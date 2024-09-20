María Magdalena Campos-Pons’ ‘Procession of Angels for Radical Love and Unity’ Takes Over Manhattan

Following a recent major show at the Brooklyn Museum, artist María Magdalena Campos-Pons took to the streets of Manhattan on the mornings of September 7 and September 20 with a procession that gathered artists, musicians, poets and the public to walk together, making stops at sites significant to Black, Cuban and Cuban-American communities across the city. Each stop activated creative moments, including poetry readings, culminating in an art-making workshop and music performances. In this way, the Procession of Angels for Radical Love and Unity became an important exercise in community building, social awareness and communal sharing.

This powerful collective performance demonstrates that María Magdalena Campos-Pons is not just an artist but also an advocate and healer. She creates empires of beauty and care from simple elements, fostering community experiences that transform into collective rituals of reconnection, regeneration and rebirth. Embracing a vast range of materials, Campos-Pons’s works manifest different energies, often starting from mundane daily realities to reveal connections to the otherworldly. Honoring the female lineage of rituals of care, her works are exercises of breathing and birthing, channeling energy. Tapping into Afro-Cuban Santería, her performances and installations embrace the multiplicity of self and its connections to deeper ancestral roots that unite us all. By tracing the steps of the past, each procession envisions a more inclusive future and celebrates the power of community to gather through creativity as a collective force for regeneration.

Organized by Madison Square Park Conservancy in partnership with Harlem Art Park, the first iteration of the procession began in Harlem and concluded at El Museo del Barrio, passing by the “Dos Alas (Two Wings) Mural.” The second procession started from the Monument to the Cuban writer José Julián Martí in Central Park, stopping at the site of a silent parade where 10,000 Black Americans gathered on July 28, 1917 to protest racial violence, lynching and discrimination, as well as the former site of the Colored Orphan Asylum, the first orphanage for Black children in the United States. The procession concluded in Madison Square Park with a poetry reading by Willie Perdomo, a Carnegie Hall Citywide concert by acclaimed Afro-Cuban jazz singer Daymé Arocena and a performance by musician Kamaal Malak.

Observer caught up with Campos-Pons during the second iteration of the procession to discuss the significance of this collective ritual.

The ritualistic aspect is at the center of this performance and of your entire practice, which uses collective healing processes and reconnection with ancestral lineage to elaborate collective trauma. How do you believe a procession can help connect people and transcend individual needs and feelings to create this communal moment of unity, healing and reflection?

When I was very young, I witnessed processions in my hometown of La Vega, a small former sugar plantation in the heart of the Matanzas Province Southern Countryside. Those celebrations of the Orishas Days, led by Gloria Javielito and Nengo were festive and very serious occasions filled with rituals of respect and care. Those events left an indelible impression on me. The town and its inhabitants always came together as one, plus the many visitors in attendance. They were events of healing and learning. Traditions were passed, and reverie for elders was present. Care for the youth was present. The truth was present. Resiliency and elegance of civic conduct were present. I think as an artist I acquired some profound knowledge then that informs my present practice. Inspired by those sources, this procession emerges as a needed gesture at this moment and as a reflection of and response to the present time. There are dramatic shifts in place, scale, and circumstances, but we, the people, remain fundamentally the same. I am interested in the complexities of this paradox.

As we learned from your recent show at the Brooklyn Museum, your performances are accompanied by and conceived first as drawings and delicate gouaches. I was very interested in the intuitive aspect of those works and how they seem to tap into something more profound in the collective unconscious, emerging from a moment of spiritual reconnection with other spaces and times. Can you tell us more about the process of conceiving your performances—the genesis of your performance works and this one in particular, as well as their relation to the drawings?