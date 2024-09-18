Project for Empty Space’s Mobile Exhibition Is Going Cross-Country for Reproductive Rights

What is the significance and impact of conveying this message nationwide in a 27-foot box truck rather than in a traditional gallery or museum space?

In 2019, we started this initiative under another title “Abortion Is Normal.” In collaboration with an incredible group of organizers (Marilyn Minter, Laurie Simmions, Gina Nanni and Sandy Tait), we produced a series of emergency exhibitions and programs centered on reproductive healthcare. Our goal was to create community and space for care under the threat of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Coming out of that experience, we noted that we were creating a dialogue where we are situated regionally, which could have a more significant impact where some of these rights were at risk. A truck could do this.

Fast-forward to 2024, and we have expanded the program to “Body Freedom,” which encompasses reproductive healthcare and addresses the broader issues of how current and upcoming legislation infringes on our bodily autonomy. This matter affects everyone, and this message has become crucial to our campaign. In the days since our launch, the exhibitions and programs held in New York, Newark and D.C. have attracted three times the audience compared to the 2019 series. These events have sparked conversations tailored to regional topics and unprecedentedly engaged audiences and organizations. We’re currently moving and excited to see how our traveling initiative will resonate with communities beyond our Northeast East Coast Hub.

How does the project activate the local community when it stops? I’m assuming an accompanying public program is a vital part of this initiative.

We spent much of the past year conversing with the communities we visited. We needed to choose our locations intentionally and establish partnerships that helped us connect with people and allowed us to collaborate with local artists actively addressing body autonomy and doing essential grassroots work in their communities.

Each stop features a unique lineup of events and programs curated to meet local needs and present artists from across the country who are part of this ongoing conversation. “BODY FREEDOM FOR EVERY(BODY)” hopes to create a national network that celebrates our identities and strengthens our communities.

Do you see the project meeting resistance or rejection in some of the states it will visit?