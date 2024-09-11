The Most Exciting Fashion from the 2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

It’s time for one of the most exciting nights in the music industry—the MTV VMAs. The awards show, which celebrates the best songs, music videos and artists over the past year, is always filled with major performances and, for better or worse, plenty of viral moments, from Kanye Swift interrupting Taylor Swift’s 2009 acceptance speech to the Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera kiss in 2003.
The 2024 MTV VMAs will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and it’s sure to be a standout ceremony. Megan Thee Stallion is hosting for the first time (and will also perform), and Katy Perry is receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes are just a few of the planned performances.
Taylor Swift is nominated for the most awards of the evening—12, to be exact. Last year, she was nominated for 11, and took home a staggering nine trophies, bringing her to a grand total of 23 VMA wins over her career. Post Malone is just behind Swift in this year’s noms, with 11.
The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 11, but before the Moonman statues are handed out, attendees will show off their ensembles on the VMAs red carpet. Stars tend to go all out with their fashion choices for the MTV VMAs; it’s an awards show where celebs can show off a unique sense of style and opt for more playful, out-there looks—don’t forget that this is the very awards show that brought us iconic sartorial moments like Lil’ Kim’s purple jumpsuit and pasty, Lady Gaga’s meat dress and Pamela Anderson’s comically enormous feathered pink hat.
Below, see all the best looks from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.
Taylor Swift
in Dior
Tyla
in Area
Megan Thee Stallion
GloRilla
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
in Bronx and Banco
Tate McRae
in Roberto Cavalli
Flo Milli
in PatBo
Alessandra Ambrosio
in Alex Perry
Camila Cabello
in Tony Ward Couture
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Perry in Who Decides War
Paris Hilton
in Celia Kritharioti
Suki Waterhouse
in Dolce & Gabbana
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Qualley in Chanel
Tinashe
Lil Nas X
Shawn Mendes
Addison Rae
in Claire Sullivan
Benson Boone
Thalía
Sabrina Carpenter
in vintage Bob Mackie
Amelia Dimoldenberg
in Nensi Dojaka
Halle Bailey
in Sophie Couture
Halsey
in Versace
Anitta
in Dolce & Gabbana
Laura Whitmore
Cyndi Lauper
Chappell Roan
in Y/Project
Miranda Lambert
Naomi Scott
Coco Jones
in Lever Couture
Lenny Kravitz
Lisa
in Mugler