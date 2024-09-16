Simon Porte Jacquemus Is Curating a Lalanne Exhibition for Christie’s

Les Lalanne, one of the most dynamic and inspiring art couples of the 20th Century, earned admiration from Surrealists and celebrities alike. Though often linked to the Surrealist movement, they rejected formal associations, creating a distinct artistic language that blended fine and decorative arts. Their work, largely inspired by naturalistic forms with sophisticated nods to classical literature, has garnered intense market attention in recent years, fetching record-breaking prices at auctions and being featured in exhibitions worldwide.

This October, Christie's will host a special auction of works by François-Xavier Lalanne (1927-2008) from the collection of his daughter, Dorothée Lalanne. French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus will curate a unique exhibition in conjunction with the sale, offering his fresh perspective on the remarkable collection, on view at Christie’s New York from October 4 to October 10.

Beginning in 1966, Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne, known collectively as Les Lalanne, developed artistic practices that were deeply intertwined. Claude’s sculptures often evoke flora, reimagining elements like ginkgo leaves, branches or apples with Renaissance and Baroque influences. François-Xavier, on the other hand, became renowned for his life-size animal sculptures, inspired by his time working as a guard in the Louvre Museum’s Egyptian and Assyrian galleries, where he absorbed the rich symbolism of ancient mythologies and civilizations. As he once remarked, “The animal world offers an infinite repertory of forms connected to a universal symbolism” that “children as well as adults are sensitive to.”

The couple’s surreal take on naturalism appeals across generations, tapping into a timeless desire to reconnect with nature and to integrate natural motifs—something modern man has sought since the onset of industrialization. Les Lalanne’s visionary work anticipates a profound reintegration of the relationship between humans and the natural world.

The upcoming auction at Christie’s will feature seventy lots, marking the auction house’s first solo presentation of François-Xavier Lalanne’s works. This follows a series of record-breaking sales of pieces from Dorothée Lalanne’s collection, including a landmark Sotheby’s auction in November 2021 that brought in €129 million—double the high estimate, making history as the highest-grossing collection sold in France in over a decade. In December of 2022, another record auction at Christie’s, “Sculpting Paradise: The Collection of Marie Lalanne,” featuring works owned by another daughter, Marie, fetched a staggering $77,043,008, with 100 percent of lots sold, 88 percent surpassing high estimates and eighteen works crossing the $1 million mark. Last year, François-Xavier achieved a new auction record at Christie’s with the sale of his Rhinocrétaire I (1964) for $19,418,556.

“A beloved post-war sculptor, François-Xavier Lalanne continues to amaze us with his joyful, highly refined work,” Alex Heminway, international head of design at Christie’s, said in a statement. “It’s been a thrilling few years for the artist’s market with significant institutional and gallery exhibitions.”

Recently, Kasmin Gallery in New York showcased a curated selection of Les Lalanne’s works, further cementing the couple’s boundless creativity in the American art world. The exhibition primarily featured pieces from the collection of their eldest daughter, Caroline Hamisky Lalanne. The family’s close involvement in their work has contributed to their success, allowing them to maintain a controlled market. At the same time, in Venice, Ben Brown orchestrated a curated exhibition titled “Planète Lalanne,” coinciding with this year’s Biennale. This comprehensive show created a captivating dialogue between the couple’s imaginative artistry and the opulent interiors of Palazzo Rota.

François-Xavier’s whimsical animal sculptures and furniture, combining extraordinary sculptural talent, craftsmanship and imagination, possess a timeless charm that transcends cultural boundaries. Despite a market slowdown, demand for Les Lalanne pieces remains strong, and we’re likely to see record prices again. Among the highlights of the upcoming sale at Christie’s is one of François-Xavier’s most celebrated works, Le Très Grand Ours (2009), with a high estimate of $3 million, along with Lapin À Vent De Tourtour (2002), with a high estimate of $1.5 million. Both works were previously featured in the major institutional exhibition “Les Lalanne à Trianon” at the Château de Versailles in 2021. Additionally, the auction will include Oiseleur II (2003), which is being offered for the first time.

“François-Xavier Lalanne, Sculpteur | Collection Dorothée Lalanne” curated by Simon Porte Jacquemus, debuts at Christie’s New York on October 4 and runs through October 10.