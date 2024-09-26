Reformation and Hoka Team Up on a Feel-Good Sneaker Collab

With the rise of athleisure blurring the line between the gym and everyday wear, sneakers continue to evolve as a fashion accessory on top of a workout essential. No longer reserved for treadmills, more and more brands are creating versatile adaptations of the shoes. While everyone loves a good ugly sneaker, Hoka and Reformation have teamed up to release an elevated version of the “dad sneaker” trend. Keeping the comfortable sole support and breathable material but getting rid of the extra bulk, the collection brings an airy outlook to a typically utilitarian accessory.

The collection is a limited edition take on Hoka’s Mach 6, and comes in three different colorways: a wine red called “Syrah,” a cream “Eggnog” and a muted taupe titled “Flint Grey,” as well as three different lace options rusty (red, off-white and baby blue). The softer colors are a departure from Hoka’s signature maximalist, oft-neon designs, and instead take a cue from Reformation’s feminine, vintage-inspired aesthetic. Aimed for lighter exercises like walking and pickleball, these lifestyle sneakers pair just as well with classic activewear as with workout dresses and skirts for an all-day look.

Designed with a supercritical foam insole, the Hoka x Reformation Mach 6 LS sneakers are lightweight, yet supportive and cushioned. The $160 shoes also come equipped with the Hoka rubber outsole coverage, protecting the sneakers and ensuring they’ll last long enough to justify the high price tag. The brands didn’t have to compromise on sustainability; the sneakers are made with recycled polyester and organic cotton, a testament to both brands’ longstanding eco-friendly priorities.

“What’s fun about this collab is that our brands are so different from one another—there’s an interesting tension and blend of strengths we each bring to the table,” Reformation’s chief innovation officer, Alison Melville, tells Observer. “The goal was to take the comfort and athletic performance Hoka is known and trusted for and bring it life through a true fashion lens.”

The collection is intended for the “everyday athlete,” for a shoe that is equal parts fashion and function. They’re just as fitting for a workout as for everyday wear, even when you’re not planning on an exercise class or a run, and effortlessly transition from a morning workout to a brunch date.

“In the neutral colorways, we played with the mesh trend that has been so strong in footwear this summer and fall,” says Melville. “The Syrah/Savvy Red is definitely the statement shoe of the drop—that deep oxblood is one of fall’s most prominent shades, and the repeat logo lock up featured on it adds extra depth and dimension.”

The Syrah, made with a subtle jacquard knit, adds a pop of color to both a classic workout set or an office outfit. Both the Eggnog and Flint Gray versions are made of canvas.

Joanna Rohrback, the founder of Prancercise, starred in the campaign, and it’s easy to see how the pink and cream shoes fit into Rohrback’s carefree exercise style.

The limited edition three-piece collection is offered in women’s sizes 5 through 11. It is currently available on both the Reformation and Hoka website, and in select Ref and Nordstrom stores.