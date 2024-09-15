Lifestyle  •  Fashion

All the Most Exciting Red Carpet Fashion from the 2024 Emmy Awards

It's time for the biggest night in television.

By

It’s time for the biggest night in television—the Primetime Emmy Awards. Can’t believe it’s already been a year since the 2023 Emmys? Well, that’s because it was just a few short months ago, as the previous Emmy Awards were held in January 2024, due to a delay amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

No matter! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us, celebrating the best and brightest in television. This year’s ceremony, held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, is hosted by Eugenie Levy and Dan Levy and airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) tonight (Sun., September 15). Shōgun leads the way with the most nominations at a hefty 25, closely followed by The Bear with 23 noms.

But before the awards are handed out, let’s not forget about one of the most exciting parts of the evening—the Emmys red carpet. A-listers tend to go all-out with their most fashionable looks to kick off the start of fall, and this year is sure to be no different. This is, after all, the awards show that brought us sartorial moments like Sarah Jessica Parker’s custom-made, pink feathered Oscar de la Renta frock and Jennifer Aniston’s vintage Dior gown, along with more recent hits like Zendaya’s stunning black strapless Valentino dress.

Below, see the best red carpet looks from all the stars at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Brie Larson. Getty Images

Brie Larson

in Chanel

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Aniston. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

in Oscar de la Renta 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Elizabeth Debicki. Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

in Dior 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Viola Davis. Getty Images

Viola Davis

in Zuhair Murad 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Maya Rudolph. Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

in Chloe

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

in Sophie Couture 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola. Variety via Getty Images

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Catherine O’Hara. Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

in Oscar de la Renta 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jonathan Bailey. Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. Getty Images

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Yelena Yemchuk and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Getty Images

Yelena Yemchuk and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Nicola Coughlan. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

in Prabal Gurung

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Laura Dern. Getty Images

Laura Dern

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Meryl Streep. Getty Images

Meryl Streep

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Reese Witherspoon. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

in Dior 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Ayo Edebiri. Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

in Bottega Veneta 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lily Gladstone. Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Christine Baranski. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Christine Baranski

in Oscar de la Renta 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jeremy Allen White. Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Saoirse Ronan. Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

in Louis Vuitton 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Eiza Gonzalez. Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez

in Tamara Ralph Couture 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Sheryl Lee Ralph. Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Versace 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Kristen Wiig. Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

in Oscar de la Renta 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Sofía Vergara. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sofía Vergara

in Dolce & Gabbana 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Janelle James. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Janelle James

in Marchesa 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba. Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba in Mugler

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Abby Elliott. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts. Getty Images

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Watts in Balenciaga 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Carrie Coon. Getty Images

Carrie Coon

in Thom Browne 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Connie Britton. Getty Images

Connie Britton

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Gina Torres. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gina Torres

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jodie Foster. Getty Images

Jodie Foster

in Louis Vuitton 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Anna Sawai. Getty Images

Anna Sawai

in Vera Wang 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Einbinder. Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

in Louis Vuitton

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Paul Rudd. Getty Images

Paul Rudd

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Mindy Kaling. Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

in Gaurav Gupta

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Bibb. Getty Images

Leslie Bibb

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez. Variety via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

in Ralph Lauren 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Juno Temple. Getty Images

Juno Temple

in Roberto Cavalli 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Diane Lane. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Diane Lane

in Prabal Gurung 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Matt Bomer. Getty Images

Matt Bomer

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Martin Short. Getty Images

Martin Short

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Greta Lee. Getty Images

Greta Lee

in Loewe 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Richard Gadd. Getty Images

Richard Gadd

in Loewe 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jelly Roll. Variety via Getty Images

Jelly Roll

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Dakota Fanning. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

in Armani Privé

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Quinta Brunson. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

in Georges Chakra 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Kathy Bates. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Kathy Bates

in Giorgio Armani 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Moeka Hoshi. Getty Images

Moeka Hoshi

in Miu Miu 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Rosalind Chao. Variety via Getty Images

Rosalind Chao

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Steve Martin. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Steve Martin

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Gillian Jacobs. Getty Images

Gillian Jacobs

in Roland Mouret

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Joshua Jackson. Getty Images

Joshua Jackson

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Aja Naomi King. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aja Naomi King

in Giambattista Valli

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Gillian Anderson. Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

in Emilia Wickstead 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Ella Purnell. Getty Images

Ella Purnell

in Rabanne 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Eugene Levy. Getty Images

Eugene Levy

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Emily Hampshire. Variety via Getty Images

Emily Hampshire

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
RuPaul. Getty Images

RuPaul

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Dan Levy. Getty Images

Dan Levy

in Loewe 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Kristin Scott Thomas. Getty Images

Kristin Scott Thomas

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Antoinette Zakhar and Taylor Zakhar Perez. Getty Images

Antoinette Zakhar and Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez in Gucci

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Padma Lakshmi. Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Molly Gordon. Getty Images

Molly Gordon

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Marlo Kelly. Getty Images

Marlo Kelly

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Andrew Scott. Getty Images

Andrew Scott

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Liza Colón-Zayas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

in Christian Siriano 

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Laverne Cox. Getty Images

Laverne Cox

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Robin Roberts. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Robin Roberts

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Zuri Hall. Variety via Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Style, Awards Shows, Red Carpet, Fashion, Aja Naomi King, Moeka Hoshi, Anna Sawai, Sabrina Elba, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Rosalind Chao, Hannah Einbinder, Nicola Coughlan, Ella Purnell, Abby Elliott, Jonathan Bailey, Molly Gordon, Greta Lee, Leslie Bibb, Eugene Levy, Eiza Gonzalez, Gillian Jacobs, Juno Temple, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Allen White, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Dakota Fanning, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Connie Britton, Lily Gladstone, Rita Ora, Matt Bomer, Ayo Edebiri, Sofia Vergara, Kathy Bates, Laverne Cox, Padma Lakshmi, Carrie Coon, Maya Rudolph, Elizabeth Debicki, Viola Davis, Kristen Wiig, Gillian Anderson, Idris Elba, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Steve Martin, Brie Larson, RuPaul, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, California