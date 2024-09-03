Lifestyle  •  Fashion

All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival

All the most exciting sartorial moments from the 2024 Venice Film Festival red carpet.

By
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
The Venice Film Festival has begun—get ready for 11 days of some of the best red carpet fashion of the year. WireImage

While last year’s Venice Film Festival was a quieter, more subdued occasion than usual due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, the 2024 iteration is expected to bring the usual array of A-list filmmakers and celebrities to the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido for a week and a half of premieres, screenings and parties.

Isabelle Huppert is the 2024 jury president, and this year’s cinematic line-up is packed with some of the most anticipated movies of the year. Todd PhillipsJoker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as is Luca Guadagnino’s Queer (with Daniel Craig and Jason Schwartzman), Pablo Larrain’s Maria (starring Angelina Jolie) and Halina Reijn’s Babygirl (Nicole Kidman), among many others. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, screened out of competition, will open the festival.

Along with plenty of must-see films, the stars also bring their sartorial best for the glamorous film festival in Venice, Italy, strutting down the red carpet in fashionable designs—this is, after all, the very event that brought us couture moments like Florence Pugh’s dazzling black glitter Valentino ensemble at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, along with Zendaya’s custom leather Balmain dress in 2021 and Dakota Johnson in bejeweled Gucci.

The 81st annual Venice International Film Festival kicks off on August 28 and runs through September 7, which means a whole lot of high-fashion moments are headed for Lido. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. Getty Images

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Lesley Manville. Getty Images

Lesley Manville

in Loewe 

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Drew Starkey. WireImage

Drew Starkey

in Loewe 

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sara Cavazza Facchini. WireImage

Sara Cavazza Facchini

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Omar Apollo. WireImage

Omar Apollo

in Loewe 

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Jason Schwartzman. WireImage

Jason Schwartzman

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Taylor Russell. WireImage

Taylor Russell

in Loewe 

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Getty Images

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

in Erdem 

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Tilda Swinton. WireImage

Tilda Swinton

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Isabelle Huppert. WireImage

Isabelle Huppert

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Maria Borges. WireImage

Maria Borges

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Rose Bertram. Getty Images

Rose Bertram

"Queer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Natalia Paragoni. WireImage

Natalia Paragoni

"Harvest" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Rosy McEwen. WireImage

Rosy McEwen

"The Room Next Door" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore. FilmMagic

Julianne Moore

in Bottega Veneta 

"The Room Next Door" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Stella Maxwell. FilmMagic

Stella Maxwell

"The Room Next Door" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Taylor Russell. FilmMagic

Taylor Russell

in Alaia 

"The Room Next Door" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Tilda Swinton. FilmMagic

Tilda Swinton

in Chanel

"The Room Next Door" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Janine Gutierrez. WireImage

Janine Gutierrez

in Vania Romoff

"The Room Next Door" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Josephine Skriver. Corbis via Getty Images

Josephine Skriver

"The Room Next Door" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Isabelle Huppert. FilmMagic

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga

"The Room Next Door" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Barbara Paz. WireImage

Barbara Paz

in Lenny Niemeyer 

"Finalement" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sveva Alviti. WireImage

Sveva Alviti

in Fendi

"Finalement" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sofia Resing. Corbis via Getty Images

Sofia Resing

"Wolfs" World Premiere - Venice International Film Festival
Brad Pitt. Dave Benett/Getty Images for App

Brad Pitt

in Louis Vuitton

"Wolfs" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Amal Clooney and George Clooney. WireImage

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney in Versace

"Wolfs" World Premiere - Venice International Film Festival
Amy Ryan. Dave Benett/Getty Images for App

Amy Ryan

in Alexis Mabille 

Filming Italy Venice Award Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva. FilmMagic

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Filming Italy Venice Award Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Vittoria Puccini. FilmMagic

Vittoria Puccini

in Armani Privé

"Wolfs" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Annabelle Belmondo. Getty Images

Annabelle Belmondo

"Wolfs" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. WireImage

Cate Blanchett

in Louis Vuitton

Filming Italy Venice Award Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Ludovica Francesconi. Dave Benett/WireImage

Ludovica Francesconi

"I'm Still Here" (Ainda Estou Aqui) Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Hannah Stocking. Getty Images

Hannah Stocking

"The Brutalist" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Stacy Martin. WireImage

Stacy Martin

in Louis Vuitton

"The Brutalist" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Raffey Cassidy. WireImage

Raffey Cassidy

in Chanel

"The Brutalist" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Joe Alwyn. WireImage

Joe Alwyn

in Gucci

"The Brutalist" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman. Dave Benett/WireImage

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

"The Brutalist" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola. Dave Benett/WireImage

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola

"The Brutalist" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Felicity Jones. Dave Benett/WireImage

Felicity Jones

in Prada 

"The Brutalist" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Emma Laird. Getty Images

Emma Laird

in Louis Vuitton

"Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Emily Ratajkowski. Corbis via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

in Gucci

"Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Stella Maxwell. Corbis via Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

in Iris van Herpen 

"The Order" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Nicholas Hoult. Corbis via Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult

in Ralph Lauren 

"The Order" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Jurnee Smollett. WireImage

Jurnee Smollett

in Louis Vuitton

"The Order" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Jude Law. WireImage

Jude Law

in Brioni 

"Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Toni Garrn. Corbis via Getty Images

Toni Garrn

in Giorgio Armani 

"Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Eva Green. Corbis via Getty Images

Eva Green

in Armani Privé

"Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Jasmine Tookes. Corbis via Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

in Giorgio Armani 

"Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Madisin Rian. Corbis via Getty Images

Madisin Rian

in Armani Privé

"Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Lucien Laviscount. WireImage

Lucien Laviscount

in Burberry

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Nicole Kidman. WireImage

Nicole Kidman

in Schiaparelli

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sophie Wilde. Getty Images

Sophie Wilde

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Eva Green. WireImage

Eva Green

in Armani Privé

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Kaya Scodelario. WireImage

Kaya Scodelario

in Giorgio Armani 

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Zhang Ziyi. Getty Images

Zhang Ziyi

in Chanel

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Harris Dickinson. WireImage

Harris Dickinson

in Bottega Veneta

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel. WireImage

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Halina Reijn. WireImage

Halina Reijn

in Giorgio Armani 

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Chase Stokes. WireImage

Chase Stokes

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Ella Purnell. Getty Images

Ella Purnell

in Giorgio Armani 

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Lili Reinhart. Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

in Armani Privé

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Camila Mendes. Getty Images

Camila Mendes

in Giorgio Armani 

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Madisin Rian. Getty Images

Madisin Rian

in Giorgio Armani 

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Ncuti Gatwa. Getty Images

Ncuti Gatwa

in Armani 

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Valentina Ferragni. WireImage

Valentina Ferragni

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Martina Strazzer. WireImage

Martina Strazzer

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Leonie Hanne. Getty Images

Leonie Hanne

in Milla Nova 

"Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sveva Alviti. WireImage

Sveva Alviti

in Versace 

"Disclaimer - Chapter 5-7" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. WireImage

Cate Blanchett

in Louis Vuitton

"Disclaimer - Chapter 5-7" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Louis Partridge. Getty Images

Louis Partridge

"Disclaimer - Chapter 5-7" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Kodi Smit-McPhee. Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee

"Disclaimer - Chapter 5-7" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Hoyeon Jung. Getty Images

Hoyeon Jung

in Louis Vuitton

"Maria" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Angelina Jolie. Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

in Tamara Ralph

"Maria" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Taylor Russell. WireImage

Taylor Russell

in Loewe 

"Maria" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Bianca Brandolini. Corbis via Getty Images

Bianca Brandolini

in Schiaparelli

"Maria" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Alba Rohrwacher. Corbis via Getty Images

Alba Rohrwacher

in Dior 

"Maria" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Eva Herzigova. Getty Images

Eva Herzigova

in Etro 

"Maria" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Miriam Leone. WireImage

Miriam Leone

"Maria" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Patti Smith. Getty Images

Patti Smith

"Maria" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Greta Bellamacina. WireImage

Greta Bellamacina

in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

"Maria" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Giusy Buscemi. WireImage

Giusy Buscemi

"Maria" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Valentina Cervi. Corbis via Getty Images

Valentina Cervi

in Max Mara

"Disclaimer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Privé

"Disclaimer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Tim Cook. WireImage

Tim Cook

"Disclaimer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Jung Ho-yeon. WireImage

Hoyeon Jung

in Louis Vuitton

"Disclaimer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sacha Baron Cohen. Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen

"Disclaimer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Leila George D’Onofrio. Getty Images

Leila George D’Onofrio

"Disclaimer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Kodi Smit-McPhee. WireImage

Kodi Smit-McPhee

in Versace 

"Disclaimer" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Louis Partridge. WireImage

Louis Partridge

in Prada 

"Maria" Photocall - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Angelina Jolie. Corbis via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

in Saint Laurent

"Disclaimer" Photocall - Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. Dave Benett/Getty Images for App

Cate Blanchett

in Moschino

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sigourney Weaver. Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

in Chanel

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Jenna Ortega. Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

in Dior 

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Winona Ryder. WireImage

Winona Ryder

in Chanel

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Catherine O’Hara. Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

in Oscar de la Renta

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Justin Theroux. Getty Images

Justin Theroux

in Zegna

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Arthur Conti. WireImage

Arthur Conti

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci. Getty Images

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci

Bellucci in Vivienne Westwood 

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Privé

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Isabelle Huppert. WireImage

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande. Getty Images

Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Taylor Russell. WireImage

Taylor Russell

in Chanel

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Zhang Ziyi. WireImage

Zhang Ziyi

in Armani Privé

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Patti Smith. Getty Images

Patti Smith

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Amy Jackson. WireImage

Amy Jackson

in Alberta Ferretti 

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Izabel Goulart. WireImage

Izabel Goulart

in Ermanno Scervino 

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Poppy Delevingne. Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne

in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Paola Turani. Getty Images

Paola Turani

in The Andamane

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Barbara Paz. Getty Images

Barbara Paz

in Dolce & Gabbana 

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Opening Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sveva Alviti. Getty Images

Sveva Alviti

in Armani Privé

All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival
