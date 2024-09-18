10 Autumn Reads to Cuddle Up With This Fall

Autumn can be divisive. For some, it’s a gorgeous season of ‘mists and mellow fruitfulness;’ for others, fall marks the start of the weary descent into winter. But regardless of whether you love fall or detest it, an engaging read can help you embrace it. After all, autumn is coming whether you like it or not—and with it, cooler days, cozy sweaters, pumpkin everything, leaf peeping and spooky season—so why not make the most of it by curling up with a seasonally appropriate book?

Whether you’re looking for a cozy read to snuggle up with in front of a roaring fire, something to get your pulse racing with pre-Halloween vibes, a little romance, mystery or even a literary classic, we’ve got something for you on our list of the best books to read in fall and beyond.

Autumn Chills by Agatha Christie

Picking up this collection of autumn-themed mysteries is the perfect way to kick off the season. Whether you’re drawn to classic murder mysteries, eerie supernatural events, or gothic tales that send a chill down your spine, this best-of book has something for everyone. With stories like While the Light Lasts and The Voice in the Dark, this collection is sure to set the tone for autumn.

The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore

If you haven’t yet picked up this BookTok favorite, now might be the perfect time. In this cozy small-town story, Jeanie inherits her aunt’s café, allowing her to leave behind her dull office job and embrace a fresh start. There, the ever-optimistic Jeanie crosses paths with grumpy farmer Logan—but can she win him over? Set in the fall, with plenty of pumpkin spice lattes in the mix, this is the ideal romantic read for the chillier months.

The Chateau by Catherine Cooper

This murder mystery takes place in a chateau where British expats Aura and Nick have settled for a fresh start. Though they’re reluctant to discuss their past, the couple begins to integrate into the local expat community, even hosting a lavish Halloween party for their new neighbors. But when one of the guests is murdered, Aura and Nick realize someone knows their secret—and that ‘someone’ is out for revenge. Expect Halloween chills, murder, mystery and mayhem.

Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman

Any list of cozy autumn reads ought to include this modern-day classic. First published in 1995, Hoffman’s book went on to be made into a popular film in 1998. The story centers on the Owens sisters, Gillian and Sally, who like their mothers and aunts before them are blamed for anything negative that happens in their New England town. Given that they’re surrounded by rumors of witchery, living in a spooky old house and taking care of several black cats, it’s hard to shake off people’s prejudices. Both sisters escape from their hometown but feel themselves inexplicably pulled back… as if by magic.

Quartet in Autumn by Barbara Pym

This optimistic, humorous and poignant tale follows four people in the ‘autumn’ of their lives. The novel delves into the loneliness that can intensify as Christmas approaches, yet remains gently humorous throughout. Pym’s portrayal of Edwin, Norman, Letty and Marcia—colleagues in the same office—offers a thoughtful reflection on aging and the absence of meaningful connections. Filled with funny, touching, and tender moments, and grounded in hope, this is a must-read that will tug at your heartstrings.

Rewitched by Lucy Jane Wood

This modern debut introduces Belladonna Blackthorn, a bookseller and witch, weary of hiding her magic and exhausted from trying to keep Lunar Books afloat under a toxic boss. As she turns thirty, her coven summons her to face a trial that will determine if she’s worthy of remaining a witch—and she has just a month to prove herself. Set in October and filled with surprisingly relatable themes, this may be the gently magical read you’ve been waiting for.

The Thirteenth Tale by Diane Setterfield

This subtly gothic tale follows reclusive author Vida Winter, who has long kept the secrets of her past shrouded in mystery. Famous for writing twelve stories, with a missing thirteenth, Winter reaches out to biographer Margaret Lea to chronicle the true story of her extraordinary life. As the two women delve into Vida’s hidden history, they must each confront their own ghosts before the truth can finally be revealed.

The Ravenswood Witch by Jenni Keer

When a young woman on the run crosses paths with a stranger and breaks her ankle, he offers her refuge at his home until she heals. Posing as his missing wife, Luna, she plans to regain her strength before continuing her search for safety. But Ravenswood Hall, the man’s house, is far from the sanctuary she imagined. Luna, rumored to be a witch, has mysteriously vanished, the walls are marked with scratches, and strange occurrences unfold. Has she escaped one danger only to fall into an even greater one?

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

This dark fairy tale of a novel spans five decades at a family estate purchased by Cyril Conway after World War II. The house, initially a dream home, gradually becomes a nightmare, and what once seemed like a perfect investment threatens to destroy his family. Focusing on Cyril’s son Danny and his sister Maeve, the story explores themes of wealth, poverty, family ties and the ways in which appearances can be deceiving.

The Book of Doors by Gareth Brown

Quiet, unassuming New York bookseller Cassie Andrews receives a mysterious book from one of her favorite customers. The strange tome, filled with cryptic drawings, contains a handwritten note: “This is the Book of Doors. Hold it in your hand, and any door is every door.” Cassie soon uncovers the book’s magic and is thrust into a world of danger where books wield powers both good and evil. With her best friend Izzy by her side, they must find help before it’s too late. Magic, mystery, and thrills make this the perfect read for the Halloween season.

Bonus pick: The Witches of Willow Cove by Josh Roberts

This middle-grade novel, which one Amazon reviewer called “Harry Potter meets The Craft,” is a light, fast-paced read with a compelling mystery that will appeal to both kids and magic-loving adults. Set in the charming New England town of Willow Cove, it follows 13-year-old Abby Shepherd, who discovers she’s a witch just as the powerful Miss Winters arrives and gathers a coven of young witches. Abby is thrilled to learn magic under Miss Winters’ guidance, but something in Willow Cove feels off. It’s up to Abby, her best friend Robby and her new coven friends to uncover the truth.