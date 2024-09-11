Michelin Just Added 11 New York City Restaurants to the 2024 Guide

The New York City Michelin Guide now includes more than 400 spots spanning diverse cuisines, styles, techniques and interiors. On Wednesday, Michelin announced it added 11 recently-opened restaurants throughout the boroughs to the anticipated September 2024 guide.

Since 1900, the French tire company has sent inspectors all around the world to discover and award culinary gems and determine whether they’re worthy of a star. The hottest new additions in New York City all landed on the “recommended” portion of the guide, which immediately puts them in the running to earn Bib Gourmand or Star awards later this year at the New York Michelin Guide Ceremony, the date of which is yet to be announced.

For New Yorkers hankering to take a seat at the most coveted restaurants of 2024 before a potential Michelin star may make them altogether unbookable, here is an overview of what’s hit the list, from Tribeca to Fort Greene.

Blanca, a 12-seat tasting counter in the back of Bushwick’s buzzy Italian restaurant, Roberta’s, reopened in January of this year with chef Victoria Blamey at the helm. Blamey breathes life into the space with a well-curated tasting menu informed by her Chilean heritage, including Dungeness crab empanadas, grilled dry-aged pheasant and oyster with kalamansi cream. The first iteration of Blanca, which ran from 2012 to 2020, earned a Michelin star, which begs the question: Will they do it again, with Blamey forging a new path forward?

Tribeca’s Eulalie is the type of four-course, French prix fixe that helps New Yorkers remember a more personable period in fine dining—when menus were handwritten and reservations were made only by phone (yes, with a human being on the receiving line).

Ilis is a new Scandinavian concept diving into the ecology of food. Guests choose from a list of ingredients on the Market Menu, each of which comes prepared as an à la carte dish, or the chef’s Field Guide tasting menu. The moody atmosphere gives way to sustainable, wild-caught fare and unlikely accompaniments such as a hybrid citrus comprising mandarin and kumquat.

Le B from chef Angie Mar infuses the culinary influences of her Chinese heritage with traditional French in this Greenwich Village gem. Luxe blue velvet and white tablecloths provide a sumptuous setting for rich, flavorful plates, such as the bluefin tuna and hamachi, crêpes Suzette, “rabbit drowned in wine” pasta or “Duckling and the Cherry Tree” with cherries flambé.

Massara focuses on the Campania region of Italy with shareable plates Michelin calls “strong and clever.” Housemade pizza and pastas grace the menu with poetic spins, such as the “If Pasta Fredda Was Eaten in Amalfi,” a swirling pile of cold noodles with almond, gambero rosso and ricci di mare.

The sweetly named Penny has no reservations and an abundance of seafood. Michelin praises the space for its stuffed-squid with harissa, exquisitely-sourced raw bar offerings and wax beans with katsuobushi. Plus, for its distinctly ocean-based menu, the restaurant has a quality champagne and white wine list, poured icy.

Sailor in Fort Greene pulls its rank with simple dishes served during the lunch and dinner sets. Roasted almonds with garlic and rosemary, Caesar salad and eggs with celery salt speak for themselves. Other, more lavish choices include the $120 steak frites with béarnaise or roast chicken with yogurt and jalapeño.

Chef Keiji Nakazawa’s Sushi Sho leapt into Michelin’s most recommended list and was declared “an omakase like no other.” The highly anticipated Japanese restaurant just came to New York City this year, but the chef already operates 20 esteemed sushi destinations throughout Japan.

Tadhanà is the first restaurant from the acclaimed Frances Tariga, formerly the private chef for the royal family of the United Arab Emirates. The tasting menu highlights the diverse cuisine hailing from the Philippines’ 7,000 islands.

Heading west of the Philippines for some Thai on the Upper East Side, the guide welcomes Tha Phraya to the list for its family-style curry from Phuket, Northern Thai sausage spring rolls and specialty cocktails honoring Thai temple festivals.

Chic Chinese dishes inspired by owner Bolun Yao’s grandmother are prepared with French flair at Ying Tao. Chef Jakub Baster plays with texture and taste with his modernized twists on silky soy, noodles, rice and proteins.