, but not so much that you’re inundated with hoards of people the moment you step foot outside of the hotel. Instead, Epitome offers something in short supply in Santorini—privacy and space. That, and some really great sunset views that you can capture without lining up among hundreds on the caldera.

How’s the atmosphere?

The emphasis on privacy and space is evident throughout the hotel; there are two separate infinity pools, both with plenty of sun loungers and seating, and the public spaces are spread out enough that you don’t need to worry about bumping into other guests at all times. Unlike hotels stacked atop each other in the towns, there are actual spacious grounds at Epitome, which are filled with centuries-old olive trees and flora, not to mention a garden that grows much of the produce used in the gastronomic restaurant. The whole vibe is laidback yet undeniably luxurious, with an emphasis on the Grecian island surroundings—all the decor, for example, is sourced from local masons, including the crockery and linens.

What are the rooms like?

The hotel is composed of 53 rooms and suites, all of which are outfitted with either a private pool or plunge pool, with views of the Aegean Sea for a picture-perfect backdrop. The accommodations are a lesson in airy, elegant minimalism, with low-slung wood-accented beds, cream-colored stone floors and a neutral color palette of tans, whites and grays. Details like gently-curved headboards and domed doorways add a softness to the spaces.

I was booked into the Hideaway Pool Suite, and while the earthy interiors were delightful, it was what stood beyond the sliding glass doors that was the real showstopper. Opening up the shades in the morning revealed a pristine view of the dazzling blue sea, while evening sunsets were, for lack of a less cliché word, magical. The majority of the rooms are equipped with private outdoor space; mine was furnished with day loungers, a long table that could have comfortably seated a party of six (or in my case, just me, a computer and an arsenal of SPF). Those traveling with families or larger groups, however, might be partial to the villas, which range in size from one to five bedrooms.

How’s the food?

Chef Tasos Stefatos helms both of Canaves Epitome’s restaurants; the poolside Omnia is a go-to for breakfast, though it’s also open most of the day and evening for lunch and dinner. The seafood-heavy menu is influenced by cuisines around the world, but is still fundamentally Greek. The dishes are intended to be shared; a meze platter with a selection of dips is a must-order, and you can’t go wrong with any of the grilled fish options or fresh ceviche. No matter what time you’re dining, try to get a table outside, overlooking the pool and the sea beyond, and don’t worry about getting chilly—the second the temperature drop, blankets are brought to the table.

While Omnia is a more casual, all-day spot, there’s also the fine dining restaurant, Elements. This is a coursed tasting menu, but don’t expect a fussy atmosphere, as it’s intended to be an inviting and undemanding meal that’s not just for self-proclaimed gourmands, focusing on fresh Mediterranean cuisine and local wines. And, of course, an impressive sunset view over the Aegean to take in while nibbling on bites featuring blue crab, hamachi and more. While you’ll definitely be full after the eight-course meal, the emphasis on light, fresh ingredients means you won’t leave feeling like you need to be rolled away.

What about outside of the hotel?

Without going into a hundred-page guide on the island, if you can drag yourself away from the hotel, make sure to pop into nearby Oia and take a stroll along the cobblestoned streets, though fair warning—if you’re here at the height of the summer tourist season, the crowds are pretty dreadful throughout the isle. That said, it’s worth it to make your way around Santorini and peruse the local pottery shops, art galleries and iconic blue-domed churches. While the hotel should only be an approximately five-minute drive to the action on the Oia promenade, Santorini’s notoriously dreadful traffic can turn the trip into something of a journey, which is something to be aware of so you can plan ahead.

Like so many island getaways, one of the best ways to see Santorini is by boat. The hotel will help you book a half-day or full-day sailing adventure, so you can really take in the highlights of the Aegean. When it comes to restaurants, there’s no shortage of charming cafes in the towns, but I’d be remiss not to recommend Armeni, a casual, utterly unpretentious restaurant right on the beach shore. The classic taverna is accessible exclusively by boat or by a route of about 300 steps—if you’ve ever attempted to traverse those tricky Greek steps, then you’ll understand why I very much recommend the sea route. That, and the dreamy seascape, of course.