A Look Inside Cairo’s Contemporary Art Scene

Egypt’s capital, Cairo, is best known for its grand ancient monuments and bustling bazaars. The contemporary art of Egypt, and Cairo in particular, seems most likely to generate buzz when contextualized via a historical lens. See, for example, artist JR’s 2021 illusory artwork that made it appear a giant hand was supporting the Great Pyramid of Giza as its crown hovered over the base for an exhibition that also featured the work of Ai-Da, Alexander Ponomarev and Lorenzo Quinn.

However, the sprawling city also has an artistic heritage spanning centuries that is the foundation upon which Cairo’s contemporary art scene is built. As iconic cultural centers have been threatened and even UNESCO sites partially demolished to make way for new infrastructures as the city expands, the relentless push for modernization has left artists and artisans fearful as to what the cultural landscape will look like in five, ten or twenty years. Amid this uncertainty, it’s important for travelers looking for art experiences to understand the significance of the spaces that bind artistry and culture, honing in on both Cairo’s history and present as a living canvas for the arts.

Beyond the Museum of Modern Egyptian Art, the contemporary art scene is alive and well in this ancient city. There are organizations like the Culturvator / Art D’Egypte art consultancy, which attracts local and international artists and art lovers by staging regular exhibitions of contemporary art, including in the ongoing series, “Forever is Now.” Hosted annually at the pyramids, its recent exhibitions have included the work of many artists from around the world, including JR (with the aforementioned hand), American artist Gisela Colón and Egyptian artist Moataz Nasr. Beyond “Forever is Now,” the consultancy curates several shows and projects at historical locations in the greater Cairo region and abroad, pairing contemporary artwork with historical architecture.

There are also plenty of contemporary art galleries in Cairo, many of which are in Zamalek on Gezira island in the Nile. Some, like Arcade, are associated with community art schools and aim to amplify the talents of young Egyptian artists. Others, like Gypsum, host solo and group exhibitions designed to entice an international audience, while galleries like Ubuntu showcase the work of artists from Egypt and abroad. Other must-visit art institutions and galleries in Cairo include:

Darb 1718

Founded by artist and activist Moataz Nasr in 2008, the non-profit contemporary art and cultural center is located in the Fustat neighborhood of Old Cairo. Since its inception, Darb 1718 has become a prime example of the art community’s struggle for survival.

The pivotal center, known for curating and hosting national and international artwork and several artist workshops, faced a significant setback earlier this year when its main building was demolished “without any prior notice” to make way for a highway expansion. Over a hundred artworks were destroyed, yet the center remains open, continuing to host workshops for the community, from cyanotype printing to acrylic pouring.

SafarKhan Art Gallery

SafarKhan Art Gallery, one of the first to open in Cairo’s artsy Zamalek district, has been representing emerging and established artists from the Middle East and North Africa since 1968, when Roxanne Petridis created a space that would eventually become a hub for the avant-garde in the region but opened as a shop selling Islamic artifacts. Today, the gallery is owned by Sherwet Shafei and it bills itself as the “original home of modern Egyptian art.” SafarKhan is especially known for championing Egyptian modernists like Mahmoud Saïd and Hamed Nada, as well as contemporary talents such as Mohamed Abla and Omar El-Nagdi.

The Salah Taher Gallery at the Cairo Opera House

The Cairo Opera House has become a cultural fixture not only in Egypt but also the Middle East. The funds for the location were initially gifted from Japan after a visit from the former president of Egypt. Since its opening in 1988, it has become a treasured arts and cultural hub, hosting opera, ballet, theater, and art exhibitions.

Recently, the Salah Taher Gallery at the Cairo Opera House hosted the exhibition “Mariam,” which featured over fifty paintings by award-winning artist, Mariam Waguih, Egypt’s first Fine Arts student with Down Syndrome.

TINTERA

TINTERA, a photographic art consultancy with a gallery space in Zamalek and offices in London, specializes in both contemporary and historical photography, focusing on images that capture the region. Their mission is to raise awareness of Egypt’s photography through preservation, research and exhibitions.

The space was initially created because Egypt, one of the most photographed countries of the 19th and 20th Centuries, lacked a dedicated photography institution or museum. The gallery, featuring the works of acclaimed artists including Ahmad Abdalla, Ibrahim Ahmed and Nermine Hammam, ultimately aims to bridge the gap between the history, present and future of photography in Egypt.

Mashrabia Gallery of Contemporary Art

Located in Downtown Cairo, Mashrabia Gallery is the oldest privately owned contemporary arts gallery in the city. Since its opening in 1990, it has become a key figure in cultivating opportunities for both new and established artists, with an emphasis on promoting arts accessibility.

The owner and curator, Stefania Angarano, has stated that Mashrabia was born from a desire to create a connection between Egypt and the West. Since its opening, the institution has worked to promote artists both in Egypt and abroad, sharing often powerful politically and socially-charged stories through its exhibitions and events.

Zamalek Art Gallery

Founded more than two decades ago, Zamalek Art Gallery is focused squarely on promoting the work of modern and contemporary Egyptian artists and artists from around the Middle East with connections to Egypt. It is especially noted for its support of artists such as Mohamed Abla, Zeinab Al Sageny and Georges Fikry Ibrahim. Spacious galleries let Zamalek mount two exhibitions at a time—one with an established artist and one with an up-and-comer—and under the leadership of Naheda Khouri, this gallery brings its artists’ work to fairs and partners with several luxury hotels in the region to curate the collections on display.