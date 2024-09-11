The Most Exciting Fashion from the 2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

It’s time for one of the most exciting nights in the music industry—the MTV VMAs. The awards show, which celebrates the best songs, music videos and artists over the past year, is always filled with major performances and, for better or worse, plenty of viral moments, from Kanye Swift interrupting Taylor Swift’s 2009 acceptance speech to the Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera kiss in 2003.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, and it’s sure to be a standout ceremony. Megan Thee Stallion is hosting for the first time (and will also perform), and Katy Perry is receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes are just a few of the planned performances.

Taylor Swift is nominated for the most awards of the evening—12, to be exact. Last year, she was nominated for 11, and took home a staggering nine trophies, bringing her to a grand total of 23 VMA wins over her career. Post Malone is just behind Swift in this year’s noms, with 11.

The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 11, but before the Moonman statues are handed out, attendees will show off their ensembles on the VMAs red carpet. Stars tend to go all out with their fashion choices for the MTV VMAs; it’s an awards show where celebs can show off a unique sense of style and opt for more playful, out-there looks—don’t forget that this is the very awards show that brought us iconic sartorial moments like Lil’ Kim’s purple jumpsuit and pasty, Lady Gaga’s meat dress and Pamela Anderson’s comically enormous feathered pink hat.

Below, see all the best looks from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Taylor Swift

in Dior

Tyla

in Area

Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

in Bronx and Banco

Tate McRae

in Roberto Cavalli

Flo Milli

in PatBo

Alessandra Ambrosio

in Alex Perry

Camila Cabello

in Tony Ward Couture

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Perry in Who Decides War

Paris Hilton

in Celia Kritharioti

Suki Waterhouse

in Dolce & Gabbana

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Qualley in Chanel

Tinashe

Lil Nas X

Shawn Mendes

Addison Rae

in Claire Sullivan

Benson Boone

Thalía

Sabrina Carpenter

in vintage Bob Mackie

Amelia Dimoldenberg

in Nensi Dojaka

Halle Bailey

in Sophie Couture

Halsey

in Versace

Anitta

in Dolce & Gabbana

Laura Whitmore

Cyndi Lauper

Chappell Roan

in Y/Project

Miranda Lambert

Naomi Scott

Coco Jones

in Lever Couture

Lenny Kravitz

Lisa

in Mugler