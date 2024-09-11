Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Most Exciting Fashion from the 2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

See all the best sartorial looks from the MTV VMAs red carpet.

By
It’s time for one of the most exciting nights in the music industry—the MTV VMAs. The awards show, which celebrates the best songs, music videos and artists over the past year, is always filled with major performances and, for better or worse, plenty of viral moments, from Kanye Swift interrupting Taylor Swift’s 2009 acceptance speech to the Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera kiss in 2003.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and it’s sure to be a standout ceremony. Megan Thee Stallion is hosting for the first time (and will also perform), and Katy Perry is receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes are just a few of the planned performances.

Taylor Swift is nominated for the most awards of the evening—12, to be exact. Last year, she was nominated for 11, and took home a staggering nine trophies, bringing her to a grand total of 23 VMA wins over her career. Post Malone is just behind Swift in this year’s noms, with 11.

The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 11, but before the Moonman statues are handed out, attendees will show off their ensembles on the VMAs red carpet. Stars tend to go all out with their fashion choices for the MTV VMAs; it’s an awards show where celebs can show off a unique sense of style and opt for more playful, out-there looks—don’t forget that this is the very awards show that brought us iconic sartorial moments like Lil’ Kim’s purple jumpsuit and pasty, Lady Gaga’s meat dress and Pamela Anderson’s comically enormous feathered pink hat.

Below, see all the best looks from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Swift. Getty Images

Taylor Swift

in Dior 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Tyla. WireImage

Tyla

in Area 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion. Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
GloRilla. Getty Images for MTV

GloRilla

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicky Hilton Rothschild. WireImage

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

in Bronx and Banco

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Tate McRae. WireImage

Tate McRae

in Roberto Cavalli 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Flo Milli. WireImage

Flo Milli

in PatBo

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Alessandra Ambrosio. Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

in Alex Perry 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Camila Cabello. Getty Images

Camila Cabello

in Tony Ward Couture 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. WireImage

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Perry in Who Decides War 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Paris Hilton. Getty Images

Paris Hilton

in Celia Kritharioti

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Suki Waterhouse. Getty Images for MTV

Suki Waterhouse

in Dolce & Gabbana 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff. Getty Images

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Qualley in Chanel 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Tinashe. Getty Images for MTV

Tinashe

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Lil Nas X. Getty Images

Lil Nas X

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Shawn Mendes. WireImage

Shawn Mendes

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Addison Rae. Getty Images for MTV

Addison Rae

in Claire Sullivan

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Benson Boone. Getty Images

Benson Boone

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Thalía. Getty Images

Thalía

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Sabrina Carpenter. WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter

in vintage Bob Mackie 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Amelia Dimoldenberg. WireImage

Amelia Dimoldenberg

in Nensi Dojaka

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Halle Bailey. WireImage

Halle Bailey

in Sophie Couture 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Halsey. Getty Images

Halsey

in Versace 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Anitta. WireImage

Anitta

in Dolce & Gabbana 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Laura Whitmore. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Laura Whitmore

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cyndi Lauper. Getty Images for MTV

Cyndi Lauper

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-ARRIVALS
Chappell Roan. AFP via Getty Images

Chappell Roan

in Y/Project

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-ARRIVALS
Miranda Lambert. AFP via Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-ARRIVALS
Naomi Scott. AFP via Getty Images

Naomi Scott

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Coco Jones. Getty Images

Coco Jones

in Lever Couture 

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Lenny Kravitz. Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-ARRIVALS
Lisa. AFP via Getty Images

Lisa

in Mugler 

