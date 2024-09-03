All the Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival

While last year’s Venice Film Festival was a quieter, more subdued occasion than usual due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, the 2024 iteration is expected to bring the usual array of A-list filmmakers and celebrities to the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido for a week and a half of premieres, screenings and parties.

Isabelle Huppert is the 2024 jury president, and this year’s cinematic line-up is packed with some of the most anticipated movies of the year. Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as is Luca Guadagnino’s Queer (with Daniel Craig and Jason Schwartzman), Pablo Larrain’s Maria (starring Angelina Jolie) and Halina Reijn’s Babygirl (Nicole Kidman), among many others. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, screened out of competition, will open the festival.

Along with plenty of must-see films, the stars also bring their sartorial best for the glamorous film festival in Venice, Italy, strutting down the red carpet in fashionable designs—this is, after all, the very event that brought us couture moments like Florence Pugh’s dazzling black glitter Valentino ensemble at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere, along with Zendaya’s custom leather Balmain dress in 2021 and Dakota Johnson in bejeweled Gucci.

The 81st annual Venice International Film Festival kicks off on August 28 and runs through September 7, which means a whole lot of high-fashion moments are headed for Lido. Below, see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Lesley Manville

in Loewe

Drew Starkey

in Loewe

Sara Cavazza Facchini

Omar Apollo

in Loewe

Jason Schwartzman

Taylor Russell

in Loewe

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

in Erdem

Tilda Swinton

Isabelle Huppert

Maria Borges

Rose Bertram

Natalia Paragoni

Rosy McEwen

Julianne Moore

in Bottega Veneta

Stella Maxwell

Taylor Russell

in Alaia

Tilda Swinton

in Chanel

Janine Gutierrez

in Vania Romoff

Josephine Skriver

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga

Barbara Paz

in Lenny Niemeyer

Sveva Alviti

in Fendi

Sofia Resing

Brad Pitt

in Louis Vuitton

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney in Versace

Amy Ryan

in Alexis Mabille

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Vittoria Puccini

in Armani Privé

Annabelle Belmondo

Cate Blanchett

in Louis Vuitton

Ludovica Francesconi

Hannah Stocking

Stacy Martin

in Louis Vuitton

Raffey Cassidy

in Chanel

Joe Alwyn

in Gucci

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola

Felicity Jones

in Prada

Emma Laird

in Louis Vuitton

Emily Ratajkowski

in Gucci

Stella Maxwell

in Iris van Herpen

Nicholas Hoult

in Ralph Lauren

Jurnee Smollett

in Louis Vuitton

Jude Law

in Brioni

Toni Garrn

in Giorgio Armani

Eva Green

in Armani Privé

Jasmine Tookes

in Giorgio Armani

Madisin Rian

in Armani Privé

Lucien Laviscount

in Burberry

Nicole Kidman

in Schiaparelli

Sophie Wilde

Eva Green

in Armani Privé

Kaya Scodelario

in Giorgio Armani

Zhang Ziyi

in Chanel

Harris Dickinson

in Bottega Veneta

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel

Halina Reijn

in Giorgio Armani

Chase Stokes

Ella Purnell

in Giorgio Armani

Lili Reinhart

in Armani Privé

Camila Mendes

in Giorgio Armani

Madisin Rian

in Giorgio Armani

Ncuti Gatwa

in Armani

Valentina Ferragni

Martina Strazzer

Leonie Hanne

in Milla Nova

Sveva Alviti

in Versace

Cate Blanchett

in Louis Vuitton

Louis Partridge

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Hoyeon Jung

in Louis Vuitton

Angelina Jolie

in Tamara Ralph

Taylor Russell

in Loewe

Bianca Brandolini

in Schiaparelli

Alba Rohrwacher

in Dior

Eva Herzigova

in Etro

Miriam Leone

Patti Smith

Greta Bellamacina

in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Giusy Buscemi

Valentina Cervi

in Max Mara

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Privé

Tim Cook

Hoyeon Jung

in Louis Vuitton

Sacha Baron Cohen

Leila George D’Onofrio

Kodi Smit-McPhee

in Versace

Louis Partridge

in Prada

Angelina Jolie

in Saint Laurent

Cate Blanchett

in Moschino

Sigourney Weaver

in Chanel

Jenna Ortega

in Dior

Winona Ryder

in Chanel

Catherine O’Hara

in Oscar de la Renta

Justin Theroux

in Zegna

Arthur Conti

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci

Bellucci in Vivienne Westwood

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Privé

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga

Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande

Taylor Russell

in Chanel

Zhang Ziyi

in Armani Privé

Patti Smith

Amy Jackson

in Alberta Ferretti

Izabel Goulart

in Ermanno Scervino

Poppy Delevingne

in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Paola Turani

in The Andamane

Barbara Paz

in Dolce & Gabbana

Sveva Alviti

in Armani Privé