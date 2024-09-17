Christie’s Opens in Saudi Arabia, Expanding Its Presence in the Middle East

Christie's has just announced its expansion in the Middle East, having secured a commercial license to operate in Saudi Arabia. This move makes Christie’s the first auction house in the Kingdom, marking its second Gulf location after opening in Dubai in 2005 and holding Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art auctions there since 2006. Though an opening date has not yet been confirmed for a Riyadh outpost, Nour Kelani has been appointed managing director for the Kingdom, and she will be based in the capital, where she will serve long-standing clients and cultivate new collectors.

Kelani has significant experience working in Saudi Arabia’s art and collector scene, having managed Ayyam Gallery in Jeddah, where she oversaw the gallery’s Young Collector’s Auction. A dedicated patron of the arts with an extensive network, Kelani has been a key supporter of contemporary art in the Kingdom while managing her own art and luxury consultancy and advising private clients. In her new role with Christie’s, she will collaborate with colleagues across the Middle East, including those in Christie’s Dubai office, with a focus on promoting regional art histories and cultures, especially those of Saudi Arabia, in upcoming auctions.

“I am delighted to be joining Christie’s, which is known for its innovative business approach combined with an incredible heritage and world-leading expertise,” Kelani said in a statement. “I look forward to building on my connections with collectors, institutions, and others in the art ecosystem in the region to further expand on the foundations that Christie’s has already put in place.”

Christie’s was the first international auction house to hold Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art auctions in the UAE, beginning in 2006, and later introduced Middle Eastern art to global audiences. These biannual sales, held live and online in Dubai and London, feature works by Arab, Turkish and Iranian artists, helping showcase the region’s art on the world stage.

While Christie’s does not break out revenue for the Middle East, the company’s EMAE (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region revenues totaled $1.80 billion last year. The Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art auctions have set several records, including in November of 2023 when Christie’s achieved £5.1 million across two live auctions led by the Dalloul Collection. That sale had a 99 percent sell-through rate and brought in £3.06 million, setting artist for Kamal Boullata (£47,880), Marwan Kassab-Bachi (£56,700) and Faeq Hassan (£47,880). Other standout sales were of works by Etel Adnan (£214,200), Mahmoud Sabri (£151,200), Paul Guiragossian (£119,700) and Nabil Nahas (£113,400). Further highlights from the Dalloul Collection will appear in Christie’s next sale in late October or early November in London. Additionally, Christie’s Dubai regularly hosts watch auctions, with “The Dubai Edit” in April of 2024 bringing in $4.88 million.

Meanwhile, rival auction house Sotheby’s is also increasing its presence in the region following a $1 billion investment by Abu Dhabi’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, aimed at strengthening its foothold in the Middle East. This aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy of growing local art scenes to position itself as a global cultural hub, with major institutions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi already open and the much-delayed Guggenheim Abu Dhabi slated to open by 2027.

Both auction houses’ expansions coincide with the continued growth of the Middle East’s luxury market. As of 2023, the region’s luxury goods market was valued at approximately €15 billion and is projected to double by 2030. Dubai remains a key hub for high-end brands, but Saudi Arabia, bolstered by economic diversification and large-scale projects in Riyadh, is also expected to see its luxury spending double in the same time frame.