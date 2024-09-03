All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival

While last year’s Venice Film Festival was a quieter, more subdued occasion than usual due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, the 2024 iteration is expected to bring the usual array of A-list filmmakers and celebrities to the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido for a week and a half of premieres, screenings and parties.
Isabelle Huppert is the 2024 jury president, and this year’s cinematic line-up is packed with some of the most anticipated movies of the year. Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as is Luca Guadagnino’s Queer (with Daniel Craig and Jason Schwartzman), Pablo Larrain’s Maria (starring Angelina Jolie) and Halina Reijn’s Babygirl (Nicole Kidman), among many others. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, screened out of competition, will open the festival.
Along with plenty of must-see films, the stars also bring their sartorial best for the glamorous film festival in Venice, Italy, strutting down the red carpet in fashionable designs—this is, after all, the very event that brought us couture moments like Florence Pugh’s dazzling black glitter Valentino ensemble at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, along with Zendaya’s custom leather Balmain dress in 2021 and Dakota Johnson in bejeweled Gucci.
The 81st annual Venice International Film Festival kicks off on August 28 and runs through September 7, which means a whole lot of high-fashion moments are headed for Lido. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz
Lesley Manville
in Loewe
Drew Starkey
in Loewe
Sara Cavazza Facchini
Omar Apollo
in Loewe
Jason Schwartzman
Taylor Russell
in Loewe
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
in Erdem
Tilda Swinton
Isabelle Huppert
Maria Borges
Rose Bertram
Natalia Paragoni
Rosy McEwen
Julianne Moore
in Bottega Veneta
Stella Maxwell
Taylor Russell
in Alaia
Tilda Swinton
in Chanel
Janine Gutierrez
in Vania Romoff
Josephine Skriver
Isabelle Huppert
in Balenciaga
Barbara Paz
in Lenny Niemeyer
Sveva Alviti
in Fendi
Sofia Resing
Brad Pitt
in Louis Vuitton
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Amal Clooney in Versace
Amy Ryan
in Alexis Mabille
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva
Vittoria Puccini
in Armani Privé
Annabelle Belmondo
Cate Blanchett
in Louis Vuitton
Ludovica Francesconi
Hannah Stocking
Stacy Martin
in Louis Vuitton
Raffey Cassidy
in Chanel
Joe Alwyn
in Gucci
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola
Felicity Jones
in Prada
Emma Laird
in Louis Vuitton
Emily Ratajkowski
in Gucci
Stella Maxwell
in Iris van Herpen
Nicholas Hoult
in Ralph Lauren
Jurnee Smollett
in Louis Vuitton
Jude Law
in Brioni
Toni Garrn
in Giorgio Armani
Eva Green
in Armani Privé
Jasmine Tookes
in Giorgio Armani
Madisin Rian
in Armani Privé
Lucien Laviscount
in Burberry
Nicole Kidman
in Schiaparelli
Sophie Wilde
Eva Green
in Armani Privé
Kaya Scodelario
in Giorgio Armani
Zhang Ziyi
in Chanel
Harris Dickinson
in Bottega Veneta
Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel
Halina Reijn
in Giorgio Armani
Chase Stokes
Ella Purnell
in Giorgio Armani
Lili Reinhart
in Armani Privé
Camila Mendes
in Giorgio Armani
Madisin Rian
in Giorgio Armani
Ncuti Gatwa
in Armani
Valentina Ferragni
Martina Strazzer
Leonie Hanne
in Milla Nova
Sveva Alviti
in Versace
Cate Blanchett
in Louis Vuitton
Louis Partridge
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Hoyeon Jung
in Louis Vuitton
Angelina Jolie
in Tamara Ralph
Taylor Russell
in Loewe
Bianca Brandolini
in Schiaparelli
Alba Rohrwacher
in Dior
Eva Herzigova
in Etro
Miriam Leone
Patti Smith
Greta Bellamacina
in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Giusy Buscemi
Valentina Cervi
in Max Mara
Cate Blanchett
in Armani Privé
Tim Cook
Hoyeon Jung
in Louis Vuitton
Sacha Baron Cohen
Leila George D’Onofrio
Kodi Smit-McPhee
in Versace
Louis Partridge
in Prada
Angelina Jolie
in Saint Laurent
Cate Blanchett
in Moschino
Sigourney Weaver
in Chanel
Jenna Ortega
in Dior
Winona Ryder
in Chanel
Catherine O’Hara
in Oscar de la Renta
Justin Theroux
in Zegna
Arthur Conti
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci
Bellucci in Vivienne Westwood
Cate Blanchett
in Armani Privé
Isabelle Huppert
in Balenciaga
Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande
Taylor Russell
in Chanel
Zhang Ziyi
in Armani Privé
Patti Smith
Amy Jackson
in Alberta Ferretti
Izabel Goulart
in Ermanno Scervino
Poppy Delevingne
in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Paola Turani
in The Andamane
Barbara Paz
in Dolce & Gabbana
Sveva Alviti
in Armani Privé